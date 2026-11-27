The November scale is 4.3% lower than in October. The department maintains the fixed share and recalls what increases are prohibited.

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The Lebanese Ministry of Energy and Water has set a target price of £50,382 per kilowatt hour for private generators in the city for November 2026. This is 2,240 pounds less than in October, a 4.3% decrease. The Department also recalled that operators could not charge a charge for maintenance or for the presence of solar panels in a subscriber.

Two meter prices, depending on the area

The scale announced on 26 November provides for a tariff of LL 55,420 per kWh in cities where the generator’s distribution network exceeds 300 metres and in villages above 700 metres above sea level. In both cases, the fixed monthly share is LL 385,000 for 5 amperes and LL 685,000 for 10 amperes. It increases by 300 000 LL per additional 5 amperes.

At equal consumption, 200 kWh in the city cost 448 000 LL less on the only variable share than at the October rate. With a subscription of 10 amperes, these 200 kWh give a theoretical invoice of 10 761 400 LL before any legally applicable VAT. At the increased scale, the same consumption and subscription give LL 11,769,000. The electricity bill for Lebanon remains separate.

No supplement for maintenance or solar

The November grid includes an average price of LL 2,536,417 for 20 litres of diesel fuel and a reference exchange rate of LL 89,700 for one dollar. The calculation includes the transport of fuel to the generator, oil, filters and equipment wear. The department therefore excludes the additional group or network maintenance costs in addition to the scale, as well as any additional costs associated with the parallel use of a solar installation.

The Ministry also recalls that VAT cannot be charged without the official registration of the operator with the tax administration. He asked operators to comply with the obligation to install meters and to transmit the scale to the Ministries of Interior and Economy, which were responsible for participating in the checks. The announcement does not mention sanctions already imposed under the November scale.

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