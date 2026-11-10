Menassa defends the army and the prerogatives of its leader

The Minister of Defence, Michel Menassa, responds to criticisms against the army and its command. In his press release of 10 November 2026, he distinguished the political orientations of defence from military orders. He reaffirmed the respect for the executive’s decisions, but asked to take into account the institution’s means and the risks to civil peace. Articles 49 and 65 of the Constitution maintain the armed forces under the authority of the Council of Ministers. No new deployment is announced.

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Michel Menassa defends the Lebanese army and its command in the face of criticism over the execution of government decisions. In a press release issued on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, the Minister of Defence distinguished defence policy, set by the executive, from military orders. He claims that the latter are under command, while reaffirming the institution’s commitment to respect the political decision.

The text responds to recent statements concerning the army and its leader, General Rodolphe Haykal. The minister blames them for questioning the institution, until he refers to the resignation or dismissal of his commander. He does not appoint the political leaders to whom he responds.

Menassa defends the army and its own responsibilities

The Minister challenges a command concept that would reduce its role in implementing decisions without discussion or advice. According to him, the competence of the Council of Ministers relates to the general defence and security policy. The issuing of military orders and instructions is, in the distinction it sets out, the responsibility of the command.

At the same time, Michel Menassa states that the army respects the political decisions of the executive authority. He also referred to the directions of the President of the Republic, Joseph Aoun, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. Its communiqué therefore does not present the institution as free from civil power.

However, it insists on the conditions under which a decision must be applied. In his view, it must take account of the military’s capabilities and capabilities. It must also preserve the morale of officers and soldiers, protect the unity of the country and prevent internal confrontation. The Minister warns against the consequences of measures taken under pressure.

Constitutional framework maintains government authority

This presentation of powers expresses the position of the Minister of Defence. Article 65 of the Constitution gives executive power to the Council of Ministers, which includes the armed forces. It assigns it general State policy and supervision of civil, military and security institutions.

Article 49 designates the President as the supreme commander of the armed forces, while specifying their submission to the authority of the Council of Ministers. Michel Ménassa’s statement does not announce any changes to this framework. It focuses on the place of command and military appreciation in the application of political choices.

Civil peace at the centre of the response

The Minister recalled several military missions: defending the territory, the population and institutions, protecting national unity and maintaining internal stability. It also assigns it the prevention of disturbances and the protection of the security of citizens. He rejects any claim to place himself above the law.

Michel Menassa presents the military institution as a gathering place for the Lebanese, beyond the communal and partisan divisions. He called for criticism not to undermine the sacrifices of the military. This warning accompanies his defence of command responsibilities, without designating any specific operational measure.

The press release comes four days after a meeting chaired by Rodolphe Haykal in Yarzé on Friday, November 6. In front of military officials, the head of the army assured that the institution would implement the decisions of the political power. He had also defended his role in internal stability and rejected criticism of his missions.

In the previous speech, the general mentioned, inter alia, the protection of borders, the fight against smuggling and the extension of State authority. The ministerial text of 10 November extends this institutional defence. It does not set a timetable for operations or new deployment instruction.

Illustration photo: Lebanese soldiers and armoured personnel on an archive photograph of 2025. It is not an operation announced on November 10. © Lebanese Army, direction of orientation / photo library Libnanews.

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