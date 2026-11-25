In Lebanon, reporting domestic violence does not automatically trigger a protection order. At the opening of the UN campaign against violence against women, this is how to distinguish urgency, complaint and demand for protection, and why these approaches remain even more difficult for displaced persons.

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The campaign launched on 25 November by the United Nations in Lebanon recalls that a report does not automatically put a woman in shelter. The intervention of the security forces, the complaint and the protection order are separate steps. The Lebanese law on domestic violence provides for this.

In case of danger, the intervention passes before the file

The Internal Security Forces (ISF) are posting the112emergency and1745to report domestic violence. A person in immediate danger does not have to wait to gather documents to ask for help. If the alleged perpetrator has access to his/her phone, calling from a secure device or via a trusted person can avoid further exposure.

Making a complaint and seeking protection do not come back to the same

A complaint enables the authorities to be seized of the facts and may be investigated under the direction of the Public Prosecutor. The request for protection is intended to stop or prevent a danger. Law 293 of 2014, as amended in 2020, provides for the possibility of bringing the matter before the competent judge, including the judge for interim measures. The application for protection order is exempt from legal fees and may be made without a lawyer. This does not prevent you from seeking advice or accompaniment.

The judge may inter alia prohibit contact with the protected person or order the temporary removal of the alleged offender from the home where the danger warrants it. These measures vary according to the situation. An order is not made automatically following an appeal, and a protective measure is not a conviction. If a measure is violated or the danger reappears, it must be reported to the authorities; in case of immediate danger, call 112.

Why displacement complicates access to justice

The United Nations in Lebanon notes that displaced persons may have lost their documents, may be away from the services they knew or may not have the money and transportation necessary to carry out the procedures. Group accommodation can also make a confidential call more difficult. The launch of the campaign therefore calls on the authorities to strengthen legal aid and protection services in addition to investigating violence.

The number of reports should not be confused with the actual extent of violence. An increase in appeals may also mean that the use of aid has become more accessible, while the absence of a complaint alone does not say anything about personal safety.

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