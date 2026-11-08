Real estate in Lebanon: 25 years of lag between prices and buyers

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The Lebanese real estate block comes from the encounter of two constraints: sellers able to keep a property without accepting its realization price, and buyers whose financing has contracted. When these two groups no longer agree, the adjustment begins with the disappearance of transactions. Statistics from 2026, surveys of vacant housing and the history of credit make it possible to analyse this mechanism. They also show why the price in an advertisement can resist long after the demand for it disappears.

The subject goes beyond whether real estate is « priced ». An asset can be expensive and liquid, because a customer finances it. It can also be displayed at a high price and remain immobilized for years. In the second case, part of the wealth claimed by its owner cannot be converted into means of payment on the announced terms. The gap then weighs on sales, financing new projects and access to housing.

This analysis distinguishes three levels: the data actually observed, the calculations that can be derived from it and the simulations used to isolate a mechanism. These are neither market statistics nor accurate asset assessments. The data available are as at 8 November 2026.

A triple price requires a decrease of 66.7% to reach the estimate

The real case reported to the editor is that of an apartment proposed at 600, while its achievable value is estimated at 200, in the same unit. In the absence of independent expertise, comparable transactions and documented settlement conditions, these amounts cannot be presented as a verified measure of the market. However, the relationship between the two makes it possible to define precisely the problem raised.

The price charged represents three times the estimate. It is 200 per cent higher. But coming back from 600 to 200 requires a 66.7% drop in the price of the announcement, not a 200% drop. A 10% discount would bring the price down to 540, still 170% above the estimate. Even a 20 per cent concession at 480 would leave a gap of 140%. A small negotiation therefore does not resolve a disadjustment of this magnitude.

However, the blocking depends on a variable less visible than the advertisement: the minimum price the seller actually accepts. An ad at 600 can result in a sale to 200 if the owner consents to this reduction. On the other hand, if its minimum remains at 500 and the buyers able to conclude does not exceed 200, no transaction takes place. The intersection between the conditions of the two parts is empty.

The reasoning applies to an entire segment when sellers share old price references while buyers encounter a common constraint on income, savings or credit. It is not enough for an owner to revise his advertisement: the amount finally accepted must enter a buyer’s ability to pay. Tension appears in the quantities exchanged and the deadlines before necessarily appear in the published prices.

This distinction explains why a persistent ad does not validate the value it displays. It reveals an expectation from the seller. A transaction price provides additional information: someone has been able and willing to finance the purchase, with a method of payment, time and specific characteristics.

In 2026, the average amount of acts increased by almost 30% while the number of acts decreased

According to Crédit Libanese’s economic research department, 41,138 real estate sales were recorded from January to September 2026, compared with 51,683 in the same nine months of 2025. The decrease is 10,545 operations, or 20.4 per cent. However, their cumulative value rose from £394,090 to £407,100 billion, an increase of 3.3%.

January–September: sales declined by 20.4% in 2026 while their cumulative value increased by 3.3%. Sources: Crédit Libanese Economic Research Service, 13 October 2026; calculations and Libnanews graph. These amounts are not an index of housing prices. © Original Infographic Libnanews

The breakdown is arithmetic: the total value is equal to the number of transactions multiplied by their average amount. Splitting the two aggregates shows an average of approximately $85,197 per act in 2025 and $110,569 in 2026, at the rate of £89,500 per dollar used here for both periods. The calculated increase is 29.8%.

However, it would be wrong to conclude that the price of a comparable apartment rose 29.8%. The acts consist of goods of different sizes, uses and locations. The increase may come from higher prices, higher proportions of large transactions, or both. Aggregate figures do not allow one share to be allocated to each factor.

An example of composition shows why this reserve changes the diagnosis. In a simulation of 100 sales, 80 transactions to $100,000 and $20 to $300,000 generate an average of $140,000. If the first increases to 40 and the second to 20, the average is $166,667, up 19%, while neither price has changed. Small business customers have simply withdrawn further.

The average amount of 2025 can also be maintained by calculation and applied to the number of sales of 2026. The value would be about $3.50 billion, instead of the $4.55 billion actually recorded. The difference, about $1.04 billion, corresponds to the combined effect of composition and amounts per act. This is neither a generalized surplus value nor an estimate of the overvaluation of the park.

The result is therefore a contraction in the number of trades accompanied by an increase in their average size.It is compatible with a more focused market on certain categories of goods or purchasers. He does not prove, alone, which one. To identify it, transactions should be broken down by neighbourhood, surface, use and method of payment, and then compared with equivalent goods.

Unsold are measurable in some cohorts, not only from declining sales

The Beirut Urban Lab survey presented by the Lebanon Center for Policy Studies in July 2020 provides a particularly useful decomposition. In the park built between 1996 and 2018 in municipal Beirut, 23 per cent of the housing units are vacant, or more than 7,000 units. Of these empty dwellings, 65% are unsold and 35% have been acquired but remain unoccupied.

The product of proportions makes it possible to go further: 23% multiplied by 65% represents about 15% of the entire park studied, both vacant and unsold. Housing already acquired but empty represents about 8%. These results are calculated using rounded rates. They concern this beyrouthine cohort, not the national park in 2026.

Calculation Libnanews: 23% vacancy × 65% unsold among vacant dwellings = 14.95 % of the stock studied. Source: Beirut Urban Lab/LCPS, July 2020. Beyruthine cohort, rounded proportions; no national count of unsold in 2026. © Original Infographic Libnanews

The economic difference is important. In the first group, the missing sale prevents the developer or owner of the property from cashing the expected product. In the second, a transaction has already taken place, but it has not produced an occupied dwelling. A policy that would only facilitate sales could thus reduce unsold property while leaving the vacancy unchanged if new buyers kept empty housing.

The representative survey of the Beirut Urban Lab conducted in the summer of 2023 measures a vacancy close to 20% in municipal Beirut and 31% in the luxury segment. Nearly three quarters of the vacant stock studied had been empty for more than two years. A 2025 publication also shows 43 per cent vacancy, observed in 2023, among 1,955 dwellings in 208 buildings completed between 2019 and 2022. This last figure describes recent constructions, not the entire capital.

These observations support the existence of a lasting and particularly marked problem in certain categories. They do not make it possible to count the only unsold from the whole country today. Vacancy can also result from succession, intermittent use, work or local risk. The relationship between high prices and vacancy identified by researchers is a documented association; It does not measure in isolation the causal effect of each price increase.

To track unsold goods, it is also necessary to reason in stock and flow. The end-of-period stock corresponds to the initial stock, plus newly proposed goods, minus sales and market withdrawals. An apartment can be removed to be rented or retained without notice. If new deliveries collapse, a decline in sales may coexist with a stable or even decreasing stock. The 20.4 % less transactions are therefore not converted into 20.4 % more unsold.

Why the disadjustment precedes 2019: the role of capital and the built product

The State of the Environment 2001 report of the Lebanese Ministry of the Environment, taking over the Central Statistical Office, already identified 182,798 empty residential units in 1996–1997, or 17.2% of the total. It reported long-term constructions without buyers or tenants, insufficiently demanded settlements and production that met speculative objectives. The structural diagnosis therefore existed before the turn of the 2000s.

The mechanism is that of an offer that partly responds to the demand for investment rather than the needs financed by local income. External capital can pay prices that most residents cannot support. As long as these flows continue, transactions validate prices in the segments concerned. But the programmes launched on this basis then arrive on the market with a lag. The request may be moved or contracted between the purchase of the land and delivery.

The 2012 IMF work cites a 183 per cent increase in housing prices between 2005 and 2010, followed by a 10-15 per cent decrease from the peaks. The increase corresponds to a 2.83 multiplication. On unchanged characteristics and financing conditions, maintaining the same ratio between housing prices and income would have required an identical increase in the income of the purchaser. This equality is an arithmetical condition, not an assertion of the actual observed evolution of income, for which comparable data are lacking here.

The credit can absorb part of this gap by reducing monthly payments or extending the repayment. The external contribution can cover it for other households. But these two supports do not automatically transform the total price into an amount accessible to the entire population. They select buyers capable of meeting the financing conditions.

In March 2019, prior to the bank collapse, BLOMINVEST already described large unsold units, the decline of part of the Gulf’s clientele and local demand more oriented towards small areas. The bank recorded 60,714 transactions in 2018, down 17.44%, and highlighted the shutdown of aided loans. The problem therefore concerned simultaneously the price, financing and characteristics of the goods produced.

A fall in the price per square metre is not always enough to correct this last dimension. At the same unit price, a housing of 240 square meters costs twice that of 120 square meters. It can also cause higher loads. For a household constrained by its total budget, a large area remains inaccessible even when it seems cheaper per square metre than the small housing available.

The loss of credit sharply reduces purchasing capacity, even with unchanged income

UN-Habitat describes the expansion of aided financing between 1999 and 2018 and reports over 130,000 housing loans in 2018, for $12.88 billion. After the crisis, the banking scale has changed considerably: the Bank of Lebanon reports that all loans increased from $58.1 billion in January 2019 to $5.2 billion at the end of 2025. This total covers all sectors and its evolution includes repayments and exchange effects. It does not measure an equivalent decrease in new real estate credits alone.

To isolate the financial mechanism, consider a simulation: monthly disposable income of $2,000, monthly payment capped at $600, or 30 per cent of income, a 20-year depreciable loan and a 20 per cent contribution. The rates below are computational assumptions, not currently proposed offers in Lebanon. Fees, insurance and purchase taxes are excluded.

Simulation Libnanews, not a bank offer: income of $2,000 per month, monthly payment of $600, twenty years, 20% contribution, nominal annual rates and constant monthly maturities. Excluded fees, insurance and taxes. The assumptions of contribution are specified in the text. © Original Infographic Libnanews

With a nominal annual rate of 3 per cent, monthly payments provide approximately $108,187 in borrowing and a purchase of $135,233. At 6 per cent, these amounts become $83,748 and $104,686. At 9 per cent, they are down to $66,687 and $83,359. Between the 3 and 9 per cent assumptions, the real estate budget declines by 38.4 per cent, despite the same income, duration and monthly effort. The calculation assumes that the household can provide the corresponding contribution in each case.

The complete absence of a lender is a deeper change than a rate increase. In the 6% scenario, the household was expected to raise approximately $20,937 in contributions. Without credit and without additional resources, this same savings becomes its total purchase budget, instead of $104,686. The financing constraint thus removes four fifths of its acquisition capacity in this example. This result does not predict an 80% drop in all prices: other buyers have savings or external resources. It shows why households with income can disappear from the purchasing market.

The Bank of Lebanon notes a recovery in the amount of loans and advances in fresh funds, from $418 million at the end of 2024 to $794 million at the end of 2025. The amount progresses considerably from a low base, but remains a limited economic channel and not only for housing. This recovery is therefore not sufficient to conclude that the clients formerly financed by the assisted real estate loans were restored.

The market becomes more sensitive to the distribution of available liquidity than to current income alone. Households receiving family or external support can continue to purchase. Those whose savings are immobilized or whose income cannot be converted into debt remain at a standstill. Persistent transactions and impaired accessibility can coexist.

After 2019, the method of settlement also changed the meaning of prices

The World Bank explains in its Spring 2021 Economic Report that some depositors used assets that became intransferable to acquire real property in 2020. This activity responded to a conversion of assets: exchange a bank debt difficult to mobilize against a property. It could not be equated with an ordinary increase in the real estate purchasing power of households.

Two prices bearing the same dollar symbol did not necessarily have the same economic content. A seller who could use a bank check to repay a debt was not in the situation of an owner demanding funds immediately available. A serious historical comparison must therefore specify the regulation. Otherwise, part of the change in the facial price reflects the difference between the means of payment, not the change in the value of the housing.

This break prevents pre-crisis references, frozen deposit-financed sales and available fund transactions from being safely connected. It also reduces the quality of advertisements as references: two owners can display amounts from different periods and funding conditions, without these figures being immediately comparable.

Rental yield gives a consistency test, not a universal value

For an investor, the price can be confronted with the net income that housing provides. In a simplified model without rent growth, the capitalized value is the net annual income divided by the required yield. The latter incorporates in particular the risk, illiquidity and expected remuneration of the capital. Higher resale expectations or personal use may alter the buyer’s reasoning.

A separate simulation of the initial case allows this sensitivity to be measured. For a net rental income of $9,000 per year, a required yield of 3 per cent corresponds to a value of $300,000; 5 per cent to $180,000; 7 per cent to approximately $128,571. The rent has not changed: only the remuneration requested to bear the risks has increased.

If the same asset is displayed at $300,000 while buyers now demand 5% of this net income, the difference with the capitalized value is $120,000. To justify the price without changing returns, net income is expected to increase from $9,000 to $15,000, an increase of 66.7 per cent. The discussion then becomes verifiable: do the rents actually cashable, after expenses and vacancies, allow this increase?

However, a price that is lastingly higher than this reference can be paid by a purchaser who values personal use, a rare situation or a prospect of surplus value. Performance analysis does not remove these motivations. It shows what the rental income finances and what part of the price is based on other expectations. Without comparable rents and observed charges, no serious national discount rate can be deducted from this model.

Land amplifies variations instead of constituting an intangible floor

The land is often presented as a cost justifying the prices charged. For a new project, however, its sustainable price is a residual value: predictable revenues, minus construction costs, other expenses and the required margin. When anticipated revenues decline, the value available to pay land can decrease much faster.

Let’s take a simulation of 20 homes each sold $150,000. The expected turnover is 3 million. If off-site costs are 2.1 million and the target margin of 10 per cent of turnover is $300,000, the maximum land budget is $600,000.

A 20% drop in sales price reduces revenues to 2.4 million. By maintaining off-site costs and a 10 per cent margin of $240,000, the land budget falls to $60,000. The price of apartments is down 20%, but the residual value of the land is 90%. This result depends on the assumptions of fixed costs and margin, explicitly maintained to isolate the effect.

If the proponent had already paid $600,000, the project would result in a loss of $300,000 in this simulation before any additional changes in expenditures. This explains its downward resistance. However, this does not create the buyer’s missing capacity to pay. Historical cost can become an economic loss rather than a price floor.

When landowners and developers continue to retain the revenues of the best years, adjustment may result in the cessation of new projects. Future supply is reduced while some completed goods remain unsold. This double movement is not contradictory: the housing already produced does not necessarily correspond to the new budgets, and the adapted projects are not profitable at the price demanded for the land.

Why sellers are waiting: an arbitration between holding costs and loss to be recognized

The owner without an urgent deadline may prefer to wait rather than materialize a loss. The indebted promoter or household in need of liquidity encounters a different constraint. This heterogeneity creates a market where vendors make significant discounts while others keep their prices for years.

The cost of waiting consists of two elements: cash outflows, such as maintenance and levies, and the return to which the owner renounces by not collecting a possible sale. The second is less visible. There is even when the property does not support borrowing.

Consider a new simulation: to sell $200,000 today, or to keep an empty dwelling for three years to hope for $220,000, with an annual cost of $2,000 and a discount rate of 6%. The present value of the deferred sale, after these costs paid at the end of each year, is approximately $179,370. Despite a 10% facial increase, waiting here destroyed about $20,630 worth compared to the immediate sale.

To make the two options equivalent under these conditions, the sale in three years should reach approximately $244,570, or 22.3% above the price available today. This threshold increases with annual cost, risk and alternative yield. It declines if housing in the meantime provides net income. It also depends on the real possibility of placing or using the proceeds of the sale, which is particularly important in a weakened financial system.

The work of the 2020 LCPS and the 2024 Beirut Urban Lab accurately analyze the role of exemptions and the low tax cost of keeping vacant units. An increase in the cost of detention can therefore alter the arbitration. But it is not necessarily enough to close a price gap of several hundred percent. Its effectiveness depends on the level of sampling, its basis, its application and the means of the owner. Uninhabitable housing, litigation and vulnerable situations must be distinguished from available empty assets.

Four possible trajectories and indicators that would allow them to be separated

What changes would unlock trade? Open the scenarios to examine the conditions, mechanism and signs to be monitored. This is an analysis grid, without a national probability or forecast. 1. Prolonged Expectation: few sales, tough advertising price Conditions:limited financing, low-indebted vendors, low holding cost and hope for a better-equipped future buyer. Mechanism:the minimum accepted by the seller remains above the purchasers’ budget. Trade is shrinking rather than imposing a single price on everyone. To be observed:old ads, long delays, withdrawals without sale, persistent vacancy. An increase in the average amount per act can accompany this scenario if small transactions disappear further. 2. Negotiated adjustment: price and financing approaching Conditions:reliable sales references, reduced requirements of certain sellers, sustainable credit or supply available, adaptation of surfaces and uses. Mechanism:an intersection reappears between accepted minimum price and acquisition budget. Property may be sold or leased. To be observed:shorter deadlines, sales concluded despite a drop in advertisements, increase in occupancy rate. The unsold stock only decreases if the outputs exceed the new entries. 3. Sales constraints: faster correction, risk of loss Conditions:urgent liquidity requirements, maturities, increased charges or revision of expectations in a low-liquid segment. Mechanism:the reserve price drops faster. Cheaper sales become new references; they may also reduce the value of guarantees. To be observed:concentration of discounts among forced sellers, greater differences between comparable goods, losses on projects and revision of land values. A local decline is not enough to demonstrate a national collapse. 4. Return of cash: resumed sales without general accessibility Conditions:new external inputs, buyers with leveraged funds or improved financing for certain segments. Mechanism:the ability to pay goes up to the requirements of the sellers. Transactions can resume without a sharp fall in prices. To be observed:source of funds, categories of goods purchased, price/income ratio and post-sale occupancy. A recovery financed by a narrow clientele can absorb unsold goods without solving the housing problem of local households. Libnanews analysis. Mechanisms may coexist in different segments.

These trajectories may coexist according to neighbourhoods and property categories. There are no probabilities: the series needed to estimate a national model are lacking. Their usefulness is to identify the decisive variables and the results to be observed, rather than to announce a uniform baseless decline.

What the analysis establishes and what it leaves open

First conclusion: the disadjustment is prior to 2019.The 1996–1997 national archive and the difficulties of the large units before the banking crisis were established. The expansion of financing and external capital may have allowed transactions in certain segments without removing the difference between the built product and the means of local demand.

Second conclusion: access to finance is a determinant of purchasing capacity.The abolition of credit does not only change monthly payments; it transforms a 20-yearly purchase into an immediately mobilizable savings-dependent purchase. Simulations measure this mechanism, without claiming to replicate the budget of all Lebanese households.

Third conclusion: the resistance of an advertisement does not demonstrate the resistance of the achievable value.Where the seller’s minimum exceeds the maximum amount financed by the purchasers, the result may be an absence of sale. The cost of detention, indebtedness and expectations determine how long this situation can last.

Fourth conclusion: 2026 data show fewer transactions and higher average amounts, not a general price increase.Vacancy surveys also show that a sale and re-use are two separate results. Measuring the exit from the crisis therefore requires a simultaneous follow-up of actually concluded prices, sales deadlines, marketed stock, occupation and access to financing.

The central economic consequence is a risk of fixed capital: housing does not meet solvent needs, vendors cannot mobilize the value they claim and projects expect unrealistic revenues. The correction can take the form of a fall in prices, a change in usage, restored financing or a long stagnation in trade. What will determine it is not the maintenance of the figures in the advertisements, but the effective reconciliation between the conditions of the sellers and the means of the buyers.

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