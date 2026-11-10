Routeup: unions leave Matignon

On Monday, high school, student and teaching organizations left the first reform committee of the Parcoursup, chaired by Sébastien Lecornu. They challenged the format of the meeting and the responses to their requests. The mobilization continues on Tuesday, November 10, with a departure announced at 2 p.m. at the Panthéon in Paris. The government promises changes in 2027 and then a new system in 2028, while the formations are still waiting for precise instructions to prepare for the next session.

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The first meeting of the Parcoursup reform committee was completed on a break with a large part of the invited organisations. On Monday, November 9, in Matignon, high school representatives, students and teachers left the discussions chaired by Sébastien Lecornu. They denounce a disputed format and lack of sufficient responses to their requests. The mobilization continues on Tuesday, 10 November, with a start of a demonstration announced at 2 p.m. in the Panthéon in Paris.

Courseup: a disagreement on the substance and the guests

The meeting was to begin the transformation of the access platform to higher education. He followed a first exchange of the head of government with youth representatives. Ministers Édouard Geffray and Philippe Baptiste participated in this sequence devoted to education and graduate studies.

The presence of the Interuniversity National Union (UNI) and parliamentarians of the National Rally provoked protests. Organizations also challenged the participation of employers. Their departure therefore focused on the composition of the meeting as well as the expected responses. The French press reports describe a collective breakdown, but not the departure of all participants.

According to reports from a news agency, the UNI, Renewed High School School and some elected members of the National Council for High School Life remained. The outgoing organisations denounce a meeting without sufficient concrete progress or budget response. This union assessment does not mean that the government had not made any promises before.

SNALC also challenges the method

In a press release issued on Monday evening, SNALC confirmed that it had left the committee. Its president, Jean-Rémi Girard, criticises a meeting of more than sixty people with very different functions. The union considers this composition to be inadequate for substantive negotiations on the difficulties of high schools.

Its position is not limited to the name of the platform. SNALC believes that replacing Parcourup could leave intact the constraints that determine the assignment of candidates. He called for exchanges on wages, job attractiveness and working conditions. It links these requests to the student study conditions.

The press release also reviews unreplaced schedules, school buildings and teacher absences. He blamed the government for neglecting the warnings of staff representatives for too long. It is the union’s grievances that challenge the method chosen to get out of the crisis.

Commitments already announced, but different expectations

The government presented its roadmap on 26 October. It foresees changes from the 2027 campaign and a new system for 2028. The committee’s first recommendations are expected by the end of November. For 2027, the executive promised more legible examination criteria and an explanation of refusals.

He also announced an additional 15,000 places between 2027 and 2028. The program includes 10,000 places in BTS, 4,000 in BUT and 1,000 related to the Health Portal License. These openings must be accompanied by teaching posts proposed in the budgets concerned. These are commitments for the coming re-entry, no capacity already available.

The same programme provides for the indexing of grants on the cost of living from the beginning of the 2027 re-entry. The current disagreement includes the level and timing of responses. The organisations involved call for immediate action, while several government commitments span two years.

A common day for youth and staff

The call on 10 November had been launched before the Matignon meeting. The inter-union communiqué relayed by the SNES-FSU invites education and higher education staff to join the young people mobilized. It provides for strikes, demonstrations and rallies. The day therefore does not only concern high school students opposed to Parcoursup.

Among its applications, this text calls for the funding of an additional 150 000 places to accommodate bachelors in the desired fields. It also calls for 15,000 positions in higher education and research. These numbers refer to union demands distinct from the 15,000 seats announced by the executive.

The press release also defends the thawing of the index point, recruitment in institutions and a programme of renovation of buildings. Its signatories announced that they had filed notice for the following weeks. They must meet this Tuesday evening to discuss the continuation of the movement within the interprofessional framework.

In Paris, an appointment at 2 p.m. at the Pantheon

The SNES-FSU Paris confirms in its announcement of 9 November a departure at 2 p.m., place du Panthéon. He calls on staff to participate alongside high school organizations. The French press indicates a route to the square of Italy.

The information on this appointment does not allow to announce in advance the number of participants or the extent of the disturbances. It is also necessary to distinguish the parades from the static assemblies announced separately. For families, accommodation arrangements and courses depend on each institution. A national call for strike action alone does not constitute a general closure of schools, colleges or high schools.

The training sessions await the modalities of the 2027 session

The exit of the unions comes as the technical calendar of Parcoursup approaches. A ministerial decree opened the configuration of the formations on 12 November. They should provide information on their characteristics and procedures for applying for the next session.

However, officials interviewed by the specialized press describe a lack of instructions on the new promises. Laurent Pater, President of the Union of Professors of Scientific Preparatory Classes, asks for a precise framework. Delphine Manceau, President of the Conference of Great Schools, also highlights the difficulties of a tight schedule.

The questions included the presentation of the selection criteria and the refusals explained to each candidate. The training already examines notes, assessments and other elements of the files. Interviewees asked what additional information should be made available and what human resources should be used.

For future candidates, Onisep announces the consultation of the 2027 training offer from 17 December. The registrations and the formulation of the vows must then open on 18 January, until 11 March. Confirmation of vows is scheduled until 1 April. In the immediate future, the Committee’s follow-up and inter-union decisions on Tuesday evening remain awaited.

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