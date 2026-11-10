South Lebanon: Qantara hit, shooting from dawn

An Israeli air strike targeted Qantara at 0600 hours on Tuesday, 10 November. The artillery also hit Mansouri and Majdal Zoun at dawn, while shots were reported at Chaqra and drones over Tyre. These events follow the bombardments reported late Monday in the areas of Khiam, Wadi Hujeir and Wadi Zebqine. No human assessment is specified in the dispatches consulted. The return of the inhabitants and the capabilities of the army remain at the centre of political positions.

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An Israeli strike targeted Qantara at 0600 hours on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, while artillery struck Mansuri and Majdal Zun at dawn. The Lebanese official news agency also reports shooting at Shaqra and drones over the Tyre area. These events prolong a night of bombing in southern Lebanon, in the context of debates on the means of the army and the protection of the inhabitants.

Qantara hit Tuesday morning

The agency’s correspondent in Marjayoun placed the air strike on Qantara at 0600 Beirut time. The dispatch was issued at 9.01 a.m. This distinction makes it possible to date the attack: it is a fact of Tuesday morning, distinct from the raids reported in the locality on Monday.

The report does not describe the precise impact point or the nature of the target. It does not give a human or material balance. A Lebanese television channel also reported a morning strike on Qantara, in reports taken from the local press. These statements do not allow an additional number of raids to be established.

In another bulletin, published at 0710 hours, the correspondent in Tyre reported artillery fire at Mansuri and Majdal Zun at dawn. It also reports that Israeli heavy machine guns were fired at the outskirts of Shaqra in the morning. It does not specify the time of the fire or the exact positions affected.

The same dispatch reported the continuation of drone overflights in the Tyre area. It does not describe a strike related to these aircraft. The reports thus distinguish an air attack in Qantara, artillery fire and heavy weapons fire in other areas.

Bombings reported before midnight

These events follow several episodes reported Monday, November 9 at the end of the evening. A dispatch aired at 2325 hours Beirut time reported Israeli artillery fire in Wadi Hujeir. It also reports on raking shots in Khiam.

At 2351 hours, the Agency reported artillery bombardment in Wadi Zebqin and combat aircraft in the southern sky. These hours correspond to the publication of the bulletins. The texts do not give the exact time of the impacts or their duration.

The sequence of reports thus describes attacks in several sectors, from late evening to morning. It cannot be said that the shootings would have been continuous on each locality. Nor does it document, in these specific episodes, an exchange of fire with another force.

The day before, new strikes had already been reported to Kfar Tebnit and Markaba early in the evening. A drone attack targeted Jarmaq earlier in the afternoon. These events of 9 November constitute the immediate context of the night sequence; They are not added to the balance sheet of Tuesday’s attacks.

The return of the inhabitants remains a central issue

Military developments occurred after Joseph Aoun’s Monday requests to Baabda. By receiving a delegation from the International Committee of the Red Cross, the President called for the cessation of Israeli attacks. He stressed the protection of civilians, their basic needs and the conditions for a safe return to villages.

The meeting also focused on access to aid and the possible humanitarian consequences of a gradual withdrawal from UNIFIL. These concerns concern people in border areas. The record does not announce a new agreement to guarantee their safety or an international mechanism already adopted to replace the force.

On Tuesday morning, Defence Minister Michel Ménassa, for his part, responded to criticisms against the army command. It reaffirms respect for the political decisions of the executive. However, it calls for their implementation to take into account military capabilities and risks to civil peace. Its communiqué does not contain any deployment instructions related to reported attacks in the South.

At this point, the dispatches consulted do not provide a human report for the night and dawn events. The public section of the Ministry of Health devoted to Israeli attacks did not contain a statement of 10 November. This does not make it possible to conclude that there are no victims. The extent of the damage and the nature of the affected sites remain to be determined.

Photo of illustration released by the NNA on 9 November with a dispatch on Kfar Tebnit. Date of shooting not specified. It does not represent Qantara’s strike of November 10. © NNA.

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