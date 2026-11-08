Railway collision in Egypt: 4 dead

Two passenger trains hit each other on Sunday 8 November in Al-Ayyat, Giza Governorate, south of Cairo. The Egyptian Ministry of Health announces a provisional assessment of four deaths and 88 injuries. The Gizeh–Fayoum train hit the rear of the train from Cairo to Aswan, according to the railways. Several cars derailed. The relief services distributed the wounded among three hospitals. The Presidency calls for a rapid investigation; the resumption of traffic remains to be specified.

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A rail collision in Egypt resulted in four deaths and 88 injuries on Sunday, November 8, 2026, according to a provisional assessment by the Ministry of Health. Two passenger trains hit Al-Ayyat in Giza Governorate, south of Cairo. Several cars derailed. President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi called for a prompt investigation.

A rail collision in Egypt on the southern line

The National Railway Authority states that train number 134, connecting Gizeh to Fayoum, struck the rear of the number 2010. The latter served as a liaison between Cairo and Aswan. The shock occurred between Kafr Ammar and Al-Raqqa stations in the Al-Ayyat area.

The collision caused the rails to exit several cars. Rail services sent technical teams and cranes to the site to clear the tracks. The operations are aimed at restoring traffic on the axis between the capital and Upper Egypt.

The authorities have not indicated a time limit for the resumption of traffic in the available information. The procedure described by the operator is not sufficient to establish the cause of the accident or an individual liability.

Injured in three hospitals

The Ministry of Health reported 72 ambulances engaged in the transport and evacuation of victims. According to his count, 49 wounded were taken to Al-Wasta Hospital, 29 to Al-Ayyat Hospital and 10 to Atfih Hospital. This total corresponds to the 88 injured reported.

Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar has asked health facilities in Giza governorates and Beni Suef governorates to raise their level of preparedness. The teams must provide care and medical support to victims.

Four deaths remain provisional. The health authorities continue to monitor hospitalized persons, without providing at this stage a detailed breakdown according to the severity of the injuries.

Sissi asks for accountability

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Presidency confirmed that it had requested the necessary care for the injured and an accelerated investigation into the circumstances of the shock. Abdel Fattah al-Sissi hopes that any person whose negligence is established will be held accountable.

This instruction does not constitute a conclusion on the origin of the collision. The results of the survey and the timetable for re-opening the line remain expected.

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