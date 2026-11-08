Hits near Sanaa: 33 dead according to Houthis

The health authorities controlled by the Houthis bring to 33 deaths and 39 injuries the results of the 7 November strikes in Al-Shariyah, near Sana’a. Their count includes 13 children among the dead. It replaces the record of 22 deaths and 30 injuries previously reported. The Houthis accuse Saudi Arabia, whose international communications centre claims to be reviewing the information. The balance sheet and allocation remain without independent confirmation. It is the same event, distinct from the attack on the Taez market.

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The results of the strikes near Sanaa are now 33 dead and 39 injured, according to the Ministry of Health controlled by the Houthis. This count relates to the attacks on Saturday 7 November 2026 in Al-Shariyah, Bani Hushaish district. The Houthi authorities accuse Saudi Arabia. Neither the numbers nor the attribution of the strikes are independently confirmed.

The results of the strikes near Sanaa increased

In a statement issued on Sunday 8 November, health spokesman Anees al-Asbahi details the distribution of victims. He announces the death of 13 children, eight women and twelve men. Among the wounded are 13 children, 10 women and 16 men.

These figures replace the record of 22 dead and 30 injured reported earlier Saturday and previously reported by Libnanews. They represent eleven deaths and nine additional injuries in the count of the same event, not another attack.

The spokesman described the balance sheet as almost definitive. This wording remains the same as that of the Sana’a authorities: it is not valid for external verification of the number of victims.

Riyadh says to examine the information

The Houthi authorities claim that the strikes hit homes in Al-Shariyah, east of the capital. The Saudi International Communications Centre informed a news agency that it was reviewing this information. This response does not confirm the circumstances of the bombing or the responsibility put forward by the Houthis.

On Saturday, the director of the Sehatuna Hospital in Sanaa, Abdul-Aziz al-Dailami, described several wounded in a very serious condition. He mentioned injuries to the head, chest and legs, as well as fractures.

The revised assessment covers Al-Shariyah only. It does not include the victims of the Al-Hadara market in Taez province, who were beaten the day before. The circumstances of these two events remain distinct. In Al-Shariyah, an independent verification of the human balance and the sequence of strikes is still expected.

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