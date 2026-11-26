Iranian activist Mehdi Mahmoudian, a collaborator in the scenario of a simple Jafar Panahi accident, was arrested on Wednesday at his home in Tehran, according to human rights organisations. The day before, he alerted the fate of two death row prisoners. The reason for his arrest remains unknown.

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Iranian security officials arrested Mehdi Mahmoudian at his home in Tehran on Wednesday 25 November and seized his electronic equipment, according to the human rights organisation Hengaw. The activist had alerted the previous day about the risk of execution of two men sentenced to death in a case related to the demonstrations of 2022. The Iranian authorities have not announced the reason for the arrest.

An alert about the fate of two death row prisoners

On 24 November, Mahmoudian relayed on his Telegram channel a document presented as a notice of execution concerning Milad Armoun and Navid Najaran. Mai Sato, UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Iran, had also expressed concern. The following day, information relayed through the activist indicated that the executions had not taken place at the time announced. The Iranian courts challenged the information on the execution schedule and indicated that the sentences had not been annulled.

The two men were convicted in the Ekbatan file, a residential complex in Tehran, where a member of the Basidj militia was killed in October 2022, during demonstrations following the death of Mahsa Amini. As early as December 2024, a United Nations fact-finding mission had expressed concern about the six death sentences handed down in the case.

Jafar Panahi collaborator arrested in January

Mahmoudian was arrested on 31 January and released on bail on 17 February according to Hengaw. He was one of the signatories to a declaration denouncing the repression of the January protests. The evidence made public does not establish whether this procedure or its work on death sentences motivated its further arrest.

In addition to his militant activity, Mahmoudian has collaborated on the scenario ofA simple accident, directed by Jafar Panahi and rewarded by Palme d’or in Cannes in May 2025. The Academy of Oscars credits him alongside Nader Saïvar and Shadmehr Rastin as collaborator in the Panahi script, named in the category of the best original scenario in 2026.

On Thursday, no public announcement by the Iranian authorities specified any charges against Mahmoudian or where he was detained.

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