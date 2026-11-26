Lebanon and Japan dominate the fast play of Asian qualifications. Two matches in August shed light on what each team can do before Zuk Mikael’s appointment.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Lebanon and Japan meet on Thursday 26 November at 9 p.m. in Zuk Mikael. Prior to this World 2027 qualifying match, FIBA ranked the two teams at the top of the Asia zone for the points scored in counterattack: 22.3 per game for Lebanon, 17.5 for Japan. Two meetings in August show what is played before the first shot.

Lebanon can run if it recovers the ball

On 27 August, the cedars defeated South Korea 93 to 74 in the same room. The Lebanese Federation recorded 50 Lebanese rebounds against 30. FIBA notes 27 Lebanese counter-attack points and reports that Ahmad Farran had asked his players to take the rebound advantage in order to accelerate. The quarter-time score also shows that the gap was made after the break: led by three points at half-time, Lebanon won the last quarter 30-14.

Defensive rebound gives the team a chance to leave before the opponent takes over. For Lebanon on Thursday, it will be necessary to look at what it does with the first pass after the recovery: does it immediately find a partner higher or do we have to raise the ground against a defense that has already taken its place?

Japan knows how to push the pace, even beyond its average

On 27 August, Japan scored 29 counter-attack points in its 106-78 victory in Saudi Arabia. This is much more than its average for the campaign. Rui Hachimura scored 29 points in total in this game: this is an individual figure and not the total of the only quick baskets he would have scored. FIBA states that Hachimura and Yuki Kawamura are not part of the November window group. The August game shows how fast Japan has accelerated with this team, not what it will reproduce with another.

The figures that will make it possible to decide

After the game, the counter-attack points will be read with defensive rebounds and ball losses. A team can win the battle of rebound without scoring much in transition if it does not succeed in its first passes. It can also take advantage by causing bullet losses without dominating under the baskets. The 22,3 and 17,5 points are averages taken against several opponents, not a difference promised to Zuk Mikael. The kick-off was announced at 9 p.m. Beirut time at the Nouhad Nawfal complex.

Picture of illustration: basketball basket, Markus Spiske / Pexels. It’s not a photograph of the game.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews