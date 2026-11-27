The League of Civil Servants calls for a strike Friday, November 27. No records of closed counters are still available.

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The League of Civil Servants of Public Administration calls on Lebanese ministries and administrations to stop working on Friday, 27 November. She called for a new salary scale, integration of the increases into the basic salary and a revision of the transport allowance. The call does not yet allow to know which windows will close.

Claims concern basic wages and transport

In press release No. 2026/23, issued on Thursday 26 November, the League calls for a general strike in the administrations and ministries. Ibrahim Al-Nahal, a member of the League, believes that dialogue efforts have not been successful. The organisation presents this day as the beginning of a mobilisation likely to expand, without announcing in the communiqué new dates of work stoppage.

The League requests that the supplements be added to the basic salary, instead of remaining separate supplements. This claim is distinct from the revision of the travel allowance: one relates to the structure of remuneration, the other to the cost of travel to the workplace.

The new trades standard does not set wages

On Thursday, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam presented the Grand Sérail with a reference document developed by the Civil Service Council. This document defines the responsibilities and competencies expected for each position. This includes assisting jurisdictions in identifying who can process or dispose of a file. The launch did not set a new pay scale and did not constitute a response to the League’s three demands.

The Department of Finance’s report on Budget 2027 includes appropriations for further increases, with a planned entry into force in September 2027. This is a budget forecast, not a salary recast in effect this Friday.

Before a trip, check the window concerned

The appeal is directed at departments and administrations. It is not a government decision to shut down all public services. The League did not provide a list of closed windows or schedules per institution. For a procedure to be carried out on Friday, the point to be checked is the opening of the service which processes the file and, if necessary, maintaining the appointment.

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