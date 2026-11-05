Saint Louis in Saida: the cross king who built two fortresses in Lebanon
In 1253, after his defeat in Egypt, Louis IX chose to remain in the Holy Land and strengthen Saida — a legacy still visible today.
Saint Louis in Saida: the cross king who built two fortresses in Lebanon
In 1253, after his defeat in Egypt, Louis IX chose to remain in the Holy Land and strengthen Saida — a legacy still visible today.
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.All articles by this author →
Libnanews was founded in 2006 and covers the political, economic, judicial, cultural and social life of Lebanon.
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