Charles Storm: Portugal on alert November 11

Portugal puts its entire continental territory in a state of alert by 11 November 2026, before the arrival of storm Charles. Educational institutions and non-essential public services will close. Outdoor events will be suspended and certain dangerous areas will be denied access. Eight districts are on red watch for the wind. Madeira must also experience bad weather, but falls within a separate perimeter. The forecasts remain scalable and do not constitute an assessment of damage already recorded.

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Portugal declared on Tuesday 10 November 2026 a situation of alert throughout its continental territory for the next day. The arrival of storm Charles resulted in the closure of educational institutions and non-essential public services. The measure will apply on Wednesday, November 11, from 00:00 to 23:59 local time. It precedes the expected weather event: it does not constitute a damage balance.

Charles Storm: preventive closures and restrictions

The device suspends outdoor events, whatever their nature. It temporarily prohibits access to treed areas identified as hazardous by the authorities, in particular because of the risk of falling trees. Restrictions also apply to coastal areas, rivers and areas exposed to flooding or flooding.

Structures likely to detach must be secured. The authorities shall provide for their fixing, withdrawal or prohibition of use where necessary. Firefighters, police, medical teams and energy and telecommunications operators are strengthening their preparedness. Essential utilities are not covered by the announced closure.

Eight districts in red watch for the wind

The government announcement distinguishes two time zones for the red vigilance of 11 November. In Faro, Setúbal and Beja, it runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. In Évora, Santarém, Lisbon, Leiria and Portalegre, it starts at noon and ends at 9 p.m.

The Minister of Internal Administration, Luís Neves, asks the inhabitants to stay home whenever possible. He calls for avoiding unnecessary travel. It also invites employers to facilitate the organisation of employees with family responsibilities. This call should not be confused with a general closure of private companies.

Madeira exposed, the Azores to be distinguished

The administrative perimeter of the alert covers the continent. The weather forecast also concerns Madeira, where conditions must deteriorate between the end of 10 November and the morning of 11. The IPMA bulletin provides for sometimes heavy rains, especially in the mountains. The gusts could reach 130 km/h on the heights.

On the continent, Charles-associated degradation is expected from the end of the morning of 11 November. The bulletin highlights uncertainty about the trajectory and intensity of depression. The Azores should not be influenced. Bruna depression is a separate system.

Lisbon specifies local risks

The municipality of Lisbon reports a risk of accumulation of waste in water disposal. This can promote low-storey flooding and disrupt traffic. In its November 10th update at 10:20 a.m., it announces gusts of up to 140 km/h.

The city plans an orange rain watch on Wednesday between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. The afternoon open sea is expected at 4.08 p.m. The authorities are asking to follow future weather reports and civil protection instructions.

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