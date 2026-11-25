The Hariri Foundation will close its establishments on Thursday 26 November in tribute to the president of the Association of Saïda Traders. The municipality calls the shops in the center to close for the funeral.

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The Hariri Foundation will close its offices, schools and health and social institutions on Thursday 26 November in tribute to Ali Eid al-Sharif, president of the Association of Traders of Saida and its environs. Rafic Hariri and Baha’eddine Hariri high schools are among the schools concerned. The decision concerns the institutions of this foundation, not all the schools in the city.

A call to close in the shopping center

The municipality of Saida, chaired by Moustapha Hijazi, announced the sudden death of Ali al-Sharif on Wednesday. She asked the shop owners and establishments of the shopping centre to close and participate in the funeral, relaying the call of the Traders’ Association. This appeal does not set a uniform closing schedule and does not constitute an order requiring the cessation of all activities in Saida.

Funeral after noon prayer

According to the association, the funeral prayer must take place at noon prayer time at Baha’eddine Hariri Mosque. The procession will then pass through the Star Square, then cross the shopping district through the streets of the Wakfs, Fakhreddine and Riad al-Solh, before joining the new cemetery of Saida in Sirub. This is the route announced by the organizers, not a formal road closure plan.

The municipality recalled the role played by Ali al-Sharif in the initiatives carried out with the association to support the shops and revive the attendance of the city’s markets.

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