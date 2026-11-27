The Joint Joint Committee failed on 26 November. The draft social budget for 2027 is submitted to the National Assembly, without compromise on the provisions still under discussion.

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The Joint Joint Committee failed on 26 November. The draft social budget for 2027 is submitted to the National Assembly, without compromise on the provisions still under discussion.

Members of Parliament and Senators meeting in Joint Joint Committee on Thursday 26 November failed to produce a joint text on the financing of social security for 2027. The finding of disagreement, recorded in both chambers, refers the draft to the National Assembly. It is neither the final rejection of the budget nor the entry into force of measures voted by the Senate.

Two first readings, two opposite results

On 23 October, MEPs did not adopt the revenue section, which led to the rejection of the draft at first reading. The text was then passed in the Senate, which adopted an amended version on November 18 by 201 votes to 124. The Joint Committee was to seek a compromise on the provisions still under discussion. The statement published on Thursday attests its failure, but does not identify the articles that prevented an agreement.

Proposed savings, not effective measures

The government’s initial project aimed at a deficit of 12.7 billion euros in 2027, compared with 21.8 billion planned for 2026. These amounts concern the basic compulsory schemes and the Old Age Solidarity Fund. They correspond to forecasts, not to the actual balance, and the target of 12.7 billion is that of the initial version. It proposed both additional revenues and savings on health expenditures and pensions.

The November 18 Senate vote is not enough to turn the measures in this version into rules for insured persons, pensioners or employers. The text which Members will re-examine may still be amended. The social budget is also separate from the draft finance law, which sets out the revenue and expenditure of the State.

Return to the Assembly

The Senate indicated that the text had been forwarded to the National Assembly for further reading on 26 November. If the two chambers still do not agree after a new reading in each chamber, the government may request the Assembly to take a final decision. The official dossier confirms, at this stage, the transmission to Members and not the adoption of a final text.

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