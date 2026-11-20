Two shelters opened in Cocoa and Melbourne following the November 19 floods in Brevard County, Florida. Public schools remain closed on Friday. The St. Johns River exceeded its previous record near Cocoa, while the weather watch continues in the east centre.

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After the floods in Florida on Thursday, November 19, Brevard County opened two shelters on the Atlantic coast. Public schools remain closed on Friday. To the west of Cocoa, the St. Johns River surpassed its previous record at the local station, while the weather service maintains a watch on much of the east central part of the state.

Roads were already closed Thursday afternoon in central Brevard County. In its 1438 local time bulletin, the Melbourne office of the National Weather Service reported 6-11 inches of rain, or approximately 150-280 mm, in the area under alert, including Melbourne, Cocoa and Titusville. This estimate from radar and automatic rainfall meters does not correspond to uniform cumulation in the county.

After the floods in Florida, two shelters in the county

On Thursday at 7:00 p.m., the county confirmed the opening of the Walter Butler Community Center at 4201 N Cocoa Blvd in Cocoa, and a Red Cross shelter at Joseph N. Davis Community Center at 2547 Bruce D. Buggs Street in Melbourne. Both welcome the general public, people with special medical needs and families who wish to come with their pets. The county gives 2-1-1 for the information.

The public schools in Brevard, closed on Thursday, remain closed on Friday 20 November. The closure of the county offices, libraries and landfills announced on Thursday, however, concerned this day. The county asks motorists not to cross a road under water, even in the absence of a barrier.

A record west of Cocoa, not a measure of water in the streets

In its 6:54 p.m. bulletin on Thursday, the NWS reported that St. Johns was 18.36 feet at 6:15 p.m. at the station west of Cocoa, approximately 5.60 metres from the station’s landmark. The previous record was 17.55 feet. The level of 18.6 feet expected Friday night remains a forecast. These figures measure the river at a given station, not the depth of water in the streets.

The rains of previous weeks had already caused overflows on the St. Johns. The new showers are likely to worsen this flood, which evolves over several days. Sudden floods due to heavy rains follow a different schedule: the Melbourne office maintains a watch until 7 p.m. local time, Friday in designated areas in the east-central area, including Brevard and neighbouring counties of Volusia, Orange and Indian River. The perimeter doesn’t cover all of Florida.

Photo archive: Melbourne Causeway in Melbourne, Florida, November 9, 2012. This image does not show the floods of November 2026.Brandon Berger / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 4.0. Full photograph resized and layout Libnanews under the same license.

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