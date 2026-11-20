The European Central Bank accounts for 11,3 % of the weighted assets with the average capital requirements and recommendations CET1 for 2027, compared with 11,2 % in 2026. Its balance sheet published on 19 November also details a revised methodology for each institution and measures relating mainly to credit risk.

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For 2027, the European Central Bank’s core capital requirements and recommendations (CET1) averaged 11.3% of risk-weighted assets compared to 11.2% in 2026. The annual balance sheet published on 19 November shows little overall variation among the large supervised banks. Behind this stability, the ECB applies for the first time a revised method for determining the specific requirements of each institution.

What the 11.3% average measures

The CET1 includes better quality equity, including ordinary capital and set aside profits. Their level is reported to risk-weighted assets, not to the entire balance sheet. The figure of 11,3 % adds binding requirements and non-binding recommendations: it does not set an identical threshold for all banks and does not measure the equity they actually hold.

The binding « pillar 2 » component to be covered in CET1, which depends on the profile of each bank, increases on average from 1.1% to 1.2%. The non-binding recommendation of the same pillar remains at 1.1%. The revised methodology should take better account of the risks specific to the establishment, not counting twice those already dealt with by the basic rules. The exercise does not cover the policy rate or the credit terms offered to customers.

Monitoring goes beyond capital ratios

The average prudential rating remains at 2.5 and 86% of banks keep the same rating as in 2025. The ECB requested corrective measures from 78 institutions. Of these new measures, 33% relate to credit risk, 24% to internal governance and 12% to operational risks.

In the second quarter of 2026, non-performing loans accounted for 1.9% of loans on average. This low rate does not remove the weaknesses of the supervisor in certain consumer credit portfolios or loans to small and medium-sized enterprises. For 2027–29, the ECB maintains two priorities: the ability of banks to absorb economic or geopolitical shocks and their ability to continue to function in the face of technological disruptions, including those that may affect providers on which they depend.

Cover photo: ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, 19 July 2019. Archive, unrelated to the presentation of November 19, 2026.acediscovery / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY 4.0. Resized whole image, Libnanews dressing.

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