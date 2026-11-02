Saida: Israeli threats reported by the press

Israeli threats to Saida are in scenarios reported by the press, based on warnings transmitted to Lebanon. These messages seek to deter Hezbollah from participating in a new regional war. The extension of operations remains a hypothesis related to confrontation with Iran and the intervention of the movement. It is not an offensive announced as triggered. Indirect negotiations continue in parallel, while Béchara Rai calls for a single national decision on war and peace.

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Warnings sent to Lebanon seek to deter Hezbollah from participating in a new regional war. According to official Lebanese sources cited by Ad Diyar on 2 November 2026, these messages have been received on several occasions through official and unofficial channels. They warn that an involvement of the movement would lead to destruction that neither Hezbollah nor the Lebanese State could control the consequences.

These warnings are accompanied by military scenarios reported by the Israeli press and then taken over by the Lebanese daily newspapers. Ad Diyar quotes Maariv on a possible extension of operations to Saida. This is not an offensive announced as triggered: the information relates to a hypothesis related to the resumption of a confrontation with Iran and the intervention of Hezbollah.

A threat to Hezbollah’s decision

In his article, Paula Mourad presents leaks about Israeli preparations as messages of deterrence. Their scope is not limited to the places mentioned. They seek to determine, before Hezbollah’s decision, the cost that Lebanon could incur if the movement entered a new conflict.

The official sources cited by Ad Diyar also approximate the warnings of military escalation observed in the South during the previous 48 hours. They see indirect messages to Lebanon and Hezbollah. This reading belongs to the newspaper’s interlocutors; It does not constitute an Israeli confirmation of the objective of each strike.

Al Akhbar of 2 November 2026 also takes up Maariv’s scenarios. The daily life remains conditional, linked to Hezbollah’s action against Israel. These recaptures therefore describe the same climate of pressure, without establishing that an operation of this magnitude has been decided or would be inevitable.

Pressured diplomacy

Warnings are circulating as indirect exchanges between Washington and Tehran continue through Qatari mediation. Ad Diyar reports on progress reported by Abbas Araghchi, but with no final result. Military negotiations and preparations thus remain in the same sequence.

In Bkerké, Patriarch Bechara Rai called for the preservation of Lebanon from a new war. In the words of Ad Diyar, he defends a single national decision on war and peace. Its intervention places the protection of the inhabitants and the authority of the institutions at the centre of a debate that the threats to Saida make more urgent.

Sources

Ad Diyar, 2 November 2026, pages 1, 2 and 4; Al Akhbar, page 2.

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