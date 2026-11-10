Anthropic targets $70–78 OPI per share

Anthropic launches the presentation of its project of introduction to investors, with 825 million shares proposed between 70 and 78 dollars. The maximum of $64.35 billion is the gross proceeds of public supply, including shares transferred by existing holders. A bank option could increase this amount. A private investment of 26 billion must be made separately. The final price remains to be fixed and the transaction does not yet constitute a lifting or a first quotation.

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Anthropic prepares his IPO. The company launched Tuesday, November 10, 2026 the presentation of its plan to introduce investors to the stock exchange. Anthropic’s IPO plans 825 million shares at an indicative price of $70-78. At the top of this range, the supply would amount to 64.35 billion gross dollars. This amount includes securities sold by existing shareholders. It therefore does not correspond to the sum that the company would cash alone.

Anthropic prepares his IPO, without immediate rating

Claude’s creator has applied for admission to the Nasdaq Global Select Market, under the ANT symbol. The launch of this presentation tour, called « roadshow », opens a phase of commercialization of the project. It does not constitute a first rating session or a fund-raising exercise already completed.

The announced range allows investors to review the proposed price. It does not yet fix the final price. The company states that its declaration of registration with the US regulator is not yet effective. The securities cannot therefore be sold at this stage as part of this offer.

A shared offer between the company and shareholders

Of the 825 million shares proposed, Anthropic would sell 801,351,354. Existing shareholders would divest 23,648,646. The proceeds of the latter sales would be the transferors, not the company.

At $70, the total supply would reach 57.75 billion gross. At $78 it would reach $64.35 billion. For the actions proposed by Anthropic alone, the calculation gives about 56.09 to 62.51 billion dollars, before commissions and fees. The share of the assignors would be about 1.66 to 1.84 billion.

These figures measure the value of the shares offered for sale. They do not give the total value of society. This depends on the number of shares retained in the calculation, particularly when it includes securities that may be created at a later stage.

An additional option, separate from the initial amount

The banks responsible for the operation could also purchase up to 123.75 million additional shares from Anthropic. This option would be valid for 30 days. Its full exercise would bring the number of securities offered in the public offer to 948.75 million.

At the proposed maximum price of $78, the public supply would then reach approximately $74 billion gross. This scenario assumes both the top of the range and the full exercise of the option. It does not describe an acquired amount.

A private investment of 26 billion in parallel

The project has separate funding: seven industrial investors have to buy 26 billion dollars worth of shares in category N. Google and Nvidia each represent 10 billion dollars. AMD expects $2.5 billion; Broadcom, Micron and Microsoft, one billion each; TSMC Partners, 500 million.

This private placement must take place immediately after the public offer, under certain conditions, at the same price per share. It must remain separate from the 64.35 billion often associated with IPO. Adding both without specifying their nature would mix a public offer, including shareholder divestitures, with new funds brought directly to the company.

The announcement comes the day after the launch of Claude Fable 5.2 and Claude Mythos 5.2. These new models include code and research. The next financial milestone remains the final pricing, after this stage of presentation to investors.

Archive: Nasdaq at Times Square, New York, May 9, 2007. Credit: victoriapeckham / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/). Integral photo preserved; layout and text added by Libnanews. This image does not represent the rating of Anthropic.

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