Rescue at the sea of Oman : 22 sailors rescued

The United Arab Emirates Coast Guard rescued the 22 crew members of a cargo ship following a fire at the sea in Oman. The National Guard announced Sunday, November 8, that all were in stable condition. The seamen, who were nationals of Arab countries, received first aid before they were handed over to the competent authorities. The crew had given the alert. The name of the vessel, the circumstances of the fire departure and the precise date of the incident were not communicated by the authorities.

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A rescue at the sea of Oman resulted in the evacuation of 22 crew members of a burning cargo ship, announced the United Arab Emirates National Guard on Sunday, November 8, 2026. All are in stable condition, according to the results reported in the morning. The identity of the vessel and the origin of the fire remain unknown.

A rescue at sea from Oman after the cargo alert

The crew reported a fire aboard the Coast Guard, which is under the command of the Emirati National Guard. Specialized teams located the building and rescued its 22 occupants, she says.

The authorities describe sailors as Arab nationals, without specifying their nationalities. Evacuees received first aid and were handed over to the competent authorities.

The first announcement referred to the rescue. A second communiqué specified the stable condition of the entire crew and the course of the operation. He did not provide an individual medical assessment.

The cause of the fire is not established

The official information places the operation at the Oman Sea, without giving contact details. They do not specify the date or time of fire departure. 8 November therefore corresponds to the date of the announcement of the Emirati authorities.

No case was reported. The available evidence does not allow an attack to be attributed to the fire or linked to another vessel involved in a recent incident in the area. The name of the building remains to be confirmed.

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