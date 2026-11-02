Masnaa: an altercation transmitted to military justice

There was an altercation between a chief controller and a customs intermediary at the Masnaa post on Monday, 2 November. Customs link the dispute to the refusal to pay the duties claimed. They announce the suspension of the intermediary’s activity and the transfer of the case to the military prosecutor’s office. Their release is the only version reported at this stage. The investigation must specify the circumstances and responsibilities, without a conviction or decision on the substance of the dispute being announced.

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Lebanese Customs announced an altercation on Monday, 2 November, at the Masnaa border crossing on the Syrian border. It opposed a senior controller to an intermediary responsible for customs formalities. The administration reported that it had suspended its activity and forwarded the case to the military prosecutor, who had opened an investigation.

In Masnaa, a dispute over the rights claimed

According to the Customs communiqué, the dispute began when the intermediary refused to settle the duties claimed. A verbal argument would have followed. The administration then claims that the intermediary attempted to assault his agent, before a fight.

This is consistent with the Customs version. The press release does not report that of the intermediary concerned. Nor does it give its identity, the amount of the duties contested or the nature of the customs operation.

The administration announces an immediate suspension of its activity. The text does not mention any convictions. The investigation must establish the circumstances of the incident and the possible responsibilities of the persons involved.

The investigation must specify the responsibilities

Customs states that the military prosecutor’s office began its investigations after the case was transmitted. They indicate that they will follow the case before the competent court. At this stage, the press release does not describe the evidence gathered by the investigators.

The administration also recalls that disputes concerning customs values and duties must follow legal procedures. She claims that she refuses to attack her agents during their service.

This position does not resolve the substance of the disagreement over the sums claimed from Masnaa. No details are given on any administrative challenge initiated prior to the altercation. The case remains under investigation, without a judicial decision on the facts reported in the press release.

Cover photograph: Masnaa crossing point, Libnanews archival photograph. Image of illustration, unrelated to persons or to the altercation of November 2, 2026. Photo: Libnanews.com.

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