Rail in the Gulf: six countries sign agreement

The six States of the Gulf Cooperation Council signed a railway agreement in Manama on 8 November 2026. The text organises their coordination with the GCC Rail Authority, specifies national responsibilities and provides for common safety and operational rules. This stage concerns the implementation of the regional network, approved in 2009. It does not mark the opening of a new transport service. The objective remains to link national networks to facilitate travel and exchanges.

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The six States of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) signed a railway agreement on 8 November 2026. Meeting in Manama, Bahrain, they adopted a common framework to link their national networks. The text specifies the responsibilities of each country and the coordination arrangements. This stage organizes the rail project in the Gulf. It does not correspond to the opening of a new service.

The agreement brings together Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. CCMD Transport Ministers participated in the ceremony. The organisation’s secretary-general, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, was also present.

Rail in the Gulf: common rules for networks

According to the Qatari Ministry of Transport, the text establishes a coordination mechanism between the Member States and the GCC Rail Authority. It aims to remove obstacles to the implementation of the project. It also organises the technical and operational integration of national networks into the future regional package.

The provisions cover technical standards, operating rules and safety requirements. They also cover interoperability, i.e. the ability of the different networks to operate together. The agreement defines the responsibilities of each country and provides for a timetable for implementation and exploitation.

One project approved in 2009

In 2009, the GCC Supreme Council approved the creation of a network linking the six Member States. By December 2021, he had decided to create a common railway authority. Its mission is to coordinate the implementation of the project and ensure its compatibility with national networks.

Qatari Minister of Transport, Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani, defended the economic objectives of the agreement. In particular, it highlighted the movement of people and goods, logistics services, trade and tourism. These expected effects remain linked to the realization of the connections and their operation.

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