BEYROUTH NATIONAL MUSEUM — 6000 years of history under one roof The Beirut National Museum, guardian of Lebanese history from Phoenician to Ottoman times. Monumental mosaics, carved sarcophagi, bronze statuettes of the..

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BEYROUTH NATIONAL MUSEUM — 6000 years of history under one roof

Beirut National Museum, guardian of Lebanese history of Phoenician origins in Ottoman times. Monumental mosaics, carved sarcophagus, bronze statuettes of the temple of Baalat Gebal, funeral masks, Roman frescoes of the Tomb of Tyre and the world’s largest collection of anthropoid sarcophagus. During the civil war, conservative Maurice Chehab risked his life to save these treasures, going so far as to emmur entire pieces and cement the sarcophagus of Ahiram.

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