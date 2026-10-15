BEYROUTH NATIONAL MUSEUM — 6000 years of history under one roof The Beirut National Museum, guardian of Lebanese history from Phoenician to Ottoman times. Monumental mosaics, carved sarcophagi, bronze statuettes of the..
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BEYROUTH NATIONAL MUSEUM — 6000 years of history under one roof
Beirut National Museum, guardian of Lebanese history of Phoenician origins in Ottoman times. Monumental mosaics, carved sarcophagus, bronze statuettes of the temple of Baalat Gebal, funeral masks, Roman frescoes of the Tomb of Tyre and the world’s largest collection of anthropoid sarcophagus. During the civil war, conservative Maurice Chehab risked his life to save these treasures, going so far as to emmur entire pieces and cement the sarcophagus of Ahiram.
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.
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