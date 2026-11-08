Komychuvakha: Russian drone strikes rescue

A Russian drone hit the rescue teams in Komychouvakha on Sunday, November 8, 2026, according to the Ukrainian emergency services. No first aid workers were injured, but specialized equipment was damaged. Stakeholders continue their research on the bomb site on November 2. The regional administration recorded 55 bodies removed from the rubble, 29 of which were identified, and 45 persons registered as missing. These figures may overlap. Drone attacks regularly force teams to suspend operations, according to regional authorities.

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The attack by a Russian drone in Komyshuvkha hit the rescue teams on Sunday, November 8, 2026, according to the Ukrainian emergency services. They were at the site of a bombed shelter on 2 November in the Zaporijjia area. No rescue workers were injured, but the attack damaged specialized equipment.

Russian drone in Komyshuvkha during search

The Ukrainian State Emergency Service places the strike in the morning. According to his statement, the drone targeted the teams that were continuing the rescue operations at the bomb site.

Rescue does not detail damaged equipment. Nor does their statement specify the duration of any interruption directly related to this attack.

Research is on its seventh day. Mykhailo Semikine, head of the Zaporijjia regional military administration, describes operations regularly disrupted by Russian drones. The danger forces the teams to suspend their research periodically, he says in his 8 November situation.

This new strike thus occurred on a rescue site that was still active six days after the initial bombing. Regional authorities say they must protect stakeholders while continuing to search for victims.

Identification continues after the November 2 strike

The bombardment of 2 November struck an old school and a nearby shelter. People were there to receive humanitarian aid, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

In its situation, the regional administration reported 55 bodies removed from the rubble, 29 of which were identified. This assessment concerns the attack on 2 November. It does not correspond to victims of the drone strike announced on Sunday.

The authorities also list 45 persons on the lists of missing persons. They point out that some could be among the victims whose bodies have already been found. These two figures should therefore not be added together. DNA analysis continues to establish identities.

The regional administration cannot yet announce a date for the end of operations. The investigation and identification of victims remains ongoing.

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