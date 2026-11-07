Kyiv hit: Northern Bridge and Energy Affected

Russian strikes on 7 November damaged the northern bridge, housing and energy facilities around Kyiv. The municipality closed the bridge to assess the damage. After the morning disturbances, Vitali Klitschko announced normal water system operation and heating in 60% of collective buildings. Volodymyr Zelensky reported 36 ballistic missiles against Kyiv and its region. The authorities are continuing the repairs, without announcing a timetable for reopening the bridge.

8

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Russian strikes on Kyiv damaged the northern bridge and energy facilities on the night of 6-7 November 2026. The Ukrainian authorities report disturbances in electricity, heating and water. At midday, however, Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the return of the water system to normal operation.

Russian strikes on Kyiv: the closed North Bridge

Vitali Klitschko announced Saturday morning the closure of the North Bridge in both directions. Specialists were asked to assess the damage on this axis that crossed the Dnipro. The mayor then stated that the roadway, the trolleybus contact line and a power line had been affected.

Road crews and municipal services were involved. The blast also damaged five trucks stationed near the bridge, according to the mayor. There was no reopening schedule accompanying this situation.

Attacks also reached residential buildings. Volodymyr Zelensky reported the partial destruction of a kindergarten. The first victim announcements evolved over the morning. The Ukrainian President referred to nine injured persons, including a child, in his national report. This figure should not be presented as a limited balance sheet in the capital.

Targeted electrical substations

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, the attack mobilized 172 drones and 36 ballistic missiles. He claims that all these missiles targeted Kyiv and his region. These volumes are those communicated by the Ukrainian authorities.

The President reported attacks on substations linking Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and the central regions. It also identified damaged substations in five other regions. His press release describes electrical network damage; It does not announce a strike on the reactors of these plants.

The Russian authorities have claimed a massive attack on installations they present as military, industrial, energy and transport. This presentation of targets, reported by an international agency, remains that of the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Water restored, heating still in connection

The mayor of Kyiv had described a very difficult situation for energy supply after the damage in the Kyiv and Jytomyr regions. In a later message, he announced a normal water supply operation.

He also indicated that 60 per cent of collective buildings were then heated. This rate describes the progress of the connections announced by the municipality. It does not mean that 40 per cent of buildings would have lost their heating during this single attack.

The day before, Volodymyr Zelensky warned that a new Dnipro energy and bridge operation was in preparation. On Saturday, repairs and relief continued in areas where security conditions allowed teams to intervene.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews