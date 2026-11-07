Apples stored in Jezzine: 2,000 litres of diesel

Jezzine’s agricultural services cooperative has announced that it has obtained 2,000 litres of diesel for the cold chamber generators. Funded by the Pontifical Mission in Lebanon, this aid must preserve the harvest of about 250 farmers, according to the press release. It covers only part of the needs. The announcement comes as the electricity of Lebanon transferred a reserve transformer to the region. The installation of this device and the actual recovery of the power supply are expected in the next few days.

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Jezzine’s agricultural services cooperative announced that it had obtained 2,000 litres of diesel oil on Saturday, November 7, 2026. This aid must feed the generators in the cold chambers. It aims to protect apples stored in Jezzine, while power cuts threaten their preservation.

The Pontifical Mission in Lebanon finances this contribution, according to the statement of the cooperative. The Al-Sahra Khasba Association carried out the steps after a request for emergency support.

Apples stored in Jezzine threatened by cuts

The cooperative estimates that the harvest of about 250 farmers is likely to deteriorate. It highlights the role of refrigeration facilities in preserving fruit during marketing.

The fuel obtained covers part of the generator requirements. The cooperative therefore hopes to gather additional quantities to ensure the continuity of cooling. It does not specify the length of autonomy provided by the 2,000 litres or the volume of apples stored.

The announcement is about stock protection. It does not provide a balance sheet of losses already identified or compensation for operators.

Electrical recovery is expected

This assistance comes as electricity from Lebanon announces a step in repairing the network serving the region. On Friday 6 November, the public establishment reported that it had transferred a 20 megavoltamper reserve transformer from Joub Jannine. The army accompanied the operation.

The aircraft must replace defective equipment at the Paul-Arcache station. According to EDL, the failure on 29 September severely reduced the supply of supplies to areas of Jezzin, Iqlim al-Kharroub and the surrounding area.

The transfer does not yet mark the return to service. In its press release released on Saturday, EDL plans to install in the next few days, without announcing a specific date. For the co-operative’s cold rooms, the additional supply of fuel remains an immediate need.

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