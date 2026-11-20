Mayr-Melnhof Karton forecasts a net loss of 270 to 340 million euros in 2026. The Austrian papermaker distinguishes between the accounting depreciation of its assets and the increase in energy costs. The disposal of the majority of its packaging activity to KPS remains a separate transaction subject to the required authorisations.

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Austrian papermaker Mayr-Melnhof Karton anticipates a net loss of 270 to 340 million euros for 2026. In a communication of 19 November, the Group distinguished the accounting depreciation of its cardboard and paper industry from the increase in its energy expenditure. The announced disposal of the majority of its packaging business remains a separate transaction.

The group, which had made a net profit of EUR 77 million in 2025, anticipates for 2026 a depreciation of between EUR 250 million and EUR 300 million. The valuation, conducted according to IFRS, covers equipment and other tangible capital assets, as well as acquisition differences in the cardboard and paper division. The main explanation for this is a downward revision of expected future cash flows.

Separate accounting and operating costs

The depreciation reduces the value of the assets entered in the accounts. In itself, it does not correspond to a disbursement of EUR 250-300 million. However, it weighs on the net result which the group intends to publish for the financial year.

MM Group excludes this charge from its adjusted EBITDA, a performance indicator before interest, taxes and depreciation. However, it expects an adjusted EBITDA of 300 to 320 million euros in 2026, compared with 395 million in 2025 on a pro forma basis outside TANN, according to the group’s presentation. The company attributed the bulk of this decline to rising costs of energy in cardboard and paper. The net loss and adjusted EBITDA therefore do not measure the same effects, and figures 2026 remain forecasts.

The packaging is transferred separately

On 9 November, ten days prior to this financial disclosure, MM Group announced an agreement to divest its packaging business to a new company controlled by KPS Capital Partners. On completion, KPS would hold 70% of the company and MM Group 30%. The perimeter includes top-of-the-range food packaging, excluding Iran and Tunisia, as well as pharmaceutical and health packaging. Cardboard and paper would remain at the heart of MM Group activity. A long-term supply agreement must link the two activities after the divestiture.

The €2.4 billion announced represent the corporate value of the packaging business, not the sum that MM Group expects to cash. After taking into account its estimated investment of 400 million to retain a stake, the seller plans to cash from 1.8 to 1.9 billion, subject, inter alia, to taxes, price and calendar adjustments. The operation remains subject to the required authorisations. For the French activities concerned, it is also subject to consultation with staff representatives.

Archive photo: Mayr-Melnhof website in Frohnleiten, Austria, photographed on September 8, 2019. The press release does not specify whether this site is part of the impaired assets.Griebi 01 / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 4.0. Full photograph resized and layout Libnanews under the same license.

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