The basic equipment for six people is estimated at $6,171 in the Gaza market, compared to $716 if the NGOs buy abroad and route it. The shelter scheme is only 35% funded.

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The basic equipment for six people is estimated at $6,171 in the Gaza market, compared to $716 if the NGOs buy abroad and route it. The shelter scheme is only 35% funded.

Coverage costs approximately $71 in Gaza, compared to $6 for a humanitarian organization abroad. For a family of six, the difference is $5,455 over a winter supply package, according to the shelter coordination group, whose results are reflected in the United Nations report of 26 November. The figures compare a local purchase to an international supply sent by NGOs. This is neither an average price paid by all families nor the amount of aid paid to households.

What the $6,171 covers

The estimate includes an emergency shelter, a solar lamp, six mattresses, six blankets and six sets of winter clothing. It does not correspond to the cost of rebuilding a dwelling. Part of the gap comes from shelter materials: wood is missing on the local market, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council, which coordinates shelter organisations with the International Organization for Migration.

The same group estimates that approximately 1.36 million people live in tents or makeshift shelters, or 65 per cent of the population of Gaza. Its partners had fewer than 6,500 tents in stock in the enclave by 15 November. This figure describes the stock of organizations participating in this scheme, not the total number of tents already installed.

Supplies cross drop-points

According to the Norwegian Refugee Council, Israeli restrictions on material entry limit supply, while lack of funding reduces the ability of NGOs to buy and distribute equipment. In October, only 9 per cent of aid trucks entered Gaza were carrying shelter supplies, according to the coordination group. The organisation states that tents and tarpaulins have been authorized, as well as small quantities of wood, but not in sufficient volume for the identified needs.

The UN report distinguishes humanitarian transport from trade. Out of 527 United Nations and partner shipments entered from 16 to 23 November, 405 were unloaded on the Israeli side of the Kerem Shalom crossing. Unloading there does not prove a distribution to families. Over a slightly different period, from 16 to 22 November, the United Nations also reported the entry of 135 commercial trucks loaded with shelter materials, according to the Gaza Chamber of Commerce. These two figures do not measure the same operation.

The winter plan remains 35% funded

Of the approximately $283 million requested for the minimum response to shelters, 35 per cent had been funded according to the 26 November report. Expected stocks and supplies cover less than one fifth of the requirements for blankets, mattresses and solar lighting, and less than 1% of winter clothing requirements.

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