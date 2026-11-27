The northern Ionian Sea and Epirus are the first areas to be surveyed on Friday. Weather is expected to reach other areas over the weekend.

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The Greek national meteorological service forecasts heavy rains and thunderstorms from this Friday 27 November in the north of the Ionian Sea and in Epirus. The weather is expected to reach the west of the country on Saturday and then several regions of the east and south on Sunday. Civil Protection has asked the communities and services concerned to be ready to respond.

From West to East over the weekend

The special bulletin broadcast on Thursday places the north of the Ionian Sea and the Epirus at the top of the exposed areas on Friday. On Saturday 28 November, meteorologists forecast heavy rains and storms throughout the Ionian zone, in Epirus, in western central Greece and in western Peloponnese. As early as the evening, the bulletin also points to a risk in Pieria, Central Macedonia, and East Thessaly.

On Sunday 29 November, heavy rains are expected first in Thessaly, in eastern central Greece and in Eubea. The stormy risk should then reach east and south of Peloponnese, the Cyclades and Crete. In the eastern part of the country, the bulletin also provides for north-to-northeast winds up to force 9 on the Beaufort scale.

What Civil Protection recommends

The Civil Protection advises not to cross a stream in flood, on foot or by car, including within hours of the rain. It calls for avoiding activities at sea and on the coast during thunderstorms. Before a trip, the Greek police publish information on roads made impassable by flooding.

These forecasts do not constitute an announcement of road closures or cancellation of crossings. Travellers who are required to take a ferry this weekend are advised to check their departure with the company, especially on Sunday in the areas with the strongest winds.

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