Tampa: Lebanon refuses NGO to monitor truce

The Tampa negotiations are under way on the truce and pilot zone monitoring mechanism. According to Nidaa al-Watan, Israel proposed an NGO instead of forces from European or African countries. Beirut reportedly refused the formula on behalf of its sovereignty, while the Israeli delegation rejected the countries suggested by Lebanon. The name of the organisation, its mandate and the details of the envisaged control are not specified in the information reported.

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Lebanon reportedly rejected an Israeli proposal entrusting a non-governmental organization with monitoring the truce and pilot areas. According to information published on Monday 2 November by Nidaa al-Watan, this proposal was discussed during the last Tampa negotiations. Beirut sees this as an infringement of its sovereignty.

The disagreement concerns the identity and nature of the actors responsible for monitoring on the ground. The Israeli proposal would replace an NGO with forces from European or African countries. The daily reports that the Israeli delegation refused the countries proposed by the Lebanese side.

Tampa negotiations: the choice of a contested NGO

The Lebanese reservations therefore do not concern only the list of States which may participate. They relate to the very principle of oversight by a non-governmental organization. According to Nidaa al-Watan, Beirut considers this formula to be an unparalleled precedent and incompatible with its sovereignty.

The information reported does not give the name of the proposed NGO. They do not detail his mandate, his means or the modalities of his intervention. They do not further specify which European or African countries have been proposed and then rejected. At this stage, it is therefore not possible to assess the operational arrangements discussed.

A blockage also linked to the Israeli calendar

The negotiations between Lebanon and Israel remain at a standstill, according to the same newspaper. It links this expectation with the clarification of the Israeli political landscape after the elections. The dispute over the supervisory mechanism thus adds to political uncertainty about the continuation of the discussions.

This information describes the positions assigned to the two delegations; they do not constitute the text of an agreement or a joint official report. No compromise on the monitoring of the truce and pilot zones is announced in the available elements. The choice of actors responsible for this mission remains a matter of disagreement.

Credit Line

The blue line at Ras Naqoura, an archival photograph. Geographical illustration of truce monitoring issues; no Tampa meetings or specific NGOs are represented. Photo: Francois el Bacha for Libnanews.com. All rights reserved. Libnanews graphic composition, whole photo simply resized.Photo source Libnanews.

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