10 novembre 2026
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Baalbek: six arrests for arms and drug trafficking

Libnanews
· 2 min read · 4 views

The Lebanese army announces six arrests following searches in Yaat, Deir al-Ahmar and Tall al-Abyad in the Baalbek region. Its communiqué of 9 November reported seizures of weapons, ammunition, rocket projectiles and narcotics equipment. Four Lebanese and two Syrians are suspected of drug trafficking, shooting and possession of weapons. The investigation began under judicial supervision. The institution does not specify the quantities or nature of the substances.

Baalbek : armes et drogue, six arrestations annoncées par l’armée. Couverture sur une photographie d’archives de militaires libanais.
Photographie de l’armée libanaise conservée dans les archives Libnanews depuis décembre 2024. Elle ne représente pas les perquisitions annoncées le 9 novembre 2026. Composition éditoriale réalisée avec assistance IA. © Photothèque Libnanews. Habillage éditorial avec assistance IA.
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The Lebanese Army announced six arrests in the Baalbek region in a statement issued on Monday, 9 November 2026. Those arrested are suspected of drug trafficking, shooting and possession of weapons. The military also seized weapons, ammunition, rocket projectiles and equipment for the manufacture of narcotics, according to the military institution.

The searches targeted homes of wanted persons in Yaat, Deir al-Ahmar and Tall al-Abyad in the Bekaa. The balance sheet includes four Lebanese and two Syrians. The command does not specify the distribution of arrests between the three locations or the date of each intervention.

Baalbek: weapons and drugs at the search centre

The army describes a large amount of weapons and ammunition, as well as rocket projectiles. It also mentions military equipment packed inside cars. The press release does not provide an encrypted inventory or precise information on their origin or destination.

The soldiers also discovered equipment and raw materials for the manufacture of narcotics. The text does not name the substances concerned and does not give any weight. It therefore does not qualify this seizure as a stock of captives, cocaine or hashish.

Investigation under judicial supervision

The seized items were handed over to the competent authorities and investigations with the arrested persons began under the supervision of the judiciary. The charges are those reported by the army; No conviction is announced in this press release.

This operation is separate from the record of 28 arrests released on 8 November. This included interventions in Bekaa, North and Mount Lebanon, for different reasons. The announcement of 9 November deals specifically with searches in the three localities of Baalbek and the seizures that accompany them.

Illustration photo: Lebanese military, photograph kept in the Libnanews photo library since December 2024. It does not represent the operations announced on November 9, 2026. The exact date of shooting is not provided. Editorial composition with IA assistance.

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Libnanews
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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