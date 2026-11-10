Press review of November 10: army, energy and diplomacy

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Front page: Lebanon waits for a regional outcome without suspending its emergencies

Diplomatic openings remain surrounded by conditions

Al Bina of November 10, 2026 places Donald Trump’s statements at the centre of his first page. The U.S. president judges the war with Iran to be almost over militarily. He said he was looking for a lasting solution to the nuclear issue. The daily brings these words closer to the Qatari Prime Minister’s visit to Washington. He also noted the latter’s exchanges with Vice-President J.D. Vance. However, this sequence does not mean that an agreement is signed. The newspaper describes a mediation and several proposals still discussed. Iranian conditions, nuclear control and traffic in the Strait of Ormuz remain linked in his account. Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026 chooses another entrance. His One highlights the reshaping of the US administration after the mid-term elections. The newspaper is interested in replacing Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller. It then examines the differences between American officials on war and its costs. The combination of the two editorial choices reveals two readings of the same moment. Al Bina insists on negotiation opportunities. Al Akhbar looks at the power relations that could influence this negotiation. In both cases, newspapers describe an American power in motion. They do not present a fully determined future policy. Al Joumhouriyat of 10 November 2026 warns precisely against automatic reading of election results. The newspaper reports contradictory assessments of officials and diplomats. Some believe that a new war is moving away. Others recall that Trump retains wide freedom of decision. Their judgements remain assessments, often anonymous. They do not constitute guarantees given in Lebanon. This difference is central to understanding morning headlines. The hope for a regional settlement is very important. However, none of the texts consulted makes it possible to announce the end of military risks. Qatari mediation, Iraqi contacts and exchanges with Tehran are a process. The newspapers follow its public signs and indirect information. They do not all have the same elements. The reader must therefore distinguish between statements from leaders, proposals reported and interpretations from columnists. This is particularly necessary when specific nuclear concessions are mentioned. Their modalities remain assigned to the sources that advance them.

Ad Diyar of 10 November 2026 opens on the presence of the Lebanese file in Paris. Ibrahim Nassereddine describes a French proposal that, according to his interlocutors, was discussed in the context of international contacts. The above-mentioned scheme would involve Israeli withdrawal and strengthened monitoring of the truce. It would include a space for UN civilian observers. However, the report does not give formal American or Israeli approval. He himself stressed the weakness of the guarantees available. The title should not therefore be read as the announcement of an already accepted mechanism. The daily also insists on the Lebanese refusal of an area emptied of its inhabitants. Sovereignty, the return of displaced persons and access to land remain essential demands. Al Jumhouriyat of 10 November 2026 addresses this same uncertainty through the future of UNIFIL. In his analysis, Tony Issa fears a vacuum if discussions on an alternative do not succeed. It examines the relationship between Israeli withdrawal, arms control and the role of foreign powers. Its text is a prospective warning. He does not report the creation of a new force. Al Bina of 10 November 2026 quotes at the same time Rodolphe Haykal’s meeting with Patrick Durel. The French Ambassador reaffirms his country’s support for the Lebanese army. Maintenance includes the period after UNIFIL. This meeting is an identified diplomatic fact. It alone is not enough to establish the content of a future mandate. The newspapers thus agree on the importance of the transition. They differ more on the chances of success and on the intentions of the actors. Ad Diyar insists on the French initiative and the American obstacles. Al Joumhouriyat highlights the risks of lost time. Al Bina links the Lebanese case to the possible compromise between Washington and Tehran. These angles do not necessarily exclude. But they must not be melted into a common certainty. Anonymous information about sanctions or pressure also remains in their place. They reflect a political climate described by the editorial staff. They shall not replace decisions published by the competent authorities. The Lebanese One therefore remains that of an active expectation, marked by real steps and still uncertain results.

Army, electricity and daily life impose their calendar

Al Jumhouriyat of 10 November 2026 gives a major place to the defence of the army by Nabih Berri. The Speaker of the House calls her a « red line ». It condemns attacks against the institution and its command. Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026 deals with the same subject from Rodolphe Haykal’s speech before officers. Firas Choufi sees it as a response to a critical campaign. His analysis focuses on the military, financial and political constraints of the institution. However, the pages of both newspapers are not identical records. Al Joumhouriyat reports a statement named Berri. Al Akhbar is developing a reading of the role of the command and its relationship with civilian leaders. The statements of anonymous military sources must remain separate from public statements. This precaution is important when the articles refer to foreign pressures or a desire for internal confrontation. Ad Diyar of 10 November 2026, for his part, follows the efforts to renew the political dialogue. Mohammad Ballout describes Berri’s initiatives and exchanges around Baabda. He said that direct contact between the Presidency and Hezbollah was not restored. Support for the army appears to be a possible common point. It does not resolve disagreement on the framework agreement and negotiations with Israel. Al Bina of 10 November 2026 also reports the words of Hassan Fadllallah and Hussein Hajj Hassan. The two MEPs defend the link between the Lebanese dossier and the regional process. They contest the choices followed by the authorities. Their interventions illustrate the persistence of the cleavage. They do not announce a new agreement. At the same time, Nawaf Salam sets the protection of Lebanon and the prevention of a new war as government priorities. Al Jumhouriyat and Al Bina of 10 November 2026 report on this during a ministerial meeting. They also mentioned the continuation of patrols and security measures in Beirut. The daily lives of the inhabitants thus enter into the institutional debate. Security is not limited to borders. Thefts, assaults and the feeling of abandonment are also present in the morning pages. The announced responses must be followed without confusing arrests, prosecutions and convictions. The protection of the army and the protection of citizens are two related issues, but they are not reduced to the same political argument.

Finally, electricity gives newspapers a concrete appointment, closer than the major regional negotiations. Ad Diyar, Al Bina and Al Akhbar of November 10, 2026 report approval of a credit of a hundred million dollars in commission. This funding covers part of the sums owed by the administrations to Electricity of Lebanon. He has yet to pass the legislative session on Thursday, 12 November. The texts thus distinguish a parliamentary stage from a law finally adopted. Ibrahim Kanaan insists on the nature of the payment. It presents it as the settlement of a public debt, not as a new loan to the institution. The larger amounts of arrears remain to be audited. The debate is not just about immediate transfer. It also concerns the repetition of unpaid payments and continuity of service. Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026 underlines the provisional nature of this reply. His dossier refers to the needs for fuel and the limits of a reduced daily supply. Ad Diyar of 10 November 2026 adds the discussions on guarantees for solar installations. Al Bina of 10 November 2026 mentions the fifth technical round with Qatar. These three tracks do not have the same status. Public credit is under review. Solar guarantees still require precise modalities. The Qatari project remains under discussion. In addition to energy, newspapers report the aid announced to farmers in the South. Joseph Aoun evokes seven and a half million dollars, then forty million for greenhouses and pumps. Access to land remains an essential condition for their use. The announcement does not therefore mean that all farms are already assisted. Housing is also important in Al Akhbar. The newspaper examines the protection of former tenants and the possible revival of the tenancy. Again, it describes proposals and mechanisms to be built. Finally, culture and sport prevent this edition from being reduced to diplomatic expectations. Al Akhbar announces shows in Beirut and Saida. It also follows the Olympic dispute and the opening of a football field in Chaniyeh. These topics show activities that continue despite crises. Their presence does not erase difficulties. It simply recalls that the press also monitors the institutions, places and initiatives on which daily life depends.

Local Policy: Protecting the Army without Clearing War Disagreements

Institutional support faces opposing strategies

Al Jumhouriyat of 10 November 2026 reports a firm response from Nabih Berri to the criticisms against the army. The Speaker of the House considers attacks against the institution and its command as a major national fault. He claims that « the army is a red line ». This declaration is part of a debate on the missions of Rodolphe Haykal and the means at his disposal. Imad Marmal develops this folder in the same pages. His article gives the floor to unidentified military sources. They portray criticism as a coordinated campaign. They argue that the army acts within the framework of government decisions. They also claim that it has fulfilled the commitments of a first phase south of the Litani. These statements must remain attributed to these interlocutors. The newspaper does not publish an independent audit of each operation. The distinction between civil and military execution, however, forms his narrative. It allows us to understand why the command refuses to be solely responsible for political choices. Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026 develops a nearby reading, under the signature of Firas Shufi. The columnist describes Haykal’s speech to officers as a break in silence. He stressed the difficulties of an army in the south, at borders and within the country. It brings these charges closer to its limited means. He also mentioned the support of Joseph Aoun, Berri and Walid Jumblatt. On the other hand, its information on sensitive exchanges with US interlocutors is not official communiqués. They must be presented as those of the newspaper. Support for the army thus takes several forms. He can defend his authority, his means or his refusal of an internal confrontation. It does not mean that all its supporters share the same regional strategy. Some call for the application of the state monopoly on arms. Others insist on Israeli withdrawal as a political precondition. The newspapers reveal this tension without solving it. She explained that the institution could be defended by camps that remained opposed to the framework agreement. It also explains the weight of public formulations. Support for command is not valid for every partisan reading of its action. The debate covers both the decision-making chain and the operations themselves. The articles do not give any indication of a formal change in this channel.

Ad Diyar of 10 November 2026 describes attempts to dialogue around this common ground. Mohammad Ballout indicates that direct channels between Baabda and Hezbollah remain interrupted. He presents Nabih Berri as an actor seeking to reduce this distance. The newspaper also mentions Walid Joumblatt’s support for a resumption of trade. However, it does not report any decisive meeting already held. The central disagreement remains the continuation of the negotiating process with Israel. Hezbollah calls for the abandonment of the framework agreement. According to the reports, the Presidency continues to defend it as an available way to avoid war. Al Bina of 10 November 2026 cites visitors to Joseph Aoun. They gave him the will to preserve the process while seeking Israeli withdrawal. This indirect attribution must remain visible. It does not have the same status as a published presidential speech. In his statements reproduced by Al Bina, on the contrary, Hassan Fadllallah called for a new national orientation. He proposes to include Lebanon in the regional route of Islamabad. He insists on the means of pressure available, according to him, the axis supported by Iran. Hussein Hajj Hassan develops a comparable position by linking Lebanon to the equation of Ormuz. These words express a political line of Hezbollah. They do not prove that the mediators agreed to integrate the Lebanese case into each clause discussed. Ad Diyar of 10 November 2026 also gives the floor to Bilal Abdallah. The Member of Parliament for Democratic Rally considers internal cohesion a priority. He believes that the framework agreement does not yet protect the country from a new war. But it does not reduce the response to a single diplomatic change. He called for limiting the rules of account and strengthening institutions. These positions show convergence on the severity of the danger. Above all, they reveal several ways of defining the protection of Lebanon. The dialogue sought by Berri is therefore not limited to organizing a meeting. It must coexist opposite conceptions of the balance of power. At this stage, newspapers describe steps, calls and conditions. They do not describe any joint programme or final compromise. Maintaining this distinction avoids turning a calming tone into a political agreement that is not established.

Parliament and Government Keep Immediate Issues

Al Bina of 10 November 2026 reports the meeting of the Chamber’s Bureau chaired by Nabih Berri. Elias Bou Saab indicates that approximately thirty-seven points are being considered for the next legislative session. The meeting was convened on Thursday, 12 November, at 11 a.m. Loan projects and international agreements are among the issues announced. Electricity and solar credits must be on the agenda after they have passed into committee. This wording describes a parliamentary timetable. It does not allow all texts to be considered as already voted. Ad Diyar of November 10, 2026 takes the same steps. In particular, the newspaper highlights the importance of credit for electricity in Lebanon. The urgency of the public service thus weighs on legislative work. It does not remove audit issues. Ibrahim Kanaan announces an audit of government debts to the institution. Members must therefore simultaneously deal with a short-term response and the causes of its repetition. Another case remains unexamined, according to Halima Kaakour. Al Bina of 10 November 2026 reports his interview with Berri on a proposal to criminalize war crimes under Lebanese law. She recalled that she had co-signed the text with Michel Moussa. She asked why it had not yet been forwarded to any committee. His approach concerns the jurisdiction of national courts and the means of prosecuting such crimes. The paper does not present the proposal as an existing law. Parliamentary work also affects housing. Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026 follows the discussions around the former leases. He distinguished the proposals of Kaakour and Nadim Gemayel. One seeks to organize the renewal and evolution of rents. The other focuses on protecting older tenants. The positions of owners and tenants remain distant. The debate is therefore not limited to an administrative deadline. It concerns the sharing of the social cost of a reform. The political pages thus draw a Parliament faced with several emergencies of a different nature. Energy, justice and housing require specific texts. Declarations on sovereignty alone do not provide the modalities. The newspapers show the commissions at work, pending proposals and requests for amendments. They do not make it possible to announce a package of reforms already completed. The follow-up to the 12 November meeting remains necessary to ascertain the decisions actually taken.

The government is described through its security measures and social priorities. Al Jumhouriyat of 10 November 2026 reports that Nawaf Salam wants to avoid training Lebanon in a new war. At the ministerial meeting mentioned above, the Prime Minister also calls for the continuity of the measures deployed in Beirut. These include patrols and an increased field presence. Al Bina of 10 November 2026 completes this story by interviewing Joseph Aoun with Ahmad Hajjar. The Minister of the Interior refers to some 20 recent inquiries. He mentioned an operation in Sabra and the seizure of weapons and motorcycles. These figures describe the action of services according to the Minister. They do not constitute a definitive judicial review. Nor do they alone measure the overall evolution of crime. Hajjar announces continued coordination with the Ministry of Defence. The issue of daily security therefore remains a shared responsibility. Ad Diyar of 10 November 2026, however, reports the criticisms and tensions surrounding this action. Bilal Abdallah denounces a campaign against the minister and the services. This charge belongs to the deputy. The newspaper does not demonstrate the existence of a single organisation behind all critics. In the same editions, Aoun receives farmers from the South. The aid which he announced was still linked to the possibility of access to land. The issue is political as well as economic. People don’t just ask for equipment. They demand the ability to work and stay there. The meeting with the ICRC also highlights the protection of civilians and safe return. Finally, Ad Diyar of November 10, 2026 follows the opening of the assembly of Catholic patriarchs and bishops in Bkerké. Patriarch Béchara Rai reaffirms the living together and the role of the institutions. Nuncio Paolo Borgia calls for concrete initiatives for the villages of the South. These religious interventions participate in the public debate. They do not replace the necessary budgetary decisions or security guarantees. The newspapers thus present several places of mobilization. Presidency, government, parliament and religious institutions each set their priorities. Their meetings show real activity. Their effectiveness will be measured in the texts adopted, the means committed and the living conditions of the inhabitants, rather than in the mere proliferation of declarations.

Citation and speech by political figures: sovereignty, security and social rights

Lebanese officials outline common priorities and different paths

« Protecting civilians and ensuring their basic needs is a priority. Ad Diyar of November 10, 2026 reports this position of Joseph Aoun during his meeting with the ICRC. The President particularly stressed the people of the South. It calls for respect for international humanitarian law and the cessation of Israeli attacks. It also links aid to safe return to villages. Al Bina of 10 November 2026 resumes this intervention by detailing the exchanges with Agnès Dhur and Chawki Amine Eddine. The president is not just talking about immediate relief. It calls for sustainable support from affected communities. The meeting with farmers gives more concrete content to this orientation. Aoun recalls his attachment to the land of the South. He announced the financing which he had informed the Minister of Agriculture. The amounts include greenhouses and water pumps. However, it distinguishes between accessible and non-accessible land. This reserve shows the limit of financial announcements in a space where travel remains constrained. In Al Joumhouriyat of 10 November 2026, Nawaf Salam expresses another complementary priority. The Prime Minister wants to protect Lebanon and avoid a new war. It also stresses the security of the inhabitants and their property. According to him, the patrols must be long-term. His remarks therefore concern both regional risk and internal security. Nabih Berri, in the same issue, places the army at the heart of his statement. Its « army » formula is a red line, aimed at campaigns against the institution. It also reaffirms its commitment to Resolution 1701 and to the UN framework. He rejected the idea of replacing UNIFIL outside that framework. These statements are not exactly the same. Aoun talks about protection and return. Salam insists on the prevention of war and the continuity of public action. Berri defends the army and a precise diplomatic reference. They draw common concerns without demonstrating agreement on each mechanism. Their effects also depend on available means and future decisions. Newspapers present them in an environment where institutions seek to maintain their role. They do not relate, through these sentences alone, a change in the mandate of the army or the international force.

Hezbollah’s statements place more emphasis on the regional power ratio. Al Bina of 10 November 2026 reports Hussein Hajj Hassan’s intervention in a tribute to Jezzine. He considered that Lebanon was at the heart of the equation related to the Strait of Ormuz. He describes the latter as a means of strategic pressure. It also believes that a possible agreement should include Lebanon and other relevant fronts. This is a political claim. It is not sufficient to establish that the negotiating parties have accepted it. Hassan Fadallah, quoted in the same issue, asks the Lebanese authorities to review their orientation. It defends an internal agreement allowing to reach the path of Islamabad. He claims that he does not expect a fundamental change in US or Israeli policy. It contrasts this reading with the hopes placed in elections and foreign pressures. His speech remains linked to the defence of Hezbollah’s military assets. Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026 publishes a gallery of Mohammad Raad, president of the Resistance Loyalty Block. It evokes the day of martyrs and places its argumentation in the history of the movement. He challenged the criticism of the Dahr al-Baydar explosives. It presents them as intended for resistance, not for internal action. This statement is that of a political leader. It must not replace the findings of a judicial inquiry. Raad also calls for a national discussion on defence, in a context of ending occupation. He criticized the government’s path and the framework agreement. Ad Diyar of 10 November 2026 shows that this line continues to separate Hezbollah from Baabda. The reconciliation efforts reported by Mohammad Ballout have not yet restored direct contact. The discourses of the different parties thus shed light on the obstacle to dialogue. All talk about sovereignty and protection. They do not give the same meaning to the means necessary to ensure them. For Hezbollah, regional articulation and the maintenance of its capabilities remain central. For the authorities defending the process under way, negotiation is a way to preserve. The newspapers do not report a common formula that would have already exceeded this opposition. They also announced an intervention by Naim Kassem on Wednesday, 11 November. An announced speech should not be summarized in advance or confused with the positions already expressed by other leaders.

From political words to financial and social obligations

« No saving of the economy without return of deposits. This formula gives its title to the gallery of Farid Boustany in Al Joumhouriyat of November 10, 2026. The Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on the Economy addresses the Government and the International Monetary Fund. He defends the protection of small applicants, but refuses that a social priority erases the rights of others. It refers to thresholds of one hundred thousand or one hundred and fifty thousand dollars as priority treatment options. It does not present them as a definitive ceiling already accepted. Boustany recalls his own February 2025 proposal. It aims at returning deposits in foreign currency, with interest, over five years. Today’s text does not turn this proposal into a public decision. He also called for an audit and a clear division of responsibilities between the State, banks and the Bank of Lebanon. He mentioned several possible resources, including some public assets and a framed use of gold. These are options defended in a forum. They are neither a advertised sale nor a commitment of the Governor. In Ad Diyar of November 10, 2026, Ibrahim Kanaan intervenes on another type of debt. He noted that the $100 million for EDL was used to settle amounts owed by governments. He rejects presentations on loan, advance or donation. His statement sought to place the payment in the responsibility of the State as a consumer. It also highlights the existence of a surplus in the Consolidated Revenue Fund, without providing in this report an amount to measure it. Backlog figures vary according to the scope and exemptions. Kanaan therefore announces an audit. Both interventions speak of money due, but they must not be confused. Boustany defends depositor rights in the face of a banking crisis. Kanaan describes a public credit still being put to the vote. The first sets out a programme and possible means. The second relates to a parliamentary stage. Their comments nevertheless show the place of confidence in the economic debate. A promise of repayment requires identified resources. A financing announcement requires control of the debt concerned. The newspapers allow us to follow these arguments, without announcing that the obligations mentioned are already fully fulfilled. Modalities and deadlines remain an essential part of the debate.

Ad Diyar of 10 November 2026 publishes an interview with Bilal Abdallah which moves the gaze towards daily security. The Member of Parliament for Democratic Rally calls for the preservation of internal unity. He denounced a campaign which he considered systematic against Ahmad Hajjar and the interior ministry. This qualification belongs to him. His interview does not show that all the criticism comes from the same centre. It links insecurity with the flow of arms, economic difficulties and judicial weaknesses. It also defends the maintenance of normal relations with Turkey. Bilal Erdogan’s announced visit is presented by him in this context, particularly to the Turkmen families of the North. In the same pages, Paula Brad examines Samir Geagea’s statements. The Lebanese Forces leader places the next stage « in months, not years ». The newspaper questions this optimism and its foundations. However, the assumptions about the military or diplomatic bets of his party are those of the interlocutors mentioned. They must not be put in Geagea’s mouth as an explicit statement. Religious statements offer yet another entry. Ad Diyar of November 10, 2026 reports the opening of the session of the Catholic Patriarchs and Bishops in Bkerké. Béchara Rai reaffirms his commitment to Lebanon’s mission and to living together. It insists on institutions, freedoms, justice and dignity. Paolo Borgia says that peace is not an impossible dream. The nuncio calls for concrete initiatives for the villages of the South. These statements are to be held in an assembly whose work is to continue until 13 November. They are not announcing an already funded aid programme. Finally, Al Bina of 10 November 2026 reports the meeting of Joussef Kosseifi with a national dialogue association. The president of the Order of Editors asks for the application of Taif before concluding to its failure. He proposed documenting the convergences and differences of the different groups. This approach emphasizes the method of dialogue rather than an immediate political formula. Between economic, security and religious statements, newspapers thus give rise to several conceptions of public action. Their restitution requires preserving the authors, the contexts and the limits of each sentence, without building a consensus that the texts do not show.

Diplomacy: from regional mediations to guarantees expected by Lebanon

The Lebanese file remains linked to the transition of UNIFIL

Ad Diyar of 10 November 2026 describes a French initiative concerning the situation in the South. Ibrahim Nassereddine attributes his information to diplomatic and informed sources. The project would aim at an Israeli withdrawal from the so-called grey zone, over a depth of four kilometres. It would also be based on strengthening the truce monitoring mechanism. Lebanese civilian observers in a UN framework could participate. The newspaper states that the scheme would not correspond to the creation of a new force by the Security Council. These details are those of a reported proposal. They are not a negotiated text made public. The report does not give any more American or Israeli agreement. On the contrary, he insists on the difficulties of success. On the Lebanese side, it presents as essential the return of the inhabitants and full sovereignty. The rejection of an evacuated buffer zone therefore appears at the heart of the described conditions. Al Joumhouriyat of 10 November 2026 examines the same period of transition by its risks. Tony Issa fears that a vacuum will be created if international discussions remain ineffective. It links withdrawal, arms control and safeguards requirements. His analysis also points out that expectations based on American elections are not enough. Political developments in Washington did not amount to a decision on a force in Lebanon. Berri, in the same issue, defends the framework of resolution 1701. He refused to replace UNIFIL outside the United Nations. The debate thus focuses on the nature of the future presence, not just its size. The newspapers do not give any new mandates adopted. They describe Lebanese preferences, proposals and obstacles. French diplomacy is presented as active, but its influence is not equated with a solitary decision-making power. The place of the United States, Israel and United Nations bodies remains decisive in these stories. Al Liwa on November 10, 2026 also evokes a possible visit by Mike Waltz the following week. The daily is based on diplomatic information. No detailed official program is presented in this account, nor is there any new decision on the international presence. The texts therefore show that a search for guarantees is still incomplete. The inhabitants expect conditions of return. Officials discuss the control mechanisms. Between these two levels, the issue of timing becomes particularly important. Alarmist or optimistic titles should not erase the status of the solutions mentioned.

Al Bina of 10 November 2026 reports an identified diplomatic contact between Rodolphe Haykal and Patrick Durel. The French ambassador is accompanied by military attaché Bruno Costantini. The discussions cover Lebanese and regional developments, as well as post-FINUL developments. Durel reaffirms French support for the Lebanese army. This declaration is a continuation of cooperation. It does not alone specify the financing, staffing or rules of a future scheme. Ad Diyar of 10 November 2026 also recalls the functions of the UNIFIL naval component. The newspaper describes assistance and training for the Lebanese Navy. He mentioned the prevention of the entry of weapons not authorized by the sea. This is a reminder of the mission and preparation of national capabilities. We must not see the announcement of a new operation. Humanitarian diplomacy is followed through Joseph Aoun’s interview with the ICRC. Ad Diyar and Al Bina of 10 November 2026 report the priorities outlined by Agnes Dhur. They concern affected populations, basic needs and access difficulties. Aoun insists on respect for humanitarian law and safe return. The interview shows the role of organisations in the field. But the newspapers do not give him the ability to impose a military withdrawal. They distinguish relief, protection and political settlement. Another exchange appears in Al Bina on November 10, 2026. Ahmad Abdel Hadi, Hamas representative in Lebanon, meets Russian Ambassador Alexander Rudakov. The report is based on a statement from the movement. It addresses Gaza, aid restrictions and the conditions of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon. It reaffirmed Russian support for Palestinian rights and the role of UNRWA. This position is not accompanied in the text by a new financial commitment. Finally, the return of consul Ibrahim Charara appears on the diplomatic pages. Speculations of the political reasons for his expulsion remain distinct from the reported administrative facts. The charges against Lebanese officials are not established by these articles. Continuity of consular work is a concrete subject. It does not justify turning rumours about future sanctions into decisions already taken.

Washington and Tehran are still negotiating the order of commitments

Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026 gives an important place to Qatari mediation between the United States and Iran. The newspaper reports the meetings of Mohammad bin Abderrahmane Al Thani with Donald Trump and J.D. Vance. It describes indirect contacts intensified in previous weeks. The central difficulty concerns the order of commitments. Tehran calls for measures to end the war and blockade before detailed nuclear negotiations. In particular, Washington is seeking guarantees of program control. Public statements show openness, but also the persistence of conditions. Trump says he doesn’t see the immediate need for a new attack. However, it maintains military and economic pressure. Massoud Pezeshkian claims that Iran can negotiate without giving up its rights. He attributes to the guide the will to leave a situation of « no war or peace ». Al Bina of November 10, 2026 brings these words closer to the visit of inspectors to Bouthr, announced by Iranian diplomacy. This visit does not mean that all access issues have been resolved. The newspaper also reports a Qatari-Pakistani project described by media sources. It refers to a controlled level of enrichment, the treatment of stocks and the release of assets. These elements remain proposed or discussed. They are not presented here as an agreement in force. Ad Diyar of November 10, 2026 highlights the contrast with Marco Rubio’s reservations. The Secretary of State considers Iran’s demands unrealistic. The newspapers interpret this difference in tone according to their respective angles. Some see it as an internal American divergence. Others insist on negotiating positions. None of these narratives makes it possible to know all internal discussions. Iraq is also described as an active intermediary. Al Bina reports the Iraqi ambassador’s explanation in Tehran about a visit by Ali al-Zaidi. According to him, it aims to reduce tensions and avoid a resumption of war. The multiplication of channels does not guarantee their success. However, it shows that diplomacy is not based on a single meeting. Exchanges must still convert intentions into reciprocal obligations, with steps, checks and chronology accepted by the parties.

The consequences of this negotiation go beyond the nuclear programme alone. Al Bina of 10 November 2026 links the file to Ormuz and the energy circulation. Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026 highlights the political and economic costs of the war. Both newspapers also refer to Israeli concerns about a compromise that would allow certain Iranian capabilities to remain. These concerns are reported from comments and media sources. They are not an announced military decision. The distinction is particularly useful when possible strikes are mentioned. A scenario studied is not an execution order. In another diplomatic sequence, Al Bina of 10 November 2026 announces the Abu Dhabi talks on Ukraine. Dmitri Peskov describes a format that brings together Russia, Ukraine and the United States. It states that Europeans do not participate directly in this table. He nevertheless mentioned the coordination channels available to Washington and Kiev with them. The absence of a European delegation in this format therefore does not mean the absence of any European exchange on the dossier. Security guarantees and territorial issues remain subjects of negotiation. Russian words must be attributed to Moscow, without presenting them as accepted by Kiev. The newspapers also follow the cooperation between Damascus and Amman. Al Arabi Al Jadid and Al Quds Al Arabi of 10 November 2026 report the signature of eleven texts. They concern several areas of cooperation and links between the two countries. Transport projects and trade give an economic dimension to this rapprochement. However, an announced railway project is not an already constructed line. Syria responds in parallel to information on a possible engagement in Yemen. Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026 reports the denial of Assaad al-Shaibani. The Minister states that there is no deployment in Yemen and that it is not planned in the near future. He presented the agreements with Riyadh as a defence and training cooperation. Anonymous accounts of Syrian soldiers on the Saudi border remain distinct from this statement. The accuracy of the places and statutes avoids turning military cooperation into a confirmed entry into war. The diplomatic pages describe several similarities. Their results must be assessed separately, on the basis of commitments actually announced.

International policy: open negotiations, still uncertain outcomes

Ukraine: Abu Dhabi resumes dialogue without agreement

The Abu Dhabi discussions are scheduled to bring together Russian, Ukrainian and American representatives on 10 and 11 November. Al Arabi Al Jadid of 10 November 2026 presents them as the first tripartite meetings since Geneva in February. Their agenda covers several separate dossiers. Steve Witkoff cites post-war security, de-escalation, humanitarian issues and a future peace agreement. However, no common results are announced in this edition. The place of Europeans also remains disputed. Jean-Noël Barrot spoke of French and European participation in trade. European officials, quoted by the Wall Street Journal, speak of a presence at certain sessions. In Moscow, on the contrary, Dmitri Peskov maintains that the official format will be strictly tripartite. Al Bina of 10 November 2026 takes up this Russian position. A presence on the margins would not necessarily mean a seat in all discussions. The Ukrainian programme is based on several previous requests. On 3 November, in Berlin, Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned the cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure. He had also called for protection of the transport of cereals to the Black Sea and for further exchanges of prisoners. Finally, he wanted a meeting between leaders, with European participation. These requests are not the terms of an accepted compromise. Serguii Lechtchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Presidency, is also advancing the idea of freezing the lines of combat. It refers to a sectoral truce aimed at energy and ports. Jared Kushner describes a security framework based on NATO and existing institutions. According to the newspaper’s account, this framework must respect national sovereignty. The proposals therefore cross over on certain subjects, without yet forming a common text. The report does not provide an agreed timetable for their implementation. Nor does it describe a ceasefire that has already entered into force. The announced meeting opens a discussion on these mechanisms; it does not guarantee adoption or respect.

The composition of delegations and the prior statements also show the limits of expectations. Al Arabi Al Jadid of 10 November 2026 indicates that Vladimir Medinaski is leading the Russian delegation. Yuuri Ouchakov oversees the case, with several diplomatic and military officials associated with the discussions. On the Ukrainian side, Rustam Umerov leads the delegation described by the newspaper. Kyrylo Boudanov, Vadym Skibitsky, David Arakhamia and Serguii Kyslytsia are also on the team. Boudanov, interviewed on Sunday by CBS, insists on the interest of resuming exchanges. « These negotiations are neither final nor final, » he says, according to the translation of his comments. It therefore does not promise an immediate settlement. Meanwhile, European supporters are preparing their own arrangements. The newspaper announces a military exercise in Poland from 9 to 22 November. It comprises approximately 2,800 military personnel from eleven countries under British command. Participants included France, Germany, Poland and Turkey. Belgium, Estonia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden complement this group with the United Kingdom. This exercise takes place in Polish territory. The daily reports no departure of these troops for Ukraine. At the political level, Johann Wadephul defends existing commitments and security frameworks. The German Minister cited Helsinki, Paris and Budapest. He refuses to treat their replacement as a sufficient response to current problems. In financial terms, Valdis Dombrovskis hopes to raise an additional EUR 45 billion for Kiev. A European meeting was announced in Dublin on Thursday and Friday. This amount remains a funding objective in publishing, not a recognized payment. Military, diplomatic and budgetary approaches follow different procedures. An exercise can begin while funding remains under discussion. Similarly, a delegation may negotiate without accepting requests from the other party. No common security guarantees are announced on the eve of the discussions.

Syria and Jordan: expanded cooperation, Deraa dossier still sensitive

In Damascus, the third session of the Syrian-Jordan High Coordination Council resulted in eleven cooperation documents. Al Arabi Al Jadid of November 10, 2026, returns their signature the day before at Tichrine Palace. Assaad al-Chaibani and Ayman Safadi presented the results of the meeting. These areas include food supply, investment and civil aviation. Cloud sowing in the Yarmouk basin is also one of the projects. According to the Syrian minister, twenty of his country’s twenty-two ministries are now cooperating with their Jordanian counterparts. The council was established in May 2025. Its second session was held in Amman in April 2026. Al Quds Al Arabi of 10 November 2026 details several practical projects related to this rapprochement. The newspaper refers to the continuous operation of the Jaber-Nassib crossing, separate routes and electronic customs procedures. It also reports a $47 million road project. A frontier economic city remains under study. The modernisation of the free zone and a business council are also part of the announced guidelines. Trade is valued at $330 million, almost three times its previous level over a year. This figure is that reported at the meeting. It does not yet measure the effects of the new documents. The training of 1,450 Syrian officials and scientific exchanges complement this programme, according to the same daily. Ministers also discuss transport and energy networks. Al-Shaibani says gas has been reaching Syrian power plants via Jordan since January. It also expresses Syrian availability for transit to Lebanon. This political availability is not worth the final supply contract. Rail, road and customs projects each have their own stages. Some relate to studies, others to administrative cooperation. The announced programme thus combines projects to be built and administrative arrangements to be implemented.

However, this cooperation develops after a military episode that both governments still have to manage. Al Arabi Al Jadid of 10 November 2026 goes back to the Jordanian strikes of 26 October in Deraa. Ayman Safadi expressed regret for the civilians killed. « Syrian blood is as valuable to Jordan as Jordanian blood, » he says. Assaad al-Shaibani announces the end of the joint investigation and the beginning of compensation work. He presents events as a mistake that will not break the bilateral relationship. Al Quds Al Arabi of 10 November 2026, however, recalls a disagreement over the circumstances of the operation. Amman claims to have coordinated the strike, while Damascus contests this version. The announcement of extended cooperation does not remove this divergence. In the same sequence, the Syrian minister denies another military file. He said that no Syrian forces had been sent to Yemen and that no close deployment was planned. Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026 also reports this denial. According to him, the agreements with Riyadh concern the reconstruction of the army, training and military industry. Anonymous accounts of a possible presence in Saudi Arabia circulate separately. They do not constitute evidence of Syrian entry into the Yemeni war. On this last front, Al Arabi Al Jadid reports the meeting of Hans Grundberg with Badr al-Boussaïdi in Muscat. The interview took place on Sunday, before another Omani call for de-escalation. The daily describes parallel fighting around Taez, Marib and Jawf. The advances and losses remain claimed by the forces involved, without a common independent assessment. Houthis media reports of strikes and civilian casualties. Government forces announce that they have repelled attacks and resumed positions. Threats to Saudi facilities add another pressure. In this context, Omani approaches seek a political outcome, without a truce agreement announced in the editions consulted.

Israel and Palestinian territories: alternation still to be built

Gadi Eisenkot received the mission of forming a government, but no coalition was yet formed. Al Quds Al Arabi of 10 November 2026 places its designation on Sunday 8 November. According to the daily newspaper, it collected 67 parliamentary recommendations, including 19 from Arab lists. Its initial deadline is 28 days, with a possible extension of 14 days. The oath of office of Members is announced on November 10. These institutional steps do not resolve disagreements between potential partners. Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026 describes the discussions with Avigdor Lieberman, Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett. The role of ultra-Orthodox parties and conscription are among the difficult issues. Lieberman refuses, according to this account, a minority government supported by Arab parties. The recommendations given to the Presidency therefore do not guarantee a majority of government. Nor does they agree on its programme. In his portrait, Al Quds Al Arabi traces the military and political path of Eisenkot. Born in Tiberias in 1960 and raised in Eilat, he led the staff from 2015 to 2019. He entered politics in 2022, before separating from Benny Gantz in 2025. The newspaper insists on its security positions and its refusal of full Palestinian sovereignty. This reading distinguishes Benyamin Netanyahu’s rejection from a change in policy towards the Palestinians. Ghazi Aridi develops a nearby reserve in Al Arabi Al Jadid on November 10, 2026. The former Lebanese minister considers it necessary to examine the choices of future partners, rather than to celebrate an already acquired break. Its text remains a political analysis. It does not describe the clauses of a signed coalition agreement. The scenarios of external Arab support, ultra-Orthodox participation or new elections remain open in these narratives. Their existence does not allow us to choose in advance the one that will come true. At this stage, the verifiable result reported is a training mission, not the installation of a new executive.

In the West Bank, military operations continue during these negotiations, with disputed coordination rules. Al Arabi Al Jadid of 10 November 2026 examines a directive issued to the Israeli central command. It concerns the lack of notice to Palestinian security for certain operations deemed sensitive. The newspaper cites arrests, weapons searches and searches. Military authorities would invoke alleged leaks to couriers. This is not an announced rupture of any security coordination. Researcher Mohammed Halsa points out that other exchanges remain, in particular to limit friction. The report recalls a precedent in Jenin on June 10, 2021. Two Palestinian intelligence officers were killed in an operation without notice, and a third injured. Analysts interviewed fear further involuntary clashes. They also propose political readings of the weakening of the Palestinian Authority. The daily, however, does not provide evidence directly linking this directive to the Bezalel Smotrich programme. On the land, Al Quds Al Arabi of 10 November 2026 details a bid for 732 units in Gvaot. The Palestinian Commission against the Wall and Colonisation is the source. Tenders must be lodged from 1 to 28 December. This procedure does not mean that work has begun. In Gaza, the same editions describe a different emergency, linked to rain and shelter. Al Quds Al Arabi reports five funerals after the collapse of a slope in Deir al-Balah. Al Arabi Al Jadid reported that there were diverging records, including four deaths and two missing according to the government office. The two newspapers therefore do not publish a common assessment. Civil defence demands leakproof shelters, pumps and emergency equipment. His spokesman Mahmoud Bassal evokes more than 1,500 calls in the first ten hours of the depression. Minister Samah Hamad estimates that more than 65% of households live in tents or temporary shelters. These requests concern immediate means, regardless of the outcome of the political negotiations.

Western Sahara: UN Mission Blocks Opens Several Scenarios

The Western Sahara file occupies several pages of Al Arabi Al Jadid of 10 November 2026. Khadija Mohsen-Finan, in an analysis published with Orient XXI, describes a double impasse in the Security Council. According to his account, Russia blocked the American project on 30 October. The text would have altered the functions of MINURSO, including its mandate related to the referendum. It had obtained eleven votes in favour and three abstentions before the Russian veto. Moscow then proposed a one-year extension without modification. The second text received three favourable votes: Russia, China and Somalia. Eleven members abstained and the United States opposed it. The daily thus places the expiry of the mandate at midnight on 31 October. It does not describe a new device already approved. The analysis distinguishes several possible outputs from this situation. A short extension could allow time for negotiations. A different mandate could also be discussed. Failure to agree would raise the issue of the withdrawal of the mission. A new resolution would require at least nine votes in favour and the absence of a veto. The number of supports is therefore not enough alone to ensure its adoption. The newspaper also gave the size of the mission in June 2026: 359 civilian and military personnel, including 160 observers. The reduction or departure of such a device would affect the means of observation in the field. This does not prove that a general resumption of hostilities is inevitable. The author specifically warns against shortcuts between end of term, end of mediation and sure war. The political competence of the United Nations does not automatically disappear with a particular mission. Staffan de Mistura’s efforts can thus remain a subject of negotiation. This point distinguishes the fate of the operational tool from that of the diplomatic process. Both evolve on the same file, but do not merge legally or politically.

Moroccan readings in the newspaper focus on the consequences of this impasse. Al Arabi Al Jadid of 10 November 2026 publishes a report by Adel Najdi on the buffer zone. The area is approximately 53,200 square kilometres over 266,000 square kilometres. The scheme dates back to the 1991 agreement, which was specified in 1997 and 1998. It includes a five-kilometre strip east of the wall. Other restrictions apply to areas 25 kilometres east and 30 kilometres west. These data describe an earlier framework; they do not prove that a new operation is decided. Expert Mohammed al-Tayyar highlights the changes made to the wall in 2020 and 2021. It believes that wider Moroccan control would be technically possible. This assessment does not constitute a military order or annexation. Mohammed Chqir, for his part, links future choices to the Polisario movements. His words remain conditional. In another page of the same daily, Abdelhamid Jmahri defends the Moroccan authorities’ reading. He referred to the royal communiqués issued after the vote and then on 5 November. It presents the absence of an extension as an opportunity to review the international treatment of the conflict. He also announced a meeting of the General Assembly on the Russian veto on 10 November. The effect it lends to this situation on other United Nations bodies is part of its argument. However, no such collective decision is reported. The columnist himself distinguishes the departure of the mission from an automatic resumption of war. It recalls the Moroccan commitment to the ceasefire. The discussion therefore also focuses on the conditions for a transition and the maintenance of diplomatic channels. The report does not announce any new takeover of the buffer zone. Nor does it indicate a common timetable for a complete withdrawal of staff.

Economy: electricity concentrates emergency, housing and deposits await solutions

Public credit does not solve the entire energy crisis

Ad Diyar of November 10, 2026 details the hundred million dollars approved by the Finance Committee for Electricity of Lebanon. Ibrahim Kanaan insists on their nature. The State must pay part of the invoices of its administrations and institutions. The payment is therefore not presented as a loan or as a gift to EDL. The distinction changes the reading of the debate. It is not just about supporting an operator in difficulty. It is also about paying for public consumption. However, the amount of the claims remains to be verified. Kanaan mentions two hundred and forty-eight million dollars in arrears. He indicated that the total could reach $4228 million with exemptions. Within this second perimeter, the hundred million would represent about 23 per cent of the sums concerned. The figures should not be added together, since they describe different perimeters. The committee asks for an audit taking into account the regulations already adopted. Al Liwa and Al Quds Al Arabi of 10 November 2026 report the same distinctions. The concordance relates to the words of the parliamentary official. It does not replace the reported audit. The appropriation is still to be examined at the meeting on 12 November. Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026 highlights its operational limitations. The newspaper refers to the expected arrival of a fuel vessel on 20 November. It also reports Mohammad Khawaja’s estimate of a diet of about four hours a day. The Member considers that a longer period would be necessary to support a useful reform. This assessment does not constitute a guarantee of supply. The institution’s resources, fuel purchases and receipts remain linked. Bilal Abdallah places particular emphasis on the needs of public hospitals. The file therefore raises a question of continuity of essential services. It also poses that of the repetition of unpaid payments. A one-time transfer can avoid certain cuts without changing the mechanism that produces them. Newspapers do not give a structural solution already adopted. They describe an urgent budget response, an audit request and reform requirements. The expected parliamentary vote is a necessary step. It does not exempt from specifying the amounts actually paid, their allocation and the rules preventing further arrears. Finally, users will need to be able to measure the actual effect of these decisions on the service received.

Other energy pathways are at different stages. Al Liwa of 10 November 2026 reports discussions on ten million dollars for Kafalat guarantees. A 20 million envelope linked to the World Bank is also mentioned. The mechanism targets solar installations. The modalities and extension to individuals still need to be clarified. This is not a distribution that is already open to all households. Al Arabi Al Jadid of 10 November 2026, under the signature of Rita el-Jammal, follows the fifth technical round with Qatar. Exchanges began in Beirut on 9 November. The objective is to finalize a letter of intent and submit it to the Council of Ministers. This sequence makes it possible to distinguish technical negotiation, political validation and final contract. Ad Diyar of 10 November 2026 discusses several supply options via Syria. The newspaper also reports reservations about dependence on a single source. These scenarios do not yet constitute a new diet. They must be appreciated with their transit, construction and scheduling constraints. Al Liwa of 10 November 2026 also shows the local consequences of the crisis. Nathalie Jibrail Younes describes the cuts in Zouk and the use of private generators. Mayor Elie Beaino challenges the presentation of a simple municipal refusal to pay. He refers to the municipality’s claims to EDL and seeks compensation. The report mentions legal action, without a final decision. Disruptions also affect some Metn and Kesrouan telephone exchanges. This information should not be extended to a total national breakdown. The reconciliation of files shows several levels of the same problem. Administrations have to pay their bills. Communities are demanding the processing of their own claims. Households and businesses bear the costs of private solutions. Solar and Qatari projects seek different responses to this fragility. None can be assessed on the amount of an ad alone. Access conditions, duration, costs and reliability also matter. The newspapers document these questions without yet providing all the answers. Above all, they show that the electricity crisis is going through public finances, local services and the competitiveness of enterprises. It therefore exceeds the availability of fuel only, even if it remains an immediate emergency.

Household rights and productive activities remain under pressure

Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026 devotes a dossier to former tenants and the rental-accession. Zeinab Hammoud reported on the concerns of older households in Ashrafieh. It describes the proposals discussed in the Committee on Administration and Justice. Halima Kaakour wants to organise the renewal of contracts and the evolution of rents according to defined criteria. Nadim Gemayel focuses on the protection of people over seventy years of age. The representatives of the owners contest a further extension. No final legislative agreement is announced. The newspaper then examines the rental-accession arrangement with Roni Lahoud of the public housing establishment. A 2006 law exists, but its implementing measures did not allow the expected development. The proposed mechanism would provide a purchase option after at least five years. The contract would set the price, the payments and the contribution. Prioritizing former tenants is one of the tracks discussed. Public, municipal or foundation land could be mobilized. Urban incentives are also mentioned. These ideas do not yet describe an offer available with rate, ceiling and calendar. In Al Jumhouriyat of 10 November 2026, Farid Boustany discusses another component of household wealth. It defends the return of deposits and the restoration of bank financing. Its rostrum recalls its five-year proposal of February 2025. It requires an audit and explicit division of responsibilities. It does not announce a government or IMF approved program. The Member refused to allow priority to small depositors to cancel fees for other amounts. It refers to possible assets and resources, without any decision to mobilize. Housing and deposits are not covered by the same scheme. Yet they have one thing in common in these pages. Households have rights or expectations, but solutions require funding and executable rules. A lease extension does not automatically build housing. A promise of restitution does not alone provide the necessary liquidity. Newspapers describe proposals, objections and possible mechanisms. They should not be read as individual financial offers. The missing parameters remain essential to measure the concrete effect of each project on families, owners and applicants.

Al Liwa of 10 November 2026 finally provides several indicators of activity and logistic announcements. The port of Tripoli claims to have treated eighteen thousand seven hundred and fourteen containers in October. The text speaks of containers. It does not automatically replace this unit with the equivalent 20 feet. The port authority presents this result as a record. The port of Beirut announces an opening on Saturday from 14 November. The hours indicated range from eight hours to 14 hours for the services concerned. The measure includes the needs of the holiday season. It does not mean a permanent integral opening. The same newspaper reports the reopening of the passage Aboudiyeh-Dabboussiyeh. Fayez Rasamny evokes one hundred nine thousand annual travellers and one hundred fifty to two hundred trucks a day. These are forecasts, not traffic already seen since the recovery. Ad Diyar of 10 November 2026 follows the year-end air bookings. Jean Abboud indicates that some flights are already complete. Estimates of expatriate arrivals remain expectations of the tourism sector. They should not be presented as a record of attendance. The daily also describes the costs incurred by companies. Bassem Bawab evokes inflation close to twenty percent, but without a statistical series or precise period in the maintenance. This figure therefore remains its estimate. It does not replace the last official price index. Transport, energy and insurance costs are borne by hotels, restaurants and other activities. Southern agriculture combines these constraints with the impossibility of access to certain land. Al Quds Al Arabi of 10 November 2026 reports the operators’ claims on compensation and transit via Syria. Aoun announces aids, greenhouses and pumps. Producers also call for the restoration of their ability to work. The loss of a season is not limited to replacing equipment. Orchards and commercial circuits take time. The economic pages thus show signs of activity and persistent obstacles. Ports, borders and reservations provide useful data, provided that measured results are distinguished from objectives. Agricultural and energy programmes must be monitored until they are carried out in order to ascertain their effective scope.

Justice: amnesty, evidence and access to the judge at the case centre

Amnesty and judicial evidence

In Al Liwa of 10 November 2026, Wafaa Beydoun examines the protection of victims after the general amnesty law. His analysis relates to Act No. 70, dated 4 September 2026. It also takes into account Constitutional Council decision No. 12 of 12 October. The topic covered sexual crimes, trafficking in persons and domestic violence. She recalled that the text did not place all offences in the same category. An old date is therefore not enough to make an act amnestiable. The facts must first be qualified and then faced with the planned exclusions. These include rape, incest and sexual assault on minors. She also mentioned trafficking, torture and enforced disappearance. These crimes affect the freedom, integrity and dignity of individuals. The author insists on their lasting effects, beyond the original act alone. Some violence may also be included in organized exploitation or blackmail networks. The debate on amnesty thus commits the capacity of justice to protect victims. It also concerns the soundness of the rules that prevent impunity. However, the chronicle does not present a new condemnation. It analyses the guarantees of a legal framework and the difficulties in its application. His question relates to the actual scope of exclusions after constitutional control. The legislation still has to meet the specific facts of each case. This stage remains at the heart of Al Liwa’s reasoning. Wafaa Beydoun then distinguished several mechanisms, in Al Liwa of 10 November 2026. The exclusion of an offence from the scope of amnesty is not confused with a reduction of sentence. Aggravating circumstances also require a separate examination. This chronicles articles 2 and 3 of the Act. It addresses the personal rights of victims and the conditions attached to their waiver. It also refers to a time formula cancelled in the name of equality between the persons concerned. The issue therefore goes beyond a simple opposition between release and continued detention. It is necessary to determine what facts are proven and what provisions correspond to them. The author points out that a charge of trafficking alone is not enough to settle this work. The elements of the crime must be established. Similarly, to qualify a war crime event does not exempt from demonstrating its components.

The judge must examine the acts, their circumstances and available evidence. The chronicle therefore calls for avoiding conclusions based solely on the public title of a case. It does not affect the fate of a named person. Rather, it raises a question of implementation: will the guarantees envisaged be applied with sufficient precision? The protection of victims also depends on this rigour. Recognition of the seriousness of the violence is not sufficient if its qualification remains fragile. Conversely, a serious charge does not rule out the rules of evidence. Al Liwa exposes this tension without announcing a general judicial solution. Al Liwa of 10 November 2026 reports a decision concerning Fadi Zaher Tamim. The file concerns the supervisory board of insurance bodies. The Beirut Prosecution Chamber confirms the dismissal of the author for lack of sufficient evidence. The newspaper quotes a formation chaired by Judge Kamal Nassar. He also mentions magistrates Roland Chartouni and Marie-Christine Eid. The appeal of the financial prosecutor’s office is allowed in the form and the decision to dismiss the case is upheld. The record therefore distinguishes between the admissibility of an appeal and its outcome. Formal acceptance of an appeal does not mean that its arguments were upheld. The newspaper also reports the rejection on the merits of the Lebanese State’s appeal, after its formal admission. It also concerns Élie Georges Abboud and UHY Andy Bryan. The reason given remains insufficient evidence of the facts. The decision must be presented in this specific scope. The newspaper does not report a trial followed by an acquittal. Nor does it allow the dismissal to be extended to proceedings which are not concerned. The term corruption appears in the title of the file. It must not become an affirmation of guilt against the persons mentioned. The judicial result described is precisely in the direction of a stay of proceedings on the items examined. This clarification is essential in a case involving names and public functions. The emphasis on this decision contrasts with the information still at the investigation stage. Al Bina and Al Liwa of 10 November 2026 refer to Minister Ahmad Hajjar’s statements on security. He reported about twenty arrests of persons who were identified as having a serious history.

Investigations, reforms and access to the judge

Al Bina also refers to an operation in Sabra and three arrests. Security forces reportedly seized weapons and motorcycles. These elements are reported as police results, not as final judgements. The persons arrested remain subject to investigation and judicial proceedings. The same distinction applies to the Dahr al-Baydar explosive file. In Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026, Mohammad Raad gives a political reading. The president of the Fidelity to Resistance Block presents these explosives as intended for resistance. He objected to the idea of a project against the interior of the country. This declaration is the defence of a political leader. It does not constitute the conclusion of an inquiry or decision of a court. Today’s editions show several levels of information. A reasoned decision, arrest and position do not have the same degree of establishment. The reader must be able to identify the source and stage of each folder. This requirement protects the persons involved. It also helps to understand what the authorities have actually decided, and what remains to be demonstrated. Al Bina of 10 November 2026 reports Halima Kaakour’s approach to Nabih Berri. She requested consideration of a proposal to criminalize war crimes. She says she co-signed it with Michel Moussa. According to him, the text has not yet been entrusted to a parliamentary committee. This step is therefore still expected. The approach does not correspond to a law already passed. She stressed the possibility of mobilizing Lebanese courts, without waiting only for an international procedure. The newspaper presents this argument as a legal and political position. It does not announce the initiation of new prosecutions on its basis. The debate on remedies joins another subject of Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026. The newspaper examines the concerns of former tenants, particularly in Ashrafieh. A letter addressed to religious leaders mentions the fear of evictions. The Committee on Administration and Justice is considering proposals by Halima Kaakour and Nadim Gemayel. They are not yet adopted. The first calls for annual renewal and index-linked rent changes. It also provides protection for pensioners and the elderly. The second provides special protection for tenants over 70 years of age.

The representatives of the owners contest an extension of the existing protections. The file therefore opposes specific requests, still subject to parliamentary scrutiny. It does not permit the announcement of a new fee immediately applicable to all leases. The concrete conditions of judicial work also appear in Al Liwa of 10 November 2026. The Attorney General of the Court of Cassation, Ahmad Rami al-Haj, welcomes a municipal initiative in Akkar. Unions of municipalities provide a temporary five-storey building. It must accommodate the courthouse in better conditions. The newspaper highlights the value of this assistance for magistrates, lawyers and residents. However, it does not provide a full date of entry into service. The announcement concerns the material means of an institution, rather than a reform of competence. Another dispute reported by Al Liwa of 10 November 2026 concerns relations between municipalities and electricity in Lebanon. In Zuk, municipal president Elijah Beaino contests the presentation of a simple refusal to pay. He invokes sums owed by the establishment to the municipality and seeks compensation. He relies on legal provisions that he cites in the report. A judicial procedure is mentioned, but no final decision is announced. The power cut and its daily effects therefore do not resolve the issue of the respective claims. The file illustrates the difference between an administrative request, a legal action and its outcome. The people are already suffering the consequences of the conflict, while its settlement remains under discussion. Access to the judge, the evidence and enforcement of decisions thus go through several sections of the day. However, each case retains its own subject-matter, parts and stage of procedure. Housing provides another example of this expectation of application. Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026 recalls that the 2006 law on rental and accession remained without decrees. The current discussions are aimed at relaunching the system. A purchase option after at least five years is envisaged, subject to conditions set out in the contract. The debate is about occupiers’ guarantees and funding arrangements. At this stage, it does not create an immediate possibility for each tenant to purchase. The publication of a law and its effective functioning remain two stages that the report distinguishes.

Society: staying in villages, training and finding services

Staying in villages, accessing housing and services

Al Liwa of 10 November 2026 devotes a place to Christian villages on the southern border. Karine Gemayel, president of the Kelna Aïlé association, relays their call. Rmeich, Ain Ebel, Debel, Quuzah and Alma al-Sha`b are cited. The first concerns the conditions for residents to stay. Local representatives refer to access to health care, schools, water and electricity. They also call for practical roads and habitat support. The text emphasizes livelihoods. The presence in a village is not limited to keeping the walls of a house. She needs to be able to work, move around and have her family treated. The authors of the appeal solicit the State, the Church and international organizations. They call for coordination, particularly with a view to the end of the UNIFIL mission. The report mentions the reactivation of Bint Jbeil Hospital as a priority. He also mentioned the strengthening of the military medical centre and civil defence. These objectives remain demands. The journal does not present a complete funded program or schedule for implementation. It describes above all the gap between the willingness to remain and the resources available. The voice of the people is thus brought into the debate on the security of the South. Their needs are not limited to diplomatic or military discussions. Basic services condition daily life and the possibility of a sustainable return. The agricultural aid announced in Baabda addresses some of these concerns. Ad Diyar, Al Bina and Al Liwa of 10 November 2026 report the commitments mentioned by Joseph Aoun. An envelope of $7.5 million is mentioned, followed by another $40 million. This second sum includes 1,500 greenhouses and 50 pumps. Accessible land is a central point of presentation. The aid cannot be described as available in the same way everywhere. Access restrictions still prevent certain activities and condition future interventions. Newspapers report advertisements, without confirming the full payment to each recipient. The agricultural issue is also related to the protection of civilians. The same editions reflect the interview between Aoun and Agnes Dhur of the International Committee of the Red Cross. Humanitarian access and the conditions for a safe return are among the topics discussed. Al Liwa, for his part, reports the reception of Serbian aid by the High Rescue Committee. The Serbian representative also recalled a $1.5 million grant sent in April. It included food, medicines and protective equipment. This reminder does not constitute the announcement of an identical new payment. The press juxtaposes several forms of support, on different dates and in different ways. Distinguishing them makes it possible to measure the needs still open, without presenting each commitment as a benefit already received.

In Al Liwa of November 10, 2026, Nathalie Jibrail Younes describes the effects of the cuts in Zouk. The inhabitants use private generators and the shops suffer the interruptions. The report also gives the floor to the president of the municipality, Elie Beaino. He challenged the submission of a municipal refusal to pay the invoices. He invokes claims on Electricity of Lebanon and seeks compensation. He claims to have sent a formal step to the institution. A judicial procedure is mentioned. The text, however, does not contain a decision resolving the dispute. For the inhabitants, the administrative conflict is already producing concrete effects. The power supply also concerns telephone exchanges. The report refers to fixed telephone and internet disruptions in several affected localities. It does not describe a general national breakdown. The subject joins the parliamentary debates reported by Al Akhbar, Ad Diyar and Al Liwa on 10 November 2026. The Finance Committee approves a $100 million credit related to government debt. The vote in plenary session is still due on 12 November. Ibrahim Kanaan insists that it is a matter of settling a debt between public bodies. The scheme alone does not provide a lasting response to the whole sector. Nor is it possible to announce an immediate return to continuous supply. Households therefore continue to face costs and interruptions as budgetary discussions continue. Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026 explores another daily concern: housing stability. Zeinab Hammoud reports on the approach of former tenants of Ashrafieh to religious leaders. They fear that they will have to leave their homes. Proposals are considered by the Committee on Administration and Justice. The protections envisaged include the elderly and pensioners. The owners, for their part, dispute a further extension. The debate therefore remains open, with no new provision already applicable to all situations. The same newspaper presents the discussions on the rental-accession. Roni Lahoud, of the Public Habitat Establishment, exchange with the Economic, Social and Environmental Council. The mechanism would be based on a purchase option after at least five years. The price and fraction of the contribution payments would be defined in the contract. The report recalls the 2006 law and the absence of the decrees necessary for its implementation. A priority for former tenants is envisaged. The use of public, municipal or religious land is also discussed. Urbanism incentives are among the avenues. However, no definitively approved financing or offer available to households is announced. The press here describes a preparation work. For the families concerned, the interest of the project lies in the possibility of linking occupation with progressive access to property. But its financial conditions, guarantees and application remain to be established. The timetable for a concrete solution cannot therefore be inferred from the mere resumption of discussions.

School, training and daily life practices

Al Liwa of 10 November 2026 relates Rima Karami’s exchanges with the league of public secondary teachers. The Minister of Education outlines the constraints of the school organisation. She referred to staffing, vacancies and available resources. The stabilization of the sector, she said, must restore family confidence. The distribution of resources and the control of expenditure were among the topics discussed. The text also highlights the particular situations in the South and Nabatiyah. Difficulties in war-affected areas cannot be treated as mere administrative issues. The Minister reported broad agreement on the issues discussed after a two-hour meeting. It mentions about 90% of the points. This assessment does not mean that all requests have received a definitive response. The newspaper refers to the rules governing recruitment and contracts, including a decree numbered 1521. This record should not be transformed into a general announcement of appointments. The dialogue remains linked to budgetary opportunities and institutional needs. From another perspective, Rola Mneimneh discusses the Independence Day in Al Liwa on November 10, 2026. It proposes educational activities rather than additional leave. Its text is based on information circulating on social networks. It does not confirm a formal decision to close schools on 23 November. His suggestions for competitions, music and discovery of the country are a civic proposition. Vocational training brings another angle in Al Liwa of 10 November 2026. The Makhzoumi Foundation opens in Tripoli the Academy « Beauty for a Better Life ». It is located in the centre of Mina. The project is being carried out under the patronage of the Ministry of Social Affairs and L-Oréal Lebanon. It offers training in hairdressing and aesthetics for women and girls. The objective is to facilitate access to work and own income. May Makhzoumi insists on autonomy and opportunities for integration. The newspaper does not give a number of graduates already employed. Nor does it present registration as a guarantee of employment. The information relates to the opening of a device and the skills it intends to transmit. In Ad Diyar of 10 November 2026, another initiative concerns the financing of studies. The network of elders at Saint Joseph University organizes a dinner at Phoenicia. The newspaper mentions an annual grant of $25,000 for tuition fees. The desire to double this contribution is expressed, without this increase already being achieved. Both topics show support of a different nature. One is a vocational qualification and the other is access to a university curriculum. Both build on partners and community networks. Their results, however, must be assessed on the basis of the announced achievements, not only the objectives. The opening of training and the collection of donations are steps before the beneficiaries follow up.

Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026 reports the applications of fishermen for the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act. The group represents forty-four ports, including Hassan Annan. He challenged a concentration of competencies in the department. It proposes the creation of a Higher Fisheries Council. Another central point is the protection of artisanal fishing. Representatives also requested guidance on aquaculture and foreign commercial activities. They refer to water quality, food used and maintenance of fishing corridors. Several sections of the Act are covered by their requests for deletion. These claims do not correspond to an already amended text. The figures on coastal encroachments remain those of the group. The report does not present them as the result of an independent audit. The subject thus relates to the rules allowing professionals to continue their activities. It joins the issues of resources and environmental control. The place of artisanal fishing, access to the shore and water quality have a direct impact on the trades concerned. However, the journal reports on a challenge and proposals. It does not yet describe a compromise definitively adopted by the authorities. Health pages require comparable caution. Al Joumhouriyat of 10 November 2026 examines the links between lack of sleep and appetite. The text refers to hunger hormones, but also to stress, habits and certain treatments. He cites a trial in overweight adults sleeping less than six and a half hours. Average sleep prolongation of 1.2 hours is associated with decreased dietary intake. The difference reported is 270 calories a day over two weeks. The duration and population of the study limit the possible conclusions. Sleeping more is therefore not a universal promise of weight loss. Al Liwa of 10 November 2026 addresses energy drinks from health reports. The text examines associations with cardiac effects, especially in young adults. It states that these data do not show a causal relationship alone. Doses, uses and history remain important. An alert does not directly measure the risk of each consumer. These pages deal with common practices without providing an individual diagnosis. They call for a distinction between the results of a study, their limitations and lifestyles. The general recommendations do not replace the assessment of a personal medical situation.

Culture: Lebanese scene continues to create and meet its audience

Dance, theatre and music maintain appointments in Lebanon

Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026 devotes an interview to Alice Massabki, under the signature of Ghada Haddad. The choreographer presents a programme at the Al Madina Theatre in Hamra on 12, 13 and 14 November. The performances are announced at twenty o’clock. Fifteen dancers participate in this proposal that combines classical ballet and contemporary dance. The program includes Les Sylphides, inspired by Michel Fokine’s version of Chopin’s music. It also features Walpurgis Night, taken from Faust, on a Gounod music. A contemporary solo by Caroline Hatem, accompanied by Naseeer Shamma’s oud, completes the ensemble. Massabki describes a research related to local identity. She does not wish to reduce contemporary dance to imitation of a European model. It evokes the approaches of artists who work from their own traditions. In his account, creation can express a deep question, not just sadness. The program was originally due in March. The war caused its postponement. The recovery therefore remains inseparable from the conditions under which artists work. Massabki explains that waiting for perfect stability would be a lasting suspension of activity. On the contrary, it defends the continuity of practice and the encounter with the public. The newspaper indicates tickets between twenty and twenty-five dollars. The choreographer presents this choice as a desire to broaden access. Of course, it does not make it possible to conclude that the price is suitable for all budgets. His point is mainly about the image of a ballet reserved for a closed environment. She chooses music that she considers accessible and insists on the pleasure of the movement. The interview also addresses the visibility of the dance. Massabki regrets the reduced place of the arts on television. She believes that social networks often affect people already interested. In her view, television could make these works known to a wider audience. This reflection concerns cultural mediation as well as programming. The file is therefore not content to announce three evenings. It shows artistic choices, production constraints and the question of public renewal. The times and place correspond to the announcement published on November 10. No subsequent changes are set out in this report.

The same issue of Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026 announces several appointments outside this dance program. The Monnot Theatre presents Aman Tarallali at the Saïda Soap Museum on Monday, 16 November, at 19:00. The show is part of its programming outside the walls. Tarek Tamim and Sami Hamdan perform a text written and directed by Maya B. Said. The music is signed Yuri Markadi. The play uses black comedy to address domestic violence suffered by men. A character asks a municipal policeman to arrest him to escape his home. Their encounter reveals a shared suffering behind the appearances of authority. The newspaper thus describes the subject of the work, without making it a statistical survey on domestic violence. The trip to Saida also counts in this announcement. It allows the theatre to meet an audience outside Beirut and to use a different historic place. Another appointment combines music and memory. The Arab University of Beirut pays tribute to Ahmad Kaabour on Thursday, 19 November, at 19:00. The evening is announced in the Jamil Rawwas Room on the Beirut campus. André Hajj is to lead the program. The newspaper recalls the links of Kaabour’s songs with Palestine, memory and social justice. He presents the evening as a cover of his works and a tribute to his journey. This ad should not be confused with the release of a new record. Finally, Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026 reports the postponement of a joint visit from Tyre to Saturday, 14 November. The departure is announced at seven thirty hours from Tayyouneh. The route includes exchanges with the municipality, a discovery of old neighborhoods and places of memory. It also includes stages related to the traces of war and the city’s heritage. The approach combines encounter, history and solidarity. Its announcement does not constitute a guarantee of safety on roads or sites. These three proposals have different forms. The theatre invests a museum, music brings together an academic audience and a visit seeks to reconnect with the South. They nevertheless give specific places and dates to Lebanese cultural life. Their follow-up requires keeping the distinction between announced and actual events.

Books, Heritage and Cinema Expand the Cultural Field

Al Liwa of 10 November 2026 presents the novel by Nada Ahmad Jaber published in October by Al Dar Al Arabiya lil Uloum Nashirun. The title can be translated into that of the banks. The page offers an excerpt and is interested in female interiority as well as in the quest for meaning. It does not give a signature date to add to the calendar. The newspaper also publishes a poem by Siham Qleilat Choucair entitled « Child Abducted ». This title belongs to a literary work. It should not be read as the announcement of a specific abduction. In another contribution, Jihad Naaman defends the place of human beings and culture before the only conservation of stones. It formulates a position on the value of the heritage and its uses. Al Bina of November 10, 2026 offers a similar reflection, but from a personal narrative. Linda Ghaddar tells of her visit to Notre-Dame de Paris restored. She brings her experience closer to Christian and Muslim sacred arts. The Sistine and Alhambra chapel appear among his references. His text explores dialogue through works, places and emotion. This is not a joint declaration of religious authorities. The comparison of the two pages shows several ways of dealing with heritage. One insists on people and transmission. The other part of the sensitive encounter with a restored place. Al Quds Al Arabi of 10 November 2026 extended this reflection to Arab literature. Rami Fares questions Venus Faïq about his novel A Life of Pain. The writer explains that she carried the story that inspired him for a long time. She turned this experience into fiction, after writing two novels in Kurdish. The character and violence mentioned must not be equated with an autobiography of the author. The interview addresses the passage between languages, memory and exile. In the same pages, a review of Paradise, of Dina al-Sheikh, examines spiritual symbols and the aspiration to innocence. These readings remain those of the critics who sign them. They do not claim to exhaust the meaning of works. The cultural press thus gives access to very different texts, from novels to poems and travel accounts. It calls for preserving their own nature, rather than transforming any fiction or meditation into factual information about the persons mentioned.

Al Quds Al Arabi of 10 November 2026 also follows several regional film events. The Bosphorus Festival in Istanbul is announced until November 15. The newspaper evokes more than sixty films and an opening around a film dedicated to Oum Kalthum. Gaza 13, of Hossam Abu Dan, is in a special session. Filmmaker Majid Majidi chairs the international jury and participates in discussions with the public. The above-mentioned rooms show that programming is being deployed in several locations throughout the city. The same number describes a different initiative at Hamad International Airport. With the Doha Film Institute, a screening space offers local short films to travellers. The newspaper indicates a period from 9 November to 27 December. The principle is to place the cinema in a place of transit outside the usual rooms. The announcement does not allow us to deduce future attendance of the device. In a critique by Fatima Zahra Jbour, Al Quds Al Arabi of November 10, 2026 also presents the Heir of Secrets, by Mohamed Nadif. The film adapts a novel by Fatiha Morchid. Younès Bouab performed there a character who had gone looking for his father in Montreal. The story works on the links between identity, family memory and reconciliation. The filming took place in several locations, including Casablanca, Imlil and Montreal, according to the newspaper. Criticism is interested in how secrets alter the understanding of the past. It is an analysis of a work, not a biographical testimony about the actor. Al Arabi Al Jadid of 10 November 2026 also presents the 17 films of the Ajyal competition in Doha. The newspaper announces five feature films and twelve shorts, reviewed by a jury of young people aged 16 to 25. Two works give a place to Lebanon. Naël Khalifi and Lisa Debouche followed a young Lebanese woman who had become a shepherd away from the war. A short film by Yumna Marwan takes place in a Palestinian camp in Beirut, around a young ambulanceman after a bombardment. Their subjects are those of the films described. The announcement concerns a selection in Doha, not projections already scheduled in Lebanon. These international pages complement the Lebanese announcements without replacing them. They also show different channels of diffusion. A festival brings together films and debates. An airport offers a brief discovery to passengers. A walk-out is based on the encounter between a story and its audience. In Al Jumhouriyat of November 10, 2026, Mahmoud al-Qayssi finally discusses the flow of ideas from a speech by Jeffrey Sachs. He reflects on the relationship between knowledge, ecology and global governance. His essay belongs to the intellectual debate. It is neither a definite forecast nor the announcement of a new book. All these pages thus retain a variety of forms, while leaving the Lebanese appointments announced their place in the immediate agenda.

Sport: the Lebanese Olympic movement under pressure, the field and the active clubs

Sports institutions and community practice

Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026 goes back to the conflict between two Lebanese Olympic directorates. Hussein Sammour describes competing legitimacys that emerged from two elections in May 2025. The management of Jihad Salameh enjoys ministerial administrative recognition. Boutros Jalkh is internationally recognized. The report refers to a letter from the International Olympic Committee and the Asian Olympic Council. It follows a decision of the Arbitral Tribunal for Sport dated March 20, 2026. Both agencies request the Lebanese authorities to cooperate with internationally recognized leadership. A response is expected before November 15. The newspaper mentions the possibility of protective measures or sanctions. He referred to Rule 27.9 in that warning. However, it does not report a suspension already pronounced against Lebanon. This distinction is essential for athletes and federations. The text describes a risk and a request for regularization, with a deadline. It does not announce the immediate exclusion of a delegation from a specific competition. The dispute concerns representation and the interlocutors admitted by international bodies. National recognition and Olympic recognition are not confused in this case. The documents cited by Al Akhbar thus give the conflict a dimension that goes beyond people. They involve the ability of the sports movement to operate within a framework accepted by its external partners. The same report by Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026 details the possible effects of this situation. Several federations are concerned with recognition issues. Pentathlon, skateboarding and surfing are among the disciplines mentioned. The Interim Swimming Committee is also cited. The newspaper discusses the possible consequences on contracts, partners and sporting participations. These consequences remain presented as risks. They should not become a list of sanctions already applied. Institutional uncertainty can complicate the choice of interlocutors and the monitoring of commitments. The report thus puts athletes beyond the management conflict. Their preparation also depends on the functioning of the bodies responsible for representing them. However, a response deadline does not allow for the exact outcome of the case. November 15 is the term set out in the letter. The newspaper does not give any assurance that an agreement will be reached on that date. Nor does it specify that an identical measure would automatically affect all disciplines. The situation therefore requires a distinction between the current procedure and its possible consequences. The file deals with the formal intervention of international bodies and the request to the authorities. The Olympic dossier appears to be a subject of sports governance. It concerns rules of representation, continuity of activities and relations with the international movement.

Al Akhbar and Al Liwa of 10 November 2026 report Gianni Infantino’s visit to Lebanon. FIFA President inaugurates FIFA Arena in Chaniyeh, Aley Caza. Hashem Haidar, President of the Lebanese Federation, participates in the event. Jihad Shahf and the president of the municipality, Nohmane Abi el-Mona, are also mentioned. The land is intended for children in and around the village. Both girls and boys are targeted by this outreach project. The report therefore focuses on access to practice, beyond major competitions. Al Liwa reports that Infantino arrived in Beirut on Monday at dawn. The newspaper also reports its discussions with Lebanese football officials. Hashem Haidar presents another, larger project, still at the stage of the final studies. It includes a field, a training centre and a seat for the federation. This separate project is not described as already delivered. The report mentions a visit to Morocco in the preparation work. The inauguration of Chaniyeh and the federal ambitions must therefore remain separate. One is open equipment, the other is a developing program. The visit gives visibility to Lebanese football, not enough to establish the realization of all the projects mentioned. The newspapers present support and perspectives, the concrete steps of which remain different. Al Liwa of 10 November 2026 also follows the promotion tour of the Beirut Marathon in Akkar. May el-Khalil intervenes at El-Bireh Public High School. The newspaper evokes a meeting with about 500 students and members of the educational team. The international event is announced for Sunday, November 29. The departure must be from Martyrs’ Square, according to the report. The tour emphasizes sports practice as a link between regions. Exchanges with students focus on the body, health and belonging to the same country. The report does not describe a competition already underway. Nor does it provide a detailed final route or registration rates. He reports on an effort to mobilize before the race. Akkar occupies a place in this narrative that goes beyond that of a mere pool of participants. The meeting links an event in Beirut with schools in the North. May al-Khalil highlights the possibility of meeting around a common goal. These words remain those of the organizer. The journal does not provide a measure of their effects on final participation. The useful information is therefore both sporty and local: an announced date, a planned departure and a field tour. The preparation of the test also involves the presence of young people.

Lebanese distinctions at international competitions

Al Liwa of 10 November 2026 reports the final of an Arab football competition for small players. Organized in Morocco, it ends with a Moroccan victory against Lebanon, on the score of six to one. Lebanon is therefore finalist in this ordeal, according to the newspaper. The report also mentions several individual distinctions. Mohammad Maatouk is presented as the tournament’s best goaltender. Mohammad al-Khattab receives the distinction of best player. Youssef al-Bennati finished best scorer, with ten achievements. The names are transliterated here from the Arabic of the report. This competition should not be confused with the Arab Cup of Senior National Selections. Its audience, teams and frame are specific. The Lebanese result retains its interest in this context. It highlights players rarely present in large football pages. The final score does not summarize their individual journey. The rewards reported highlight the role of the goalkeeper, the distinguished player and the scorer. The newspaper does not, however, give a complete record of all Lebanese matches. It does not allow to rebuild their calendar or intermediate scores. The review therefore takes the final result and the distinctions actually published. It does not add an historical record or an international status that the text does not document. The same page from Al Liwa on November 10, 2026 presents the world men’s team selected by FIFPRO. Harry Kane doesn’t appear, which provides the corner of the paper. The newspaper quotes Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi. Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham, Rodri and Vitinha also appear in the reported selection. Nuno Mendes, Pau Cubarsí, Ashraf Hakimi and David Raya complete the published names. No Lebanese players are announced in this team. The rapprochement of the two topics shows the different levels of the sports page. On one side, a specific Arab competition gives visibility to Lebanese athletes. On the other hand, a global selection highlights the stars of the great championships. The review must maintain this difference in framework. An individual prize in a tournament has not the same object as a vote for a global team. The FIFPRO paper is about a distinction, not the result of a match. He also recalls the absence of a known player, without demonstrating that it would constitute a sanction. Performance and selection procedure are not developed precisely enough to re-establish the ranking. The published names and angle can be repeated, but not supplemented by supposed results. Nor should the presence of several international subjects mask the proximity activities described in the same editions. The main Lebanese elements are the Chaniyeh terrain, the Akkar tour and the Arab final.

Al Joumhouriyat of November 10, 2026 returns to the match between Manchester United and Aston Villa. The paper reports a score of four everywhere. His account insists on the reversals of a meeting where United was quickly led. He evokes two goals conceded in the first minutes, then another delay at the end of the game. Legalisation takes place in the additional time, according to the report. The paper placed United in the nineteenth place of the ranking mentioned. These data remain those published in this edition. The chronicle covers both the club’s difficulties and the show offered. It also addresses Liverpool, Crystal Palace and arbitration issues. It does not provide a balance sheet of Lebanese football or expatriate players. The journal should therefore not add an artificial national link. Rather, the topic illustrates the place occupied by the English championship in the sports pages. The details of the meeting feed a comment on the level of the teams and their fragility. The newspaper thus combines result and interpretation, which should be distinguished in the narrative. In Formula 1, Al Joumhouriyat of November 10, 2026 takes up an article by Luke Smith. It deals with the victory of Lando Norris in São Paulo and the rise of Max Verstappen. The latter is described as a twenty-first party and second. The paper examines McLaren’s progress and prospects for the next season. He also mentions the title of the manufacturers acquired by Mercedes, according to the data of the edition. The analysis compares McLaren’s technical developments with earlier choices. It does not report the announcement of a pilot transfer. The result of Interlagos serves as a starting point for reflection on power relations. The projections for 2027 therefore remain perspectives, not already known results. This distinction also applies to the aerodynamic developments mentioned. A progress observed in a race does not guarantee the hierarchy of a full season. The report combines weekend performance and technical reading. It shall not replace an updated official classification after any subsequent decisions have been taken. The journal keeps the results as reported, with their explicit publication date.

Technology: controlled AI, Lebanese networks and concrete digital uses

Artificial intelligence and Lebanese networks

Al Liwa of 10 November 2026 reiterates the reservations expressed by Geoffrey Hinton on artificial intelligence. The researcher entrusted himself to the Guardian, according to the newspaper. His judgement concerns the speed of development and the choice of companies. He does not present himself as certain of the disappearance of humanity. He still claims to believe in the potential benefits of this technology. But he fears the effects of an insufficiently controlled trade race. Paper refers to its concerns about the loss of control over powerful systems. Hinton also mentioned uses that could be used for critical infrastructure. Examples include electricity networks, banks and health systems. These are risks exposed by the researcher. The newspaper does not report any further demonstrated attacks on these equipment. The distinction counts because the warning uses striking comparisons. Hinton brings together a possible major accident such as Three Mile Island or Chernobyl. He does not say that a nuclear accident has already been caused by AI. It mobilizes these examples to discuss when the authorities could react. His fear is that a disaster will precede more demanding regulation. The debate presented by Al Liwa therefore concerns anticipation. Technical progress can yield benefits, but their placing on the market raises control issues. The researcher believes that trust in companies alone is not enough to solve these issues. In the same article by Al Liwa of November 10, 2026, Hinton asked for stronger tests and public control. He hoped that powerful models would be evaluated before they were disseminated. His criticism also concerns the leaders who set the sector’s priorities. He expresses personal distrust of Sam Altman. This judgment must remain attributed to Hinton. It alone does not constitute proof of a specific fault of the OpenAI leader. The paper also evokes Demis Hassabis and a meeting linked to a documentary dedicated to the AI. This presence places the debate within a scientific and industrial community that does not speak with one voice. The question concerns both the objectives and the capabilities of the models. Who decides acceptable uses? When should a deployment be interrupted or slowed down? The newspaper reflects these concerns without describing a new piece of legislation passed. The proposal to evaluate pre-launch systems does not amount to an already widespread obligation. Comparisons with nuclear are an alert, not a dated forecast. Hinton also stresses that a favourable future remains possible. The alarming title should not therefore erase this nuance. The article highlights a tension between competition, safety and responsibility. It does not conclude that any use of AI would be dangerous or that every industrial promise would already be fulfilled. The discussion concerns the conditions under which more powerful tools can be developed and made available.

Al Liwa of 10 November 2026 reports Charles Hage’s speech at the World Mobile Conference in Doha. The Lebanese Minister of Telecommunications presents his vision of digital transformation. He stressed Arab cooperation and the attraction of investment. Network resilience is one of its priorities. According to him, the Lebanese services were able to continue to function despite the crises. This ministerial assessment does not erase the local disturbances described elsewhere in the newspaper. The report on Zouk shows precisely the link between electricity, fixed telephony and the Internet. Digital is based on physical infrastructure that is under the same strain as other services. Hage refers to lower operating costs and the use of more sustainable energy. It also presents the extension of fibre and openness to private investment as lines of work. The newspaper does not report the signing of a specific contract in Doha. It does not provide a newly committed budget or a network inaugurated on that occasion. The report focuses on departmental direction. The transition from this vision to accessible services still requires identified projects and implementation steps. The regional dimension is also highlighted. The Minister defends cooperation between Arab countries for networks, data and expertise. It does not describe a unified system already in operation. The administrative services offer another scope of application in Al Liwa of 10 November 2026. Kamal Shehadeh presents Nawaf Salam with digital transformation projects and the Sabil platform. The report refers to a gradual shift from paper to digital procedures. It cannot be said that all administrations have already switched. The Department of Finance is also following this path. Yassine Jaber, Cairo for Cairo ICT 2026, talks about electronic services and customs modernization. It combines this work with the reduction of displacement and the measures imposed on citizens. The newspaper states that customs modernization is part of an effort that has been under way for several years. It does not present the visit as the unique starting point of the site. Cooperation with Egypt is mentioned for skills and systems. Al Bina, on 10 November 2026, reported on a meeting on the National Social Security Fund. Mohammad Haidar, Béchara Asmar and Mohammad Karaki discuss computerization and connection with pharmacies. Accelerated records and end-of-service allowances are among the objectives. No complete technical calendar is given. These topics concern concrete uses: social rights, tax procedures and access to services. However, the ads remain distinct from the actual availability of each feature. The expected gain must be measured by the time and steps actually reduced, rather than by the mere presence of a portal or launch meeting.

Innovations in usage and digital publishing

Al Joumhouriyat of November 10, 2026 presents the Motorola Signature 27 as a device oriented to privacy and the AI. The article highlights support for GrapheneOS and hardware security functions. In particular, it cites ARM MTE memory marking technology. It also mentions an AMOLED screen with tandem structure and a high-end Snapdragon chip. The collaboration with Bang & Olufsen is associated with the sound section. Photographic results attributed to DXOMARK are included in the presentation. The text reproduces the characteristics and arguments of the mark. It does not constitute a detailed independent test of the telephone. The review therefore cannot transform these promises into verified performance in all uses. American pre-orders are announced for November 19. Motorola, Amazon and Best Buy are cited as sales channels. The newspaper does not provide a definitive price or complete global availability. No specific Lebanese offer is documented. The subject shows the growing importance of safety in the communication of manufacturers. It combines data protection, computational power and the function of the AI. However, these dimensions are not interchangeable. A feature of the chip alone does not describe the entire privacy policy of a device. The paper provides advertising elements, which a test and commercial conditions should complete before a purchase choice. Al Arabi Al Jadid of 10 November 2026 deals with an older, but still evolving, technology: polyfuel engines in Brazil. Daoud Hassan traces the ethanol programme launched in November 1975. In March 2003, it set the turning point for engines capable of using different mixtures. For the driver, the choice between petrol and ethanol depends in particular on the relative price. The report quotes a common benchmark: ethanol becomes interesting around 70% of the price of gasoline. This is an indicative rule, not an identical result for each vehicle. Yield, usage conditions and local prices also count. The newspaper uses figures from the Conab to describe the sector. Production reached 37.5 billion litres in 2025-2026, according to these data. Sugar cane supplies $27.33 billion and corn 10.17 billion. Production of 41.9 billion is planned for 2026-2027, of which 11.9 billion are maize. These latter figures are forecasts. The text also refers to the incorporation of 30% ethanol since August 2025. A 32% test over 180 days has been reported since August 2026. This experiment should not be confused with a standard that is definitively extended to all uses. The report describes an adaptation between engines, fuels and agricultural resources. It does not provide a complete life cycle assessment. The climatic benefits cannot therefore be calculated from the only volume produced.

Al Arabi Al Jadid of 10 November 2026 examines the licensing difficulties of information sites in Egypt. Adel Sabri reports on a meeting organized by the Freedom Committee of the journalists’ union. Media representatives refer to unanswered requests and their impact on teams. Al-Bachayer states that it filed a file and charges in 2018. Misr al-Youm also describes a wait after an application filed in 2024. These elements are the testimony of the officials concerned. They are not a comprehensive survey of all Egyptian sites. The union says it has data on 95 sites, without presenting this figure as a national total. The debate concerns the administrative conditions for access to digital publishing. It also concerns the jobs of journalists and the continuity of editorial work. Technology is therefore not enough to make a media accessible and sustainable. Authorization, costs and procedures affect its activity. The same report by Al Arabi Al Jadid of 10 November 2026 includes the regulator’s response. The Conseil supérieur de régulation states that the files refused or pending remain incomplete. It invokes legal and procedural requirements. He also states that a majority of the media concerned has regularized his situation. Its stated objective is to speed up the examination of applications. Journalists’ representatives contest certain differences between the law and its application. Amr Badr criticises in particular the shift from notification to licensing. It also refers to deadlines and costs. These arguments remain positions in a regulatory dispute. The newspaper does not report a decision that would decide all the grievances. The subject’s interest lies in the link between technical innovation and public policy. A site may have publishing tools while remaining legally or financially fragile. Digital broadcasting thus depends on several conditions, the equipment of which is only one part. The responses of authorities and professionals must be presented together to understand the conflict.

People: back on screen, dance and meet around Lebanese figures

Lebanese screens to sports scenes and stories

In Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026, Zakia Dirani reports on preparations for Maguy Farah’s return to OTV. The project must combine political and municipal development issues. It is planned to be broadcast before the end of the year. However, the newspaper does not give a definitive title or date of launch. The information therefore relates to a programme in preparation. It does not mean that the programme has already begun. The presenter’s return is, according to the paper, part of the channel’s programming choices. The announced angle leaves room for local leaders and stakes. It does not allow for a list of guests or broadcast themes. These elements remain to be clarified. The journal retains the advertisement without adding any unpublished calendar or contract. Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026 accompanies this information on the television and political landscape. They are the subject of the journalist’s analysis. They should not be confused with a statement by Maguy Farah on each point. The project is described as political and municipal. The report does not provide any reason to assign it scientific content related to astrology. The preparation of a programme also remains different from its future success. No audience is available for a program that has not yet been launched. The information useful to viewers is therefore limited, but precise: a known personality prepares a return to an identified channel, with an announced orientation and several modalities still open. Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026 publishes an interview of Ghada Haddad with Alice Massabki. The choreographer presents a programme planned at Al Madina Theatre in Hamra. The performances are announced on November 12, 13 and 14, at 8 p.m. The project was originally scheduled to be presented in March. The war led to its postponement. The November rendezvous thus marks an expected resumption, not a creation born without this precedent. Fifteen dancers participate in the Sylphides, on a Chopin music and after Fokine. The program also includes a sequence from Faust, from Gounod. Caroline Hatem performs a contemporary solo on a music in the oud of Naseeer Shamma. The newspaper announces twenty and twenty-five dollar bills. These rates remain those published in the interview. In Al Akhbar of November 10, 2026, Alice Massabki contests the image of an art reserved for a narrow circle. She talks about the body, the joy and the relationship to the public. His words put dance in a local environment, with its tensions and expectations. The interview also addresses ways to reach new spectators. It believes that television can open doors that social networks do not always open. According to her, digital recommendations often reinforce already installed tastes. It is his reading of the habits of the public, not a numerical study presented in the newspaper. The return on stage gives above all to see a collective work, carried out despite the postponement of the calendar.

The agenda of Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026 announces a tribute to Ahmad Kaabour. The meeting called Ounadikom is scheduled for Thursday, 19 November, at 19:00. It is to be held in the Jamil Rawwas Hall of the Arab University of Beirut. According to the newspaper, André Hajj is in charge. The advertisement thus gives a place, a date and an artistic leader. It does not specify a complete program of songs or an exhaustive list of performers. These elements cannot be added from the title alone. The appointment bears witness to the singer’s place in the demonstrations dedicated to Lebanese musical memory. Al Akhbar of 10 November 2026 also mentions Aman Tarallali at the Saïda Soap Museum. The performance was announced on Monday 16 November at 19:00, as part of Monnot Hors les Murs. Tarek Tamim and Sami Hamdan are on display. The text and the staging are signed Maya B. Said, the music Yuri Markadi. The newspaper presents a black comedy about men victims of domestic violence. This description concerns a work of fiction. It does not constitute a charge against interpreters or their relatives. The move of the show to Saida also includes this news in an artistic circulation outside Beirut. Al Arabi Al Jadid of 10 November 2026 devotes a dossier to the stories of athletes. In particular, he evokes the presentation at the Algiers Book Fair of a biography of Kaylia Nemour published in 2025. The newspaper reports an intervention of the gymnast on Algerian television on Saturday, 7 November. It describes Algeria’s representation as an honour and privilege. The subject is about how he tells his story. It does not report a new competition result made that day. Public speaking here accompanies the publication of a narrative, rather than an announcement of sporting change. In Al Arabi Al Jadid of 10 November 2026, this example takes place among several autobiographies of athletes. The dossier is interested in the memory, course and image of athletes. The personal narrative allows us to approach choices and steps other than through a list. There is, however, one word, with the point of view of its author. The magazine retains Nemour’s appearance and his attributed remarks. It does not deduce any intimate detail, conflict or future engagement absent from the record. This Algerian meeting thus expands the section beyond Lebanese scenes and screens, without changing the nature of the facts reported.

Cinema also highlights its performers and distributors

Al Quds Al Arabi of November 10, 2026 publishes an interview with Antoine Zind on the occasion of a tribute announced in Cairo. The distributor describes a career of more than fifty-five years in cinema. He started as an accountant at United Artists before joining the distribution. He then created his own company. The newspaper does not give his name in this account. Zind explains that he learned the profession gradually, passing through several functions. He said he travelled through the cities of the Egyptian provinces. This experience led to the observation of audiences and the conditions for the presentation of films. Among the works he distributed in Egypt are Braveheart, The Eighth Day and Titanic. For him, distribution is not limited to the transport of copies. It requires knowing the tastes of the spectators and following the films in the theaters. Attendance and receipts are part of this work. He also mentioned the small number of large distributors in the country. His interview thus highlights a profession less visible than those of the actor or director. Zind presents the tribute as the greatest reward of his journey. He points out that he comes from an international festival in Egypt, to which he affirms his commitment. This declaration does not permit the reconstruction of his family origin. The newspaper announces the dates of the festival from November 11 to 20. Asser Yassine, Medhat al-Adl and Said Chimi are also among the honoured personalities. Matteo Garrone and Abderrahmane Sissako are also cited. Zind finally addresses the promotion of works. A first in a big festival can, according to him, give them a strong boost. A good reception by the public and criticism is an important publicity. It gives a special place to word of mouth. His testimony thus links the career of a professional to the conditions of encounter between a film and its spectators, beyond the only stars present on the poster.

Al Quds Al Arabi of November 10, 2026 also presents Younès Bouab in the Héritier des secrets, by Mohamed Nadif. The actor interprets Farid, a character looking for his father in Montreal, forty years after his departure. The film adapts a novel by Fatiha Morchid. Fatima Zahra Jbour describes a story of memory, identity and reconciliation. The character must re-examine his past through the secrets that appear. This trajectory belongs to fiction. It does not correspond to a revelation about the interpreter’s family. The paper also quotes Nisrine Radi, Asma El Hadrami, Nadia Kounda, Mounia Zahzam and Mehdi Bahmad in the distribution. The filming links Casablanca, Imlil and Montreal. The project took five years of production, according to the story. The Moroccan release thus gives a common news to the actors and the team that carries this adaptation. Al Arabi Al Jadid of November 10, 2026, is following selected filmmakers in Doha. A short film by Yumna Marwan takes the frame of a Palestinian camp in Beirut. His character is a young ambulanceman after an Israeli bombing. Naël Khalifi and Lisa Debouche present another work related to Lebanon. She follows Hana, a young Lebanese woman who has become a shepherd away from the war. The newspaper places them in the Ajyal competition, with a jury of young people. These presences concern announced programming, not already won awards. The literary pages of the same issue finally give news to Rami Tawil and Nathalie Khoury Gharib. The first published The Chamber of Mirrors at Al Saqi. The notice links its stories to Beirut’s memory, markets, cinemas and wars. Nathalie Khoury Gharib offers, at Al Machreq, those whom no one has loved. The book gathers meditative texts on life, death, loneliness and relationship to others. These announcements shed light on the authors’ public work. They do not give a signing or meeting session to be added to the calendar.

Cover photograph: Lebanese Parliament in Beirut, archive. François el Bacha for Libnanews.com, all rights reserved. Exact date of shooting not established. Libnanews typographical dress, entire photograph preserved.

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