5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The dispute between Baghdad and Erbil over hydrocarbons is not limited to the possession of wells. In its interpretative decision 268 of 25 November, the Federal Supreme Court upheld the federal state’s right to supervise oil operations and contracts, while recalling that the Constitution assigns oil and gas to all Iraqis. It distinguishes deposit management, income distribution, and federal jurisdiction at borders. Since the measures announced by Baghdad on 24 November, Erbil has requested that their implementation respect this distribution.

What Articles 111 and 112 say

Article 111 lays down the principle of common ownership. Article 112 provides that the federal government shall manage oil and gas extracted from existing deposits with the producing regions and governorates. It provides that the income derived from such exploitation shall be distributed equitably, in proportion to the population, with transitional treatment for areas which have suffered deprivation or damage. It also entrusts the two levels of joint development of the necessary guidelines for the development of these wealth.

The Court’s communiqué distinguishes between the monitoring of operations, which is the responsibility of the Federal Ministry of Petroleum, and the management of hydrocarbons extracted, which it recalls jointly. The decision was made by a majority, with two dissenting votes. These provisions do not answer all the issues in dispute in the same way. Set a common policy, regulate an extraction contract and decide which entity can market the crude oil are different acts. In 2022, the Federal Supreme Court declared the 2007 Regional Oil Act unconstitutional. The most recent budget dispute also concerns the recognized costs of production and transportation to the region, which is not confused with ownership of the resource.

Borders and revenue sharing are governed by separate rules

The federal measures announced on November 24 link border control to the fight against smuggling and export control. The Court confirmed federal jurisdiction for the security of international borders. For the customs administration, it recalled the obligation to coordinate with regional and local authorities. In its communiqué of 25 November, the Council of Ministers of the Kurdistan region reaffirmed its commitment to respect its obligations, while calling for the federal State to guarantee its constitutional rights. The region distinguishes its political and territorial rights from budgetary transfers only.

To know who has the money, four transactions must be followed: the measurement of the crude delivered, its sale, the payment of proceeds to the Consolidated Revenue Fund and the actual expenditure. The regulations for companies producing and transporting crude oil are not the same as the transfers that finance the salaries of public officials. A news release on jurisdiction and a court decision do not demonstrate that these payments were made. The next verifiable indicator will be the reconciliation of actual shipments, receipts and payments.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews