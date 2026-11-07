Near Sanaa, 22 deaths reported by the Houthis

Strikes hit Al-Shariyah in Bani Hushaish district, near Sanaa, Saturday, 7 November 2026. The Houthis-controlled Ministry of Health reports 22 deaths and 30 injuries, mostly women and children. The Houthi authorities accuse Saudi Arabia. This assessment and allocation are not independently confirmed. Research continues in the rubble. This attack is distinct from the one that struck the Al-Hadara market in Taez province on Friday.

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Strikes near Sanaa resulted in 22 deaths and 30 injuries on Saturday, November 7, 2026, according to the Houthis-controlled Ministry of Health. The attacks hit Al-Shariyah, in Bani Hushaish district, around the Yemeni capital. The Houthi authorities accuse Saudi Arabia. The balance sheet and allocation were not independently verified.

Hits near Sanaa: 22 dead

The spokesperson for the Huthies health authorities, Anees al-Asbahi, communicated this count to an international news agency. He claims that the majority of victims are women and children. No nominative details or full age distribution are included in the information consulted.

An initial report in the morning reported 11 deaths and 20 injuries. The latest information from the authorities in Sanaa thus brings the total to 52 people killed or injured. Research among the rubble continues, according to local officials.

These figures relate to the Saturday attack in Al-Shariyah. They must not be added to the previous balance sheets of the same event, nor confused with those of the market struck on Friday in the province of Taëz.

Homes and access to relief, according to local authorities

Local information provided by the Houthies authorities indicates several strikes on houses. Their last account mentions six affected houses. A first report referred to five, while relief operations were still under way.

The same authorities claim that further attacks have targeted the actors and roads leading to the area. They report several passages of aviation over Al-Shariyah during the search. These statements remain those of a camp engaged in conflict.

At this stage, there is no independent available expertise to establish the complete sequence of strikes, the weapons used or the nature of the targets. No Saudi reaction to this specific episode was included in the information cross-referenced during the preparation of this article.

A separate attack on the Taëz market

The day before, Friday, 6 November, another attack struck the Al-Hadara market in Al-Waziyah district, southwest of Yemen. The Huthies health authorities reported 30 deaths and 8 injuries. They also called into question Saudi aviation.

For this market, the authorities linked to the internationally recognized Yemeni government had presented an opposite version. They had accused the Houthis of missile fire and denied any air operations in the district. This challenge concerns the Taez incident: it does not constitute a response to the new accusations concerning Al-Shariyah.

Both attacks occurred in a period of renewed fighting between the Houthis and Riyadh-supported forces. On Saturday morning, the Saudi-led coalition also announced the interception of a Houthi cruise missile to the Riyadh region. There is no evidence available to establish a direct operational link between this intercept and the strikes near Sanaa.

In Al-Shariyah, relief workers are still seeking victims in homes destroyed, according to local authorities. The number of missing persons, the condition of the wounded and a definitive assessment are still expected.

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