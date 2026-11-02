Bombings: Zein reports 7,000 hectares burned

Tamara Zein estimates that Israeli bombings burned about 7,000 hectares in five months of 2026. The Minister distinguishes this balance from the fires caused by natural causes, according to her. During her tour in Akkar, she inaugurated an operational room in Baino, delivered equipment and signed three municipal protocols. The prevention, training of first responders and early warning structure this programme, which it wishes to expand in the long term.

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Israeli bombings burned about 7,000 hectares in five months of 2026, according to Tamara Zein. The Minister of the Environment presented this review on Monday 2 November during a tour in the Akkar. She delivered firefighting equipment and opened an operational room in Baino.

A report of bombardments distinct from other fires

The Minister distinguished the damage caused by the bombings from the fires she attributed to natural causes. The latter fell sharply in 2025 and 2026, she says. Conversely, the 7,000 hectares affected in five months would exceed areas burned by natural causes in five years.

This figure is an estimate presented by Tamara Zein. The report does not specify the five months involved or the method of calculation. Nor does it provide geographical distribution. The balance sheet should not therefore be attributed solely to Akkar, where the minister spoke.

Three agreements to strengthen prevention in Akkar

The tour also marked a concrete step in strengthening local resources. The Minister signed three protocols with the union of the municipalities of Joumeh and the municipalities of Kobayat and Andaket. These communities received materials for prevention and first intervention.

In Baino, the new operational room should facilitate coordination, information flow and early warning. The equipment accompanies the formation of teams of first responders and the preparation of forest management plans.

These measures are part of the forest fire prevention project in Lebanon. The Global Environment Facility finances it through the World Bank. It covers sectors of the Chouf, Akkar and the North.

According to Tamara Zein, the choice of areas is based on annual fire data and risk assessment. The Minister wishes to extend the project and extend it to territories that have not yet benefited.

Cover photograph: Cèdres du Barouk, Réserve du Chouf: archival photograph from Libnanews bank (December 2018 file). Illustration of the Lebanese forests, unrelated to the burnt areas announced by Tamara Zein or his tour in the Akkar. Source: Libnanews bank.

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