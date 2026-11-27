The European Parliament challenges the route agreed by Ankara and Tripoli, calls for the protection of the electricity cable between Greece and Cyprus and calls for a review of certain financing. Turkey rejects the resolution.

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The European Parliament challenges the route agreed by Ankara and Tripoli, calls for the protection of the electricity cable between Greece and Cyprus and calls for a review of certain financing. Turkey rejects the resolution.

The European Parliament asked Thursday 26 November in Strasbourg, Turkey and the Libyan authorities to withdraw their 2019 Maritime Delimitation Memorandum. MEPs believe that the agreement infringes the rights of third countries, primarily those of Greece, and reaffirm their support for Athens and Nicosia. The Turkish Foreign Ministry rejected the text the same day. The resolution does not negate the agreement and does not establish a border at sea.

An agreement signed by Tripoli, now approved in the East

The memorandum was signed in Istanbul on 27 November 2019 between Turkey and the government of national agreement then installed in Tripoli. It establishes a limit for the continental shelf and the exclusive economic zone between the two signatories. Entered into force on 8 December according to the United Nations Treaty Register, it was registered three days later. This record attests to the deposit of the text; It is not a UN decision on the route.

The House of Representatives of Libya, based in the East and previously opposed the agreement, approved it on 20 October 2026. The vote gives Ankara political support beyond the Libyan camp with which it had signed. For MEPs, this internal change does not allow Ankara and Tripoli to impose the route on Greece or other countries that have not consented to it.

The rights of the islands at the heart of the dispute

Athens blames the memorandum for ignoring the presence of its islands, notably Crete. The debate is about rights of exploration and exploitation at sea and how to draw a boundary when several States claim the same space. Parliament invoked the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea: an island like Crete could create maritime zones, without this rule alone setting the border in case of overlap.

Ankara considers that the route agreed with Tripoli is based on an equitable delimitation. The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs accuses the Union of taking sides in solidarity with its members when, according to it, it does not have the competence to define these areas. Turkey has not signed the Convention on the Law of the Sea; Libya signed but did not ratify it. Parliament recalls that the rules of customary law applicable to delimitation are not limited to the States parties to the Convention.

Electric Cable and Exploration Permits

The dispute has consequences beyond the cards. MEPs cite the preparatory work for the Great Sea Interconnector, the Greek-Cyprus cable project. The resolution recalls that in July 2024 Turkish vessels, invoking Ankara’s claim for jurisdiction, obstructed a survey campaign near the Greek island of Kassos. It calls for the Commission to protect the project and for Turkey not to interfere with the laying of cables in areas where Member States exercise their rights.

Parliament also covers prospecting permits, seismic surveys and memoranda-based concessions in areas where claims overlap. It calls on the Commission to monitor that European funding does not support these activities and, if not, to consider their suspension or reorientation without penalising aid to the population. It invites the Council to consider possible targeted measures if the contested activities take place or continue. Thursday’s vote did not adopt any sanction.

Report requested within three months

The resolution supports negotiations between Greece and Libya and refers to the possibility of a judicial or arbitral settlement if the conditions of jurisdiction are met. It asks the Commission and the Head of European Diplomacy to report within three months on their actions, the guarantees provided for European funds and the measures proposed to protect the rights of Member States.

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