Somalia gives 72 hours to the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to leave the country and recalls his representative in Abu Dhabi for consultations. The Emirates claims to have closed its embassy in Mogadishu in January 2026. The 19 November announcements did not establish any effective departure or rupture of diplomatic relations.

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On Thursday, 19 November, the Somali Government ordered the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to leave the country within 72 hours. He also recalled his representative in Abu Dhabi for consultations. The Emirati Ministry of Foreign Affairs claims that its embassy in Mogadishu was already closed and its diplomatic staff withdrawn since January.

Mogadishu also recalls its Ambassador

Somali Information Minister Abdulfatah Kasim Mohamud announced the two measures at the end of the Council of Ministers chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre. The government also asked its Ministry of Foreign Affairs to bring its grievances to other states and international organizations. The Minister did not announce a formal break in diplomatic relations.

The 72-hour delay relates to Mogadishu’s order. The announcement neither established that the Emirati ambassador was still in Somalia at the time of the decision nor that he had since left. The reminder for consultations concerns the Somali representative in Abu Dhabi and does not amount to an announced closure of the Somali embassy.

Abu Dhabi claims to have closed its mission in January

In a statement issued on the same day, the Emirates condemned the attitude of the Somali government, which it considered hostile, and accused it of mixing its internal power struggles with bilateral relations. The Emirati Ministry stated that it had closed its mission and withdrew its diplomatic staff in January 2026, citing in particular Mogadishu’s cancellation of bilateral agreements. However, it reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining links with the Somali population, in particular with the community in the Emirates.

The role of regional authorities at the heart of the dispute

Two days before the government meeting, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had accused the Emirates of having concluded port agreements with regional administrations without going through the federal authorities. His Government described those steps as an infringement of its sovereignty. The Emirati communiqué rejects Mogadishu’s attitude without responding point by point to these accusations. The decision of 19 November therefore adds measures aimed at the representatives of both countries to the dispute over the agreements denounced in January.

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