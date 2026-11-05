Hakeem Jeffries announced his candidacy for the presidency of the House of Representatives after the democratic victory on 3 November. His program puts the purchasing power and control of Donald Trump at the forefront. This portrait goes back to his career, his choices in health and civil rights, his support for Ukraine and his positions on Israel, the Palestinians and Iran. Her candidacy opened a parliamentary sequence: she was not yet elected to the House.

6

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Hakeem Jeffries formalized his candidacy for the presidency of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. The leader of the Democrats calls for the support of his colleagues in a letter, the day after their victory in the mid-term elections. He proposes to concentrate the new majority on the cost of living and control of Donald Trump. His journey also sheds light on the choices that await him in Ukraine, Israel, Palestinians and Iran.

The application was expected. It is now a formal step, committed in writing to the democratic elected representatives of the next Congress. The announcement was reported byAxios, which published the letter addressed to the Democrats. Hakeem Jeffries asks to become the next Speaker and presents the priorities he intends to defend from January onwards.

This announcement is not an election. The New York representative has yet to obtain the nomination of his group and then a majority in the House vote. If he passes these stages, he will become the first African-American to preside over this institution. It would then have considerable power over the texts reviewed, the budget negotiations and parliamentary control of the administration.

Hakeem Jeffries, candidate for a majority living

The Democrats won the majority in the November 3 election. Their campaign committee announced the following day that it had reached the threshold of 218 seats. This result puts Jeffries in a favorable position. However, it does not exempt from the institutional vote which will open the work of the new Chamber in January 2027.

The Speaker must obtain a majority of the votes cast in favour of a person. The threshold therefore depends on the presences and votes actually allocated to candidates. It does not necessarily correspond to 218 votes. If no one obtains that majority, the representatives shall resume the ballot. The internal nomination of the Democratic candidate and his election by the House are thus two distinct operations.

This mechanics gives all its weight to the group’s cohesion. A minority leader gathers against the power in place. A Speaker of the House must also establish an order of work and have texts adopted. Differences in health or weapons for Israel can then affect the parliamentary calendar.

Jeffries approaches this transition with specific experience. At the head of the House’s democrats since January 2023, he succeeded Nancy Pelosi as leader of the group. It publicly praised the Democratic victory and supported its accession to the chair. The support of his former leader strengthens his candidacy, without replacing the choice of new elected officials.

A New York route between civil rights and compromise

Hakeem Jeffries, 56 years old, has been the eighth district in New York State since 2013. Born in Brooklyn, he studied in Binghamton, Georgetown and then at the Law School of New York University. He was a lawyer before entering elective politics.

His six-year visit to the New York State Assembly preceded his federal term. He worked on police practices and civil rights. In 2010, it introduced a reform limiting the retention of data on persons under police control without prosecution. This concern for individual guarantees remains a component of his journey.

In Washington, Jeffries also built agreements with Republicans. He worked with Doug Collins on the First Step Act, signed by Donald Trump in December 2018. The Act amended certain federal detention and sentencing rules. In particular, it has facilitated preparation for reintegration and allowed for reductions in sentences in some cases.

This precedent shows a method that his candidacy puts at stake: to negotiate a concrete result, even with a political opponent. It does not erase confrontation. Jeffries was then one of the representatives to support the prosecution at Trump’s first trial in the Senate in 2020. Legislative cooperation and institutional opposition therefore coexist in its assessment.

Purchasing power at the centre of the internal programme

In his letter of November 4, Jeffries organizes his program around three areas: making life more affordable, asking for accountability and defending American values. He cited five items of expenditure: housing, health, food and current goods, energy and support for relatives. He presented these questions as the first project of the majority.

For the first hundred days, he proposes to revisit the cuts in Medicaid, restore SNAP food financing and extend the health insurance tax credits. He also wants to fight Trump’s tariffs and end the war in Iran. These are announced political objectives, not measures already adopted.

The priority given to daily spending is a concern documented during the campaign. In October, KFF’s investigations placed health and fuel costs at the forefront of economic concerns. For Jeffries, foreign and trade policy debates also have an internal dimension: their effect on household budgets.

Its future authority will be measured by the translation of these commitments into texts. Voting a proposal helps to set a position and build a negotiation. This is not enough to turn every promise into a law. The federal procedure leaves a decisive place for the Senate and the President.

On health, a separate line from the left of the party

Jeffries defends the Affordable Care Act, the reform commonly called Obamacare. On 8 January 2026, he welcomed the adoption by the House of an extension of tax credits to reduce insurance premiums. He then asked senators to continue the work. This precedent must be described as a vote of the House, without confusing it with an entry into force.

His choice, however, is not that of all progressives. In a television interview on 16 August 2026, he stated that he did not support Medicare for All’s current proposal. However, he had co-sponsored texts from this family before. The project aims at a single-paying national health insurance system, further from the current model than the consolidation of Obamacare.

This divergence helps to locate the candidate. It currently favours the repair and expansion of existing protections rather than the immediate adoption of this universal model. Part of the Democratic Left, including Ro Khanna, is calling for a vote on Medicare for All. The future Speaker will have to decide what texts to make and how to deal with this request.

Abortion and immigration: protecting rights, regulating the state

On abortion, Jeffries remains opposed to the decline in federal guarantees. On 24 June 2026, four years after Dobbs, he reaffirmed his support for reproductive freedom. He denounced the impact of this decision on women’s health. This position links him to a central commitment of the Democratic Party.

On immigration, his opposition includes the conditions of federal operations. On 4 February 2026 Jeffries and Chuck Schumer made requests for reform of the agencies concerned. These included the identification of agents, individual cameras, judicial warrants and rules for the use of force. They also requested guarantees against origin-based controls.

These proposals link budgetary appropriations with respect for rights. They do not allow all its migration policy to be summed up in the abolition of border controls. Their documented purpose is the supervision of police powers and deportation operations. In the House, hearings and funding laws would be a means of defending these requirements.

Ukraine: Constant, White-Singing Support for Trump · Global Voices

Hakeem Jeffries supported US aid to Ukraine in the face of Russian invasion. On 20 April 2024, he voted in favour of the Ukrainian security financing project. The text obtained 311 votes against 112. The 210 Democrats who took a stand voted in favour, making a decisive contribution to its adoption.

This election illustrates a favourable orientation towards maintaining an American commitment to European security. Jeffries presents the Ukrainian resistance as a defence of freedom and sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression. He rejects the idea that Kyiv would bear responsibility for the war launched by Vladimir Putin.

A more recent vote brings an important shade. On 16 September 2026 Jeffries, Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar explained their opposition to H.R. 5334. They claimed to continue supporting Ukraine, but criticized Trump’s powers. According to them, the text allowed the president to remove sanctions while expanding his customs authority.

This refusal should therefore not be presented as an abandonment of Ukraine. It dealt with the proposed instruments and the flexibility left to the executive. If Jeffries becomes Speaker, this distinction will guide the negotiations: support Kyiv while challenging devices deemed too permissive for the White House.

Israel: A continuing alliance, disputed modalities

Jeffries belongs to the defenders of the strategic relationship between Washington and Israel. On 20 April 2024, he voted for additional funding for Israeli security. The text was adopted by 366 votes to 58. Thirty-seven Democrats voted against, while 173 supported. Thus, the division already existed within its group.

His position in 2026, however, is not limited to the renewal without change of this policy. In a letter dated 14 July, he announced his opposition to the Massie amendment on aid to Israel. It considered it too broad, with possible consequences for humanitarian and diplomatic action. He did not impose a collective order on the Democrats.

In the same document, he proposed reviewing future security cooperation. It considers that Israel has an economy capable of financing its arms. He called for a mechanism closer to American relations with other Western allies, respecting human rights rules. Nevertheless, it wishes to preserve Israel’s qualitative military advantage and cooperation on missile defences.

The distinction is substantial. The candidate continues to defend Israel’s security, but opens a debate on the form of American aid. He also criticizes the government of Benyamin Netanyahu. A Jeffries presidency would therefore not make it possible to assume either a general break in the alliance or the automatic maintenance of all its modalities.

Gaza and the Palestinian State: commitments to be translated

On October 7, 2026, Jeffries reaffirmed his condemnation of Hamas’ attacks and his support for Israel’s security. He also condemned Palestinian civilian deaths and the devastation in Gaza. His statement called for a profound change in American policy in the region, as well as the establishment of an independent Palestinian State.

It combines this objective with two political conditions: to remove Hamas from power and to support a new generation of Palestinian leaders. He also called for an end to settler violence in the West Bank. These commitments go beyond ad hoc humanitarian support. They place the perspective of two States at the centre of its stated position.

The question of means remains. Democratic elected representatives can share this objective while at the same time diverge on arms deliveries, sanctions or their conditions. Jeffries will have to arbitrate these debates if he presides over the House. For regional actors, his choices on texts and funding will be more revealing than the only change in majority.

Iran: Challenge War and Executive Power · Global Voices

Regarding Iran, Jeffries challenged the military operations launched in February 2026 without permission from Congress. In an interview on 28 February, he defended a resolution to interrupt unauthorized hostilities. It called into question the lack of a clear strategy and the risk of a prolonged US commitment.

This opposition does not mean support for the Iranian power. Jeffries simultaneously denounced the repression of the regime and its regional activities. He proposed a combination of diplomacy and sanctions. He also criticized policies of regime change by force, recalling Iraqi, Libyan and Afghan precedents.

His candidacy therefore involved a conception of the role of the Congress. The Speaker does not command the armed forces and does not conduct diplomacy alone. However, it may affect appropriations, the timing of debates and parliamentary scrutiny. The President retains his prerogatives, and disagreements between institutions may continue.

For both Lebanon and the entire Middle East, no concrete inflection is automatically derived from this letter. Jeffries’ positions make it possible to discuss the war, aid and rights of Palestinians more strongly. Their translation will depend on the texts chosen, their content and the majorities actually gathered.

The next step remains the nomination of the Democratic candidate, before the House votes in January. According to a memo from the group quoted by the Guardian, the internal democratic elections will begin on 18 November. In the meantime, Jeffries will have to transform its application program into priorities accepted by the new representatives. The first trade-offs on health, federal spending and the Middle East will clarify the flexibility of the President whom he aspires to become.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews