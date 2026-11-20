Russian strikes resulted in three deaths and about 15 injuries in Kyiv, according to the city council. Three bridges are damaged.

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Russian strikes on the night of 19-20 November resulted in three deaths and about 15 injuries in Kyiv, according to a provisional report published Friday morning by Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Three bridges were damaged and traffic between the two banks of the Dnipro was disrupted.

The mayor reported that seven injured persons had been hospitalized and that others were being cared for there. According to the first information of the town hall, the three people who died were employees of the water service of the capital. This assessment concerns the attack of the night, distinct from the strikes of Thursday which damaged several diplomatic missions.

Disturbed traffic between the two banks

The town hall reported damage to three buildings and traffic restrictions on some of them. It asked residents to limit driving to essential journeys and employers to allow remote work where possible. The first municipal communications do not give a deadline for returning to normal.

The mayor also announced that an essential infrastructure in the city had been damaged. The extent of the damage and the consequences for the inhabitants remained to be established in the first reviews consulted.

Photo archive: Kyiv Street during a power cut, November 25, 2022. Bektour / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY 4.0. It does not show the strikes of November 20, 2026. Editorial dress Libnanews.

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