Fiona died on November 19 at Cincinnati Zoo after ingesting a hat, according to the establishment. Born prematurely in 2017, she had survived through intensive care. Its survival had mobilized experts in animal nutrition and the public had followed its growth well beyond Cincinnati.

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Fiona, a Cincinnati hippopotamus, died on 19 November at the age of nine. She became famous after her premature birth at Cincinnati Zoo, Ohio. The establishment attributes its death to complications that occurred after ingestion of a hat accidentally arrived in its habitat.

Fiona, Cincinnati hippopotamus: the latest treatments

In its statement of 19 November, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden explains that its veterinarians have multiplied attempts to advance the object out of the animal’s digestive system. The support care provided on the day of death did not save her.

The establishment states that the hat was found in the enclosure by accident. His statement does not detail the circumstances.

Director Dave Jenike reported on the shock felt by the teams, who did not anticipate this outcome. The establishment also asks for space to be left for the carers and veterinarians involved with Fiona. It would have reached ten years in January.

One birth six weeks before term

Fiona was born on January 24, 2017, six weeks ahead of the expected term. It weighed 29 pounds, or about 13.2 kilograms. Too weak to stand and suck her mother Bibi, she immediately needed intensive care.

The press release issued at the time of the choice of his name described the presence of day and night caregivers. The team was to help feed, walk and swim. First aid took place near his parents so that they could continue to hear and feel.

The zoo regularly posted health news on its website and social networks. This fragile birth, then the stages of its growth, had made the hippopotamus a figure followed far beyond Cincinnati.

An initial rescue documented by scientists

His history also involved animal nutrition specialists. In an account of his early months, the Smithsonian described the cooperation between the Cincinnati and National Zoo teams in Washington. It was necessary to develop a diet adapted to a premature hippopotamus unable to suck normally.

The researchers analyzed a sample of Bibi milk to guide the preparation of a substitute. The work focused on the balance between water, protein, fat and sugar, with particular difficulty: the needs of an animal born prematurely were not well known. This intervention concerned his rescue in 2017, not the care of November 2026.

In January 2020, for its third anniversary, the zoo also recalled the one-time help received from Cincinnati Childrens during this critical period. Nine years after his birth, it is this trajectory that the establishment evokes when announcing his death, without publishing a detailed veterinary report in its press release.

Archive photo: Fiona in the foreground, with her mother Bibi, at Cincinnati Zoo, May 27, 2018.DarthBotto, detail framed by Marcus Cyron / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 4.0. Libnanews clothing under the same license; Photographic version Commons retained whole. This image does not represent the care of November 2026.

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