The maritime strike of 25 November changed several crossings in Greece. Minoan Lines maintains two night departures between Le Pirée and Heraklion via Milos. Aegina Ferries suspends her departures from Piraeus, and the rotations between Patras and Ithaque via Sami are cancelled. These are the schedules and the journeys involved.

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In Greece, several crossings are modified or cancelled on Wednesday 25 November following a call for the seamen’s strike. Minoan Lines maintains two departures in the evening between Le Pirée and Heraklion via Milos. Aegina Ferries suspends her departures from Piraeus, while the crossings between Patras and Ithaca via Sami are cancelled in both directions.

Companies do not apply the same program. The trade unions of sailors PEMEN and Stefenson called for a 24-hour stop, from 0001 to midnight on Wednesday 25 November. They called for a 12 per cent increase in wages and allowances, as well as a collective agreement common to all categories of ships. The notices published by the carriers specify the crossings concerned. They do not mean that all Greek ferries will be at dock.

Piraeus, Milos and Heraklion: two night crossings

In its November 19th notice, Minoan Lines announces the start of theKydon Palacefrom Piraeus to23:00 wednesday 25. The ferry shall arrive at Milos at 0300 hours and depart at 0320 hours and reach Heraklion at 0800 hours on Thursday, 26.

In the other direction, theKnossos Palaceis announced at the start of Heraklion at9 p.m. on wednesday 25. Arrive at Milos at 0140, departure at 0200 and arrival at Piraeus at 0630 on Thursday 26. The hours are local. To get to Milos, you have to check your ticket for the night from Wednesday to Thursday, not for the day of 25.

Engine and Ionian Sea: confirmed cancellations

Aegina Ferries announces the suspension of her departures from Piraeus to Egine on November 25. His opinion does not specify the fate of the departures of Egine or those of other companies. In the western part of the country, Levante Ferries states that the Ithaca–Sami–Patras and Patras–Sami–Ithaque crossings of the carrier Ionissos Ferris III will not be insured this Wednesday. Sami is located on the island of Cephalonia. This opinion does not concern the other lines of its network.

Before going to the port, Minoan Lines invites travelers to ask their agency or its port offices. For a round trip or a match, check each crossing separately: a modified schedule on the round trip ticket does not say anything about the return.

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