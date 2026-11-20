The Security Council held its consultations on Lebanon and UNIFIL details its humanitarian support. Baghdad ordered the reopening of the roads in Jurf al-Sakhr. The item also covers travel to Yemen, discussions on Ukraine, the Brussels Summit and the new French credit rules.

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The Security Council reviewed the implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon, and the United Nations details the assistance facilitated by UNIFIL. Baghdad announces a joint command in Jurf al-Sakhr, while the United Nations warns about displacement in Yemen. In Europe, Brussels awaits the British Prime Minister and France applies its new consumer credit rules.

South Lebanon: 1701 consultations held

The Security Council held closed consultations on Thursday, 19 November, on the implementation of resolution 1701. Jean Arnault, acting in charge of the office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, and Jean-Pierre Lacroix, responsible for peace operations, made presentations. The United Nations press briefing confirmed the meeting, without announcing any vote or decision on an international presence to succeed UNIFIL.

On the ground, the United Nations reports that UNIFIL facilitated nine humanitarian missions from 16 to 18 November, in coordination with the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. It also reports travel restrictions that delayed or prevented certain activities of peacekeepers. This review covers the previous three days. The current mandate runs until 31 December 2026, before a gradual withdrawal scheduled for 2027. This deadline does not end resolution 1701.

In Bekaa, not on the southern border, Israel announced on Thursday a strike in the Janta area. The site’s qualification as a former Hezbollah facility is the responsibility of the Israeli army. No assessment of this strike could be made independently at this point.

Iraq: Baghdad orders reopening roads in Jurf al-Sakhr

The Iraqi government announced the creation of a joint command at Jurf al-Sakhr, also known as Jurf al-Nasr. Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaïdi called for speeding up the reopening of closed roads. The announcement specifies the administrative framework of the scheme. It does not confirm the actual reopening of all axes or the withdrawal of the Kataëb Hezbollah, an Iraqi organization distinct from Lebanese Hezbollah.

Baghdad had first announced an order to enter the area, based on an investigation into suspected oil trafficking. The decision to organise a joint command does not settle the charges. The assumption of office announced on Friday and its implementation remain to be distinguished.

Yemen: UN alerts on travel since August

More than 350,000 people have had to leave their homes since August in Yemen, according to the UN press briefing on Thursday. The figure relates to reported travel, not to persons already rescued. The closure of roads deprives residents of regular access to food and medicine, says the organisation. Emergency aid official Tom Fletcher spoke to the Yemeni authorities and asked that humanitarian access be maintained.

Ukraine: No date yet for four-party talks

After the Berlin meeting, Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the prospect of exchanges between Ukraine, Europeans, the United States and Russia. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz mentioned the search for a neutral place. These are preparatory steps: neither a date nor a place nor Russia’s participation in this format is established.

This project is distinct from Shenzhen’s meeting between US, Chinese and Russian presidents. In Berlin, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Ukraine proposed a truce on energy infrastructure during the winter and on food exports to the Black Sea. These proposals do not constitute a ceasefire accepted by Moscow.

Brussels: second EU-UK summit

António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen are scheduled to meet British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Friday in Brussels. The European Council announces an indicative start at 10.30 a.m. Brussels time. London, for example, presented links on agri-food trade and youth mobility. The proposed mobility scheme would be limited in time and subject to a ceiling. It does not restore free movement and no outcome of the summit is yet announced.

France: New rules for consumer credit

The transposition order comes into force on Friday. It extends the protection framework to certain low-value credits and split payments, but does not subject to any payment period granted by a seller. Contracts already under way are in principle governed by previous rules. However, the text provides for exceptions for certain provisions concerning indefinite contracts.

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