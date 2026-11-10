Ryanair: baggage to be dropped off an hour before the flight

Since 10 November 2026, Ryanair has closed its check-in and baggage storage counters 60 minutes before scheduled departure, compared to 40 minutes before. Passengers with a suitcase in the hold must therefore anticipate their passage to the terminal. This rule does not replace the two-hour limit for online check-in and does not reflect the closing of the boarding door. Passengers already checked and travelling only with carry-on baggage must nevertheless check the formalities specific to their journey.

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The Ryanair baggage depot now closes an hour before departure. Since Tuesday, November 10, 2026, the company has been applying this time to its check-in and baggage delivery counters, compared to 40 minutes earlier. The travellers concerned must therefore complete these steps 20 minutes earlier. Online check-in has a separate deadline: two hours before the scheduled flight schedule.

Ryanair baggage depot: one hour before the flight

The new rule concerns the entire network of the Irish company. It covers the closing time of services at the airport, calculated from the scheduled departure. It does not mean that it is enough to arrive at the terminal an hour before take-off.

By that time, the suitcase must have already been delivered. The journey to the counter, waiting in the queue and formalities must therefore be anticipated. For a flight scheduled at 3 p.m., the depot closes at 2 p.m. instead of 2.20 p.m. under the old rule.

Ryanair announced the change on 22 April and recalled its entry into force on 27 October. The stated objective is to allow more time for passengers to cross security controls and, where necessary, passport controls. The company wants to reduce missed flights because of waiting in these lines.

Who needs to change his arrival time?

Travellers with luggage in the hold are the first involved. Having already obtained his boarding card online does not exempt from returning his suitcase before the deposit closes.

Ryanair estimates that passengers registering baggage account for approximately 20% of its customers. The others, already checked online and only equipped with cabin baggage, do not normally pass through this service. They can reach the security checks and then their door, subject to the documentary formalities applicable to their journey.

For those who still have to register at the counter, the 60 minute closure also applies. However, the conditions of carriage provide for the possibility of a different instruction communicated before departure. The special instructions received for the reservation must therefore be checked.

Online registration remains a separate approach

The new deadline does not delay the end of registration on the internet or in the application. This must always be completed before the last two hours before the scheduled departure. For the same flight of 3 p.m., this must be done before 1 p.m.

A passenger who has not made an online check-in in time may need to use paid airport service. He must then respect the counter limit. Conditions of carriage indicate that an uncompleted check-in on time may lead to a denied boarding without reimbursement.

Departures from Morocco have a specific formality: travellers must register online and then pick up a boarding pass printed at the counter. Travelling without luggage in the hold therefore does not allow any steps to be automatically removed from the terminal.

Also provide for the passage of controls

The closing of the depot does not correspond to the closing of the boarding gate. Both steps must be distinguished, as must the expiration of online registration. After delivery of the suitcase, the passenger must still pass through the controls and reach the door indicated for his flight.

The Tarbes Lourdes Pyrénées airport recommends that the passengers concerned be present at least two hours before departure. This margin must be adapted to airport instructions, necessary checks and the specific needs of the passenger. One hour before the flight is a baggage treatment limit, not a arrival recommendation.

Before leaving, passengers have three points to check: their online check-in, the possible delivery of luggage before the counter closes and the boarding schedule indicated for their reservation.

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