Two Romanian suppliers announced transport and handling contracts for the Petrotel-Lukoil refinery. Their estimated value exceeds 10.3 million lei. These announcements do not confirm any resumption of production or delivery of crude oil. The U.S. Treasury replaced the licence cited in both stock market statements.

4

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

On 19 November, two Romanian suppliers announced contracts with Petrotel-Lukoil for the transport of imported crude oil and the handling of petroleum products. The estimated amounts of the two benefits together exceed 10.3 million lei. These contracts re-establish a supply framework for the Ploiești refinery, but the companies did not announce any resumption of production or actual delivery.

Two contracts for different links

Oil Terminal has declared to the Stock Exchange of Bucharest an estimated service contract of 4,334 million lei, valid from 18 November. It covers in particular the unloading of crude oil from ships, its delivery to the carrier Conpet and the storage and handling of refined products. Conpet has separately announced a contract of 5,993 million lei to transport imported crude between Oil Terminal and the refinery from November 19.

The 10,327 million lei correspond to the addition of two contractual estimates. They are neither an actual expenditure nor an announced investment in the refinery. Both notices do not specify the suppliers of the crude or the quantities actually sent. In its quarterly summary published on 12 November, Conpet indicated that the shutdown of the refinery, one of the main customers of its import network, had significantly reduced the volumes transported on that network.

Washington replaces the license cited in the contracts

The two Romanian declarations mention the U.S. general licence 131K and a contractual term by 31 December 2026. Conpet states that the contract terminates automatically if the licence ceases to apply and that no other authorization from the U.S. Foreign Assets Control Office, OFAC, allows its continued execution.

On the same day, OFAC replaced Licence 131K with 131L. This new legislation allows certain operations, subject to conditions, necessary for the maintenance or orderly cessation of the activities of the entities concerned until 20 February 2027. It also allows certain divestiture negotiations until December 19, 2026, without allowing the sale itself. Neither of the two claimants indicated in its November 19 notice how this change would apply to its contract. The US calendar does not alone extend the deadlines indicated in Bucharest.

Cover photo: Petrotel-Lukoil refinery in Ploiești, May 31, 2009. Archive, unrelated to the current state of the site.J Brew / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 2.0. Resized whole image; composition Libnanews under the same license.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews