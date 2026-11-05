Israel: UTJ does not recommend anyone, Netanyahu weakened

Unified Judaism of the Torah refuses to recommend Benjamin Netanyahu to form the Israeli government. Nor does the ultra-Orthodox party support Gadi Eisenkot. His seven elected officials demanded guarantees on the military exemptions of religious students. This abstention strengthens Yashar’s chances of obtaining the first presidential term. However, she did not assure him of any coalition. Isaac Herzog continued his consultations, while differences over conscription and cooperation with Arab parties kept the parliamentary impasse.

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Unified Judaism of the Torah (UTJ) no longer recommends Benjamin Netanyahu to form the next Israeli government. Thursday, November 5, 2026, in Jerusalem, the ultra-Orthodox party announced its abstention before President Isaac Herzog. UTJ recommends no one, no more Gadi Eisenkot than the outgoing Prime Minister. This choice weakens Netanyahu in the presidential consultations and strengthens the chances of his rival getting the first term. However, it does not resolve the parliamentary impasse resulting from the 27 October elections.

UTJ does not recommend anyone, without joining Eisenkot

The decision concerns the seven Ashkenaz members of the Assembly. Its two components, Degel HaTorah and Agudat Yisrael, were instructed by their religious authorities not to support any candidate. The first has four elected, the second three. Their delegation presented this position on the second day of the talks at the presidential residence.

This refusal is in conflict with Netanyahu’s recommendations after the previous five elections. So far, the leader of Likud could count on this training in the competition for the presidential term. This time, its representatives want guarantees on the status of students in religious schools before any government commitment.

Their abstention therefore did not amount to a rallying in the opposing camp. UTJ recommended neither Eisenkot nor another Member of Parliament. The formation retains its requirements and does not present any coalition agreement. His choice leaves open the question of his behaviour in the next negotiations and a possible vote of confidence.

The announcements started on Wednesday with Degel HaTorah’s position. Thursday’s interview now clarifies that of the entire group. This difference counts for Netanyahu: the reserve is no longer limited to four elected members, but to the seven seats won by his traditional partner.

Military exemptions at the centre of disagreement

The dispute begins with the conscription of ultraorthodox men. UTJ calls for a law to protect students from the yeshivas, Jewish religious schools, against the obligation to serve in the army. The party blames Netanyahu for not having included the required guarantees in the legislation. During the consultations, its representatives placed this claim first.

This case has already weakened their alliance. UTJ had left the coalition in July 2025 after the delays on the proposed exemptions. Thursday’s decision prolongs this dispute in a new institutional phase. It comes at the very moment when the outgoing Prime Minister must demonstrate that he can still bring partners together.

The ultra-Orthodox parties, however, do not all take the same direction. Shas, which mainly represents the Sefarad and Eastern communities, recommended Netanyahu. Its officials highlighted the renewed commitments of the leader of Likud on the status of religious students. The two formations thus defend a comparable priority, but adopt different positions before Herzog.

For Eisenkot, this divergence does not guarantee an easy opening. The former Chief of Staff defends an extension of military, national or civilian service. Several allies in his bloc also make the participation of ultraorthodox women a central objective. A negotiation with UTJ should therefore overcome a substantive disagreement, beyond their common opposition to certain Netanyahu decisions.

An advantage for the mandate, without majority acquired

The 27 October elections left three parliamentary groupings behind. Netanyahu camp holds 53 seats, including UTJ. The non-Arab opposition parties gathered around Eisenkot own 48. The Arab formations total 19, divided between the Common List, with eleven deputies, and Rasam, with eight. None of the two main blocks alone reached the 61 seats of the absolute majority.

The Likud remains the first party of the new Knesset, with 27 elected, ahead of Yashar, the Eisenkot party, which counts 21. But the classification of parties does not automatically determine the allocation of the mandate. Herzog consults with groups to identify the MP who may form a government.

Forbearance from UTJ reduces the support Netanyahu could rely on during this stage. On the other hand, Eisenkot enjoys the announced support of his own party, of the Democrats, of the Yisrael Beytenue, and of his own party. He also announced on Wednesday that he would recommend it. With its eight deputies, the parties that expressed their preference for Eisenkot represented 56 seats.

This figure adds to the support announced, as consultations continue. It does not constitute the result of a nomination or the strength of a coalition concluded. The final position of the Common List before Herzog also remains an element to be followed. The President must still hear the main formations before deciding on his choice.

Arab partners remain a decisive issue

The difficulty of Eisenkot arises as soon as the recommendations have to be transformed into a government agreement. Cooperation between its 48 deputies and the 19 Arab elected representatives would represent 67 seats. This addition exceeds the absolute majority, but brings together parties that have not accepted any joint program or government formula.

Avigdor Liberman illustrates this limit. Yisrael Beytenu’s leader supports Eisenkot to receive the mandate, but refuses a minority government dependent on the support of Arab formations. His party reaffirmed this line on the first day of the consultations. The choice of the same candidate is therefore not sufficient to resolve the disagreements between his supporters.

Participation in a coalition and external parliamentary support are also two distinct options. Representatives of the Common List referred to the possibility of supporting an alternation without entering the government. For its part, Ra’am has its own direction and decisions. Both groups cannot be treated as a single partner who has already accepted the conditions of Eisenkot.

Herzog has yet to assign the mandate

The talks began on Wednesday, after the official presentation of the electoral results in Herzog by the president of the electoral commission, Noam Sohlberg. Thursday morning, after UTJ, Otzma Yehudit recommended Netanyahu. Among the meetings scheduled for the end of the day are the delegations of B的Yachad, Yashar and Likud.

The nominee will have 28 days to try to form a government. Herzog may extend this first period by a maximum of fourteen days. The mandate opens a negotiation; It does not replace the presentation of the government and the vote of confidence to the Knesset. The outgoing Government remains in office until its successor takes office.

The Likud is expected to present its position in Herzog on Thursday at 8.30 p.m., after the Yashar delegation expected at 7.15 p.m. The latter interviews must complete the table of recommendations before the presidential decision.

Sources and references

Archive photo: Benjamin Netanyahu, photograph published by Libnanews in August 2019. It does not represent the November 5, 2026 consultations. Resized whole photograph, without cropping or retouching; Libnanews graphic dressing.Source of photography in Libnanews archives.

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