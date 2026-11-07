Iran: announced end of missile range limit

The Revolutionary Guards announce that they have lifted the range restriction of Iranian missiles. Their spokesperson, Hossein Mohebbi, spoke in Tehran on Saturday, November 7. He did not present any new numerical distance or test showing additional capacity. The manager stated that the capabilities should be demonstrated in practice. This statement comes after new American strikes claimed by Donald Trump, while Qatar continues to mediate. The announcement does not make it possible to conclude the commissioning of a new arsenal.

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The range of Iranian missiles would no longer be subject to the restrictions imposed by Tehran. Hossein Mohebbi, spokesman for the Revolutionary Guards, announced Saturday, November 7 in Tehran. However, the maintainer did not present any new numerical scope or test to verify additional capacity.

Range of Iranian missiles: the restriction lifted, according to Guardians

When questioned on the sidelines of a conference on aerospace force, Hossein Mohebbi claimed that this restriction had been lifted. He answered a question about the consequences of the statements of the Supreme Guide referring to a response without geographical limitation.

The spokesperson himself distinguished the announcement and its implementation. Capabilities will have to be demonstrated in practice, he explained to an Iranian agency. He added that slogans should not be used before the demonstration.

According to one US agency, Iran’s previous limitation was set at 2,000 kilometres for its ballistic missiles. The Saturday declaration does not specify the new threshold sought. It also does not announce a schedule for testing or commissioning.

A declaration without new missile presented

The announcement concerns the restriction claimed by Tehran. It does not identify which systems could now achieve further objectives. No model, flight result or verifiable technical performance accompanies the statement reported.

It would therefore be premature to conclude that a new long-range arsenal is operational. The distance actually accessible depends on the characteristics of each missile and the conditions of its use. The removal of a displayed limit does not alone provide this data.

The conference was part of the week dedicated to the Guardian Aerospace Force. Hossein Mohebbi also praised the underground installations of the military corps. According to him, these allow the continued manufacture of missiles and drones despite the bombings.

The manager stated that production units had been transferred underground. He also announced the presentation of specialized equipment to the public this week. These industrial claims remain those of the Guardians. The records consulted do not provide independent verification of their production volumes.

Military tensions and open mediation

This speech comes after new American strikes claimed Friday night by Donald Trump. The US President described a limited operation against Iranian air defences. In the same night, the Iranian press reported explosions on the island of Qeshm, near the Strait of Ormuz.

The material details of these events remain incomplete. They constitute an immediate context for the Guardians’ declaration, without proving the use of a new missile.

Qatar also claims to continue its mediation between Washington and Tehran. His International Media Bureau denied the information presenting the discussions as an announced failure. Doha maintains that the parties continue to work on an agreement, without announcing a signed compromise.

The details now expected cover the new scope envisaged, the systems concerned and the demonstrations to which Hossein Mohebbi referred.

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