The CDR is seeking offers until 9 December to repair public hospitals in Tebnine, Nabatiyah, Hasbaya and Marjayoun.

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On Thursday, 26 November, the Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR) launched a call for tenders to rehabilitate public hospitals in Tebnine, Nabatiyah, Hasbaya and Marjayoun. Companies have until Wednesday 9 December at noon, Beirut time, to submit their offers. The RDC did not announce any award or start date.

Only one market for four establishments

The construction contract covers existing buildings without construction of new hospitals or extension of sites. The four institutions are covered by the same contract, but each hospital has its own quantity records. The file provides approximately 3,300 square metres of waterproofing work on the roofs of the four sites, depending on the quantities estimated in the specifications.

In Marjayoun, the case includes the rehabilitation of shelters at the entrance to emergencies. In Hasbaya and Marjayoun, it plans to repair the ventilation and air conditioning facilities in the operating rooms. In Nabatiyah, it includes the rehabilitation of fire protection facilities. The RDC coordinates the project with the Department of Public Health and hospital branches.

In Tebnine, the imaging premises but not the apparatus

The work in Tebnine includes the development of premises for a PET-TDM unit, an imaging technique that combines positon emission tomography and scanner. The contract covers building works and necessary connections. The purchase and installation of the appliance is covered by a separate contract. The November 26 call for tenders therefore does not set a date for patients to take an examination.

One hundred and fifty days after actual start-up

The terms of reference provide for 150 days from the actual start, subject to confirmation that the sites are secure against explosive remnants of war. The deadline shall not run from the publication of the call for tenders or from 9 December. Interventions at different sites may overlap.

Hospital management remains responsible for the care during the work. The dossier asks them to agree with the company to phase, approve the planned interruptions and validate each area in writing before it returns to clinical use. The RDC did not publish a schedule for interruption of services for patients.

There is still an inconsistency of dates in the on-line file: an annex presents preliminary assessments that it has already carried out between January and May 2027, after the posted filing date. The official card of the CDR still indicates December 9, 2026 at noon. The annex does not allow for dates of assessment visits.

Funding from the World Bank, with no amount of funding published

The market is part of the Lebanon Emergency Assistance Project (LEAP), financed by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development loan 9841-LB. The $250 million represents initial funding for the entire reconstruction programme, which covers several sectors, not at the cost of these four projects. The RDC notice does not publish any award prizes or date of signature. The next public deadline is for the submission of tenders.

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