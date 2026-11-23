Capita has agreed with the UK Government on a plan to reorganise the pension service of civil servants. The Group estimates that this contract will cost it more in 2027. He changed director general and envisaged a fund-raising of £190 million, still subject to creditors’ support.

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Capita, which administers the British Public Service Pension Plan, announced Monday, November 23, that it has entered into a service reorganization plan with the Cabinet Office. The British claimant expects additional costs in 2027. He has also changed director-general with immediate effect and is considering a capital increase of around £190 million.

The processing of pension files remains late

The plan management indicated on 12 November that the number of cases under way had increased from 150,000 to 156,000 in its follow-up table. These are files, not as many pensioners without a pension. In particular, the scheme states that the same claim could be accounted for several times when an insured person raised the claimant; related files are now consolidated.

The same stage point indicated an improvement in telephone service: 99.8% of calls had received a response the previous week, of which 79.9% within 30 seconds. However, an appeal made did not amount to a closed file. For complex cases, the plan still requires documentation or data from employers and insured persons before an estimate or payment can be made. The Monday announcement does not change the plan’s rules or pension entitlements.

A revised forecast of results, funding still to be collected

For 2027, Capita forecasts an adjusted operating income of £85 to £95 million lower than previously anticipated. This difference is not a forecast loss of this amount. The group figures the additional cost of the pension adjustment plan to 15–25 million. It also expects about 40 million in impact from the release of two major contracts, 20 million in its local and regional activities and 10 million because it plans to win fewer new markets elsewhere.

Former financial director, Pablo Andres succeeds Adolfo Hernandez with immediate effect. The capital increase envisaged for the first half of 2027 aims at reducing debt. The main shareholder indicated that he wished to participate, but the project remained subject to financial creditors’ support. Neither this project nor the change of direction set a date for resolving the regime’s delays.

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