Anthropic finished its first session at Nasdaq at $97.17, or 17.07 per cent above the price set for its introduction. The title had started at $111.50. Market data and the prospectus make it possible to distinguish the closing price, the product of the offer and the voting rights.

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Anthropic finished its first session at Nasdaq at $97.17 on Thursday, 19 November, or 17.07 per cent above its $83 introductory price. The title of Claude’s creator, however, sold nearly 13% between his first $111.50 course and the closing. These two variations measure different starting points.

Anthropic in Nasdaq: 111.50 to 97.17 dollars

Class A action, listed under the ANT symbol, reached $115.10 in session and received a minimum of $92.72, according to the official Nasdaq history. It ended up under its opening price, but above the price fixed the previous day for investors served during the initial investment. In dollars, the difference is 14.17 from the supply and 14.33 from the opening.

Nasdaq recorded 857.3 million securities exchanged during the session. This volume counts traded securities, in which the same share can change hands several times. It does not measure the number of new shares issued or the share of subscribers who have resold their securities.

The first session does not change the price of the offer

The final prospectus sets the offer at 980 million Class A shares, at 83 dollars each. This represents $81.34 billion gross, before fees and commissions. Of this total, 79.38 billion are shares sold by Anthropic and 1.96 billion by existing shareholders. The company does not touch the product of these last sales. The price increase on Thursday does not change any of these amounts.

The document also provides for a conditional private placement of $26 billion with seven industrial partners. It is a separate transaction, at the same unit price but on class N securities. The amount of the public offer is also not the total value of Anthropic: this estimate depends on the number of shares and the instruments that may give rise to new securities.

The listed security is only a class of shares

At Nasdaq exchange class A shares, each of which gives a vote. Class N titles, held mainly by industrial partners, have the same economic rights but do not in principle give a right to vote. The prospectus also provides that a Class F share, without economic rights, allocates 50.1% of the votes on decisions submitted to shareholders in general to the co-founder structure, with an exception for the election of directors designated by Class T.

The start of trade on the 19th and the settlement of the offer are two distinct steps. Anthropic provided for settlement on Friday, 20 November, subject to normal conditions. The closure of the first sitting does not confirm either the settlement or an exercise of the additional purchasing option granted to banks.

Archival photography: Nasdaq screens at Times Square, New York, December 6, 2007. bfishadow / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY 2.0. Photo integer resized, editorial dress Libnanews. The image does not show the introduction of Anthropic.

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