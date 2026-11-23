The Bsous Silk Museum maintains a history of work and know-how. Its site announces a closure for the 2026 season.

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In Bsous, in the Caza d’Aley, the Silk Museum preserves the memory of an activity that associated mulberry plantations, worm breeding, spinning and weaving. His interest lies not only in fabrics: he allows to find the gestures and organization of work behind an old production of Mount Lebanon. Note however: its official website, consulted on November 18, 2026, announces a closure for the 2026 season, without date of reopening.

An old factory became a place of transmission

According to the history published by the institution, George and Alexandra Asseily acquired the property from the Fayad family in 1973. The factory had operated there for about half a century, until 1945. The subsequent transformation of the site therefore did not involve inventing an industrial decor, but keeping a building used for production.

The restoration of the terraces began in 1998, before that of the building in 2000. The museum quotes architect Jacques Abu Khaled and Sami Feghali for this last stage. In 2001, a first silk meeting accompanied the development of the project. The whole is managed by the Association Mémoire et Développement, known as aMED.

The work of women behind the cocoons

The presentation of the ecomuseum emphasizes the role of women in Lebanese sericulture. Receiving eggs, feeding and monitoring worms, then collecting cocoons formed a demanding line of tasks. Silk, therefore, was not just a commercial product: it involved a domestic and village labour organization.

Weaving also involved many families. The museum recalls the existence of hundreds of silk trades in the early twentieth century. Its approach links three dimensions: a population, a territory and a historical period. It therefore invites the reader to read technical objects together with the conditions under which they were used.

An industrial history inscribed in a landscape

In its educational career, the museum located in Btater in 1841, the installation of a filature associated with Portalis and evokes the role of French spinners in the training of local workers. This circulation of techniques completes the history of trade: skills were also passed on between the two shores of the Mediterranean.

Gardens and terraces participate in this heritage reading. Their restoration, described on the museum site, preserves olive trees and other Mediterranean plantations rather than artificially separating the former factory from its environment. For a future visit, it remains essential to wait for the opening announcements: historical information and the old events still posted online are not worth confirming a current welcome.

Illustration: satin fabric photographed in 2020, generic image without documentary link with Bsous or with museum collections. Photo: Anete Lusina / Pexels.

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